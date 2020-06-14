Starting at a Young Age Could Alleviate Entrepreneurship Stress

Entrepreneurship comes with a string of endless challenges and blessings. It is the many big blessings that lure people into wanting to run their businesses and becoming their own bosses. But as much as being the boss of one’s life is often romanticized heavily these days, the stress that comes with the procedure is usually not talked about that much. But work stress is real and must be dealt with at all costs through every meaningful strategy available including the one a young Asian entrepreneur shares here.

For the purpose of this article, we may view stress from two perspectives: pre-adulthood and adulthood. How does adulthood and the years before it affect stress in the life of a businessperson? Different things come to mind but the most easily observable one is responsibility.



Fewer Responsibilities Equals Less Overall Stress



These days, entrepreneurship gets way more encouragement from the society than it did some 2 – 3 decades ago. With investors looking to make more money to some youngsters recording impressive successes at their businesses, adults and teenagers are more willing today (than ever before) to give entrepreneurship a shot. Interestingly, some of them are willing to share what they know.

“It is commonsense that the older we get, the more responsibilities we get to deal with.” Began Utkarsh, CEO of The Guru Media “As a result, it would make far greater sense to start the entrepreneurship journey as early as possible, and at a time when a young man or woman is not being bothered by the stress or responsibilities of adult life such as paying bills, raising kids, looking after many other people etc”



It is easy to argue for or against this young man’s opinions. From the perspective of profitability, we can say with a great degree of certainty that entrepreneurs tend to do better as they age. Businesses started by people who are aged 40 years and above tend to do a whole lot better than businesses started by younger often inexperienced teenagers.

Facebook founder and young entrepreneurs in his league would be exceptions to this school of thought as they started multimillion dollar and even billion dollar businesses at very young ages. It is this idea that this article seems to build heavily on.

“It is easy to point billionaire entrepreneurs who run successful businesses and still have great families. Mark Zuckerberg and his Wife, Priscilla Chan, quickly come to mind. They seem to have been able to manage the stress that comes with entrepreneurship pretty well. But I believe starting early helped Mark attain a decent degree of growth in his venture before the responsibilities of fatherhood caught up with him” continued Utkarsh Piyush.



Utkarsh Piyush – Budding Digital Entrepreneur

How Do You Escape a Lot of Stress by Starting Early?



Make no mistakes, workplace stress may be efficiently managed but is not totally escapable. The higher you advance in your career, the more responsibilities you will face and the more stress you may have to deal with. It is the same with entrepreneurship. The bigger your business grows, the more responsibilities you will face. Talk about dealing with employees, relating with clients or customers, dealing with the public, filing tax documents, bookkeeping for your business, paying bills for running the business, and so many other aspects of managing a business.

“Super young entrepreneurs will ultimately have to deal with the challenges that their older colleagues currently face sooner or later. But they – as well as I – have a lot of advantages which will help reduce stress on us. We do not have plenty luggage that weigh us down and slow our growth. For instance, super young entrepreneurs may not have to worry about rent, feeding, and workspace as many of them will be supported by their families until they are ready to go out on their own” Began Utkarsh. “Again, unlike most entrepreneurs in their 40’s and beyond, I do not have kids who depend on me, neither do I have mortgages to pay. The major thing that bothers me is how to take my business to next level. So, by starting very early, I have eliminated over 80% of the stress I face in my journey as an entrepreneur”

Someday, Utkarsh Piyush and other upcoming younger entrepreneurs will get into the real world on their own with little or no support. Perhaps, the bills and kids could start coming as well as the stress they bring. But before then, they would have achieved more success in their ventures. After all, it will be easier for a girl to launch that makeup business as a single 19-year-old than as a 36-year-old with three children to take care of and a husband who may or may not be performing his roles as a father. A young man will sure have more chances at financial success and stress management if he puts in the foundational work required to build his business pretty early in life – before the stressful responsibilities of adulthood sets in.