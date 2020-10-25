Starting all over in your life and feeling anxious? Here is how you can make it happen..

Starting over again? Here is how you can do it..

I was meeting a friend in one of the cool Nashville coffee shops called Barista and we talked about my life story.

I remember sitting in front of a mirror a few years ago thinking “Where am I now? Where do I want to be?” You heard the story about asking the Magic Mirror “Mirror, mirror, who is the fairest in the land?” What I found out in that Magic Mirror story was about self-love and speaking the truth and here I was ….looking for answers…just the way you are now looking for the ways to thrive and not to just survive. Even though I was writing my book and had a huge desire to share my story, I had a big intuition that my story had just begun and my book would have a different ending…

The question many folks ask themselves when they start thinking about their future, “Where am I going? Am I going in the right direction?” Sometimes the answer can be quite scary. We do not always know the right answer. We do not often see solutions and possibilities.

I will be honest there is NO simple answer to the problem. If it did exist everyone would have it. However, the answer is within. It is deep within your mind, and it is buried under the layers of fears, uncertainty, doubts, lack of self-love and other issues that block you to see the answer you need.

How do we move forward? How do we know what we want? If we do know what we want, do we have enough confidence to get it done? Can we leave all the stuff behind us and just focus on our dream and passion? Are we going to be judged for being risk takers?

It is possible to be unstuck, and free your life from the chains of toxic relationships, a career that has no growth potential, bad health and financial crisis? How can we overcome fears that are weighing us down?

I can give you one simple answer. Until you are fed up with where you are, your MUST will be “may be” It must motivate you and you have NO choice but to transform your life.

You might wonder…”But how do I transform my life? How do I bounce back when I felt I could not even go on? How do I bounce back after divorce or break up… How do I get the passion back in my life? How do I feel more joy, have more self-confidence when all these thoughts occupy my mind 24/7.”

I believe everything is possible. It is possible to fail and it is possible to succeed. Your thoughts activate you and your actions. They can make you fail if you let them and can help you to succeed in life as well. Certain events trigger your change and how you respond to that change will determine the outcome.

What if what you were seeking and searching and finally got it and you realized it was not what you really wanted. Then, you have to start all over again but you are exhausted and do not have a clue how to get back on track.

Bouncing back is a journey. It is coming alive after certain life events that could have pushed you down, but somewhere in your heart you have believed you could get up and all you had in your arsenal was FAITH in the UNSEEN life ahead of you. It is called LIFE TRANSFORMATION.

I know. I have been where you are now this moment. After my divorce and experiencing major losses, I had a big desire to bounce back, start fresh, go after my dreams but something was stopping me. I could not figure out what was causing me to be miserable, stuck, and it became my mission to figure it out. I decided to master the laws of the mind. I believed I could figure it all out. The answer was fear. I had all of the tools and resources, but my fear was a little plug that needed to be removed and little by little it started going away…

Let me assure you, I am a human and I do still have fears but at least I learned to manage my mind to overcome them by focusing on the bigger picture and not being stuck in the fear zone. It is not always easy, but it’s a decision you have to make – to live with fear in your heart or not.

I also started to believe I was more than what I was saying about myself. I know you are much more than the story you are telling about yourself and rehearsing it every time you get a chance.

But it took a divorce, major life disappointments and breast cancer to look at my life from a different perspective and to make changes within. I had to rebuild Tatyana and I know you can do it too. It may not be a divorce for you that triggered your change, but I am sure you have reasons to transform your life,. and I am so happy you are reading it. I am grateful and honored that I am helping you revive your spirit, bounce back, start all over, and create a new life story.

Let me show you what you need to do to make a fresh start in your life and how you can bounce back.’

Are you ready?

Then let’s go!

First of all, you should stop being AVAILABLE to everyone. Boundaries are important. You must know your priorities and set boundaries before you commit to any change and transformation. You must determine your values and plan to stick to them no matter what if it even gets tough. Knowing what you stand for and what is your # 1 priority will get you going.

Write it all down. Take a notepad and get it out of your system. You must see it on the paper and let your heart guide you.

In order to change, you must know WHY you want to change. What is the driving force? Ask yourself “What are my fears?” Are they pushing me to change or stop me? What is my deepest pain that I wanted to heal inside?

How can I be more?

How did my life disappointments compel me to find something new about myself and discover what I was meant to be?

Secondly…what do you desire to have as a result of your change? What is the outcome?

Write it down.

Restore your life?

Be more confident?

Have more self-love?

Healthy respect for yourself?

Business or career that grows you?

Be alive and happy?

See opportunities and grab them?

Remember a very simple rule. Transformation starts with your ability to choose. You can make NEW choices today that can empower you, grow you, make you accountable, develop you to be more and happier. Every day as you wake up write down the choices for today and stick to them. It is not going to be easy but it is so worth of making a change.

Love Tatyana

For more inspiration and #weeklyprompts follow Tatyana on Instagram @tatyanagann You can also book a free 40 min coaching session at www.tatyanagann.com