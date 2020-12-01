Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Starting a Successful Business: Entrepreneurship Tips from the Pros

Starting a business is a nerve-wracking but extremely rewarding experience if done well. There’s no limit to the number of obstacles you face as a new business owner as you launch and continue to grow, but there are several aspects to consider when starting a business that mean the difference between running a thriving business or not being able to pick your business off the ground.

Start a Business You’re Passionate About
It takes passion, drive, and knowledge to start a business from scratch. If you are not motivated and inspired to achieve your goals on a daily basis, it may be time to ask yourself whether or not you truly enjoy the business you created. If you cannot enjoy it, neither will your customers.

Constantly Monitor Finances
It takes a seemingly endless supply of funding to run a business and new owners need to be careful where they spend their financial resources. Hire an experienced accountant and keep in constant contact with them to discuss your goals and strategies. At any given moment, you should have an exact idea of just how much capital your business has for expenses, emergency funding, and if you have a surplus. Needless spending can kill a business quickly, so always have one eye on your finances to ensure you’re never in the red.

Always Ask for Advice When Needed
Entrepreneurs don’t have to be a master of all trades. They need to be a master of one and also be exceedingly proficient at networking and asking for assistance. Running a business means you’ll need to trust your team and contractors, especially those with knowledge in areas where you are lacking. Successful entrepreneurs always ask for help when they need it and know that acknowledging your weaknesses can be a great strength.

Hire the Right People
Use your network to find talented professionals. Your business is only as strong as the team your company employs, so it’s essential to find the right people. Talented professionals who are experts at their jobs and who are also passionate about what your business does can help you thrive instead of just getting by. Take the time to conduct a thorough search and interview process to ensure you have the right people for the right job.

    DJ Wimberly, CEO at Wimberly Media Group

    With more than 20 years of experience in business, DJ Wimberly is an entertainment, media, and fashion entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia. DJ has built several businesses from the ground up, including Wimberly Media Group, the umbrella organization that houses all of his other companies. DJ has a background in fashion and entertainment from his youth, which has helped him learn about the background of these industries. He has taken this knowledge and run with it, creating companies he can be proud in. In the future, Wimberly Media Group is planning to grow and expand into new fields while retaining their strength in their current industries.

