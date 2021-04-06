Started from the Bottom and Now He’s Here: How this 8-figure Business Owner Built Himself an Empire From the Ground Up

Manuel Suarez, CEO and Founder of AGM: Attention Grabbing Media

Despite the prominence of the “rags to riches” trope, few entrepreneurs can actually say we “started from the bottom, now we’re here.” Manuel Suarez’s journey proves Drake’s lyrics true, though. The once bankrupt man turned digital marketing guru, turned elite entrepreneur, will leave you speechless when you hear about his humble beginnings.

Having worked with the likes of Dr. Eric Berg (AKA “The Keto King”), Daymond John, Chick Corea, and Nancy Cartwright (the voice of Bart Simpson) helping them build up their brands with social media, Manuel Suarez is no ordinary entrepreneur. What makes Manuel such a success?

Well in his own words, “it’s all about persistence and consistency — these qualities are the pillars that will lead to many breakthroughs for you.” Manuel isn’t kidding because today he runs an 8-figure business when at one point, he had to cash it all in.

The Breaking Point

In 2010, success seemed out of reach for Manuel Suarez because he had to declare bankruptcy. As he watched one chapter of his life close, he had no idea what the future held for him. But he actually turned this breaking point into a breakthrough.

“You know, you read a lot about people not giving up on themselves when they hit rock bottom and until you’re at that point, it sounds like cheesy advice. But this is truly where I learned pillar number one: the trick to being successful is being persistent.”

Manuel didn’t give up on himself. He reinvented the wheel and found major success through online social platforms. And, by the way, it only took him three years to make this big change. This is when he discovered the second pillar: it’s about consistency.

From the Ground Up

Manuel will be the first person to tell you, “you need to be active on your social platforms every day. You aren’t going to reach the masses by posting a video every once in a while.” This is his number one strategy for helping brands like NaturalSlim / Metabolismo TV go from zero to millions.

And his track record of helping giants reorganize their social strategy speaks for itself:

Frank Suarez (1950-2021), Manuel’s father who was a metabolism expert and published author, started his Messenger Channel with 0 subscribers and it now has 1.4 million. His YouTube channel had 0 hits and now it tracks 60 million views a month.

Manuel’s father who was a metabolism expert and published author, started his Messenger Channel with 0 subscribers and it now has 1.4 million. His YouTube channel had 0 hits and now it tracks 60 million views a month. Daymond John’s Messenger Channel went from 400 to 16,000.

Messenger Channel went from 400 to 16,000. Dr. Eric Berg (The Keto and Intermittent Fasting King) increased his social media following by over 10 million across various platforms including Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Podcasts. In fact, his podcasts alone average approximately 500,000 plays every week.

Manuel has also worked with Nancy Cartwright on other ventures not related to her voice-acting career including a prescription drug education campaign to spread awareness about the FDA’s easy-to-read medication guides. The mission of this campaign is to give parents the information they need before administering prescription opioids and psychotropic (mind-altering) drugs to their kids, so they can make informed decisions. Additionally, he has worked with the likes of Ben Cummings and the late Chick Corea, including the creation of his online workshop, Chick Corea Academy.

Why is his digital marketing empire, Attention Grabbing Media (AGM), a success? It all goes back to the pillars of persistence and consistency. “It sounds simple and it is. But don’t confuse ‘simple’ with ‘easy’,” says Manuel.

Zero to Hero

His two pillars of success allow him to take social channels from 0 to thousands because of his progressive content strategy, which he loves to openly talk about with whomever will listen.

But don’t get confused by all the big names. Manuel won’t pass you off on other agencies just because you’re “the little guy.” He is the one stop shop for all your content strategy needs. In fact, his true passion lies in directly helping small businesses grow an online presence.

This is why we are calling Manuel the zero to hero digital innovator. His reach in helping small businesses take control of their marketing and online positioning has allowed him to help thousands of businesses of all sizes increase their magnitude.

You’re going to want to talk with Manuel and hear the secrets to his success firsthand. He will provide you with insider information that will help you leverage your own social media platforms. This information will bring you from the ground, to… well, up. It’s just a fact of business. We all start at the bottom, and Manuel knows how to get you to the top.

Manuel Suarez is the CEO and Founder of AGM: Attention Grabbing Media. He has won several awards including the prestigious ManyChat “Top Performing Agency” award. He has worked with several well-known names and has helped thousands of small businesses to increase their digital presence. Click here to learn more about Manuel:https://manuelsuarez.com/speaker.