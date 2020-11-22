Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Start with why.

One of my favorite TED talks is Simon Sinek’s thought-provoking talk “Start with Why.” Do you know why you do what you do? Purpose matters. Here’s my story. In 2018, I faced an unexpected physical health crisis. As I recovered, I transitioned the time into a proper self-growth sabbatical leading to my training and completing my first full […]

One of my favorite TED talks is Simon Sinek’s thought-provoking talk “Start with Why.” Do you know why you do what you do? Purpose matters. Here’s my story.

In 2018, I faced an unexpected physical health crisis. As I recovered, I transitioned the time into a proper self-growth sabbatical leading to my training and completing my first full marathon and launching my own consulting business aligned to support members of my community that could benefit from my communications expertise while balancing health, wellness, and family which I named #goatmatters.

My Why

My love of goats started when we moved to Cherokee County, GA, in 2006, when our oldest son was less than a year old. He was diagnosed with Autism and to overcome his sensory disorder, we spent countless hours at local farms with goats.

As my son approached his second birthday, he became increasingly frustrated not being able to communicate his needs due to his speech delay, resulting in awful tantrums, so I created laminated flashcards from photos ranging from favorite foods to the park and handed my son the stack of cards and that is how we communicated. And through our journey with Autism, I learned just how vital visual communications is.

In 2013, the Aspergers diagnosis quietly went away while a campaign launched that Autism cannot be diagnosed until ages 2 or 3. Based on my experience with my son, this narrative is not valid. As a result, I turned to blogging to drive awareness for issues that matter to me and now offer others communication services.

…And I don’t want to fight for SEO ranking and goats matter; find me a country across the globe that does not have goats; from Cherokee County, GA to Africa. Goats matter. ..so I named my business #goatmatters.

To learn more, please visit https://goatmatters.com

Ilana Frenkel Kearns, Passion for People and Excellence at #goatmatters

I was born in Latvia, formerly part of the Soviet Union and moved to the United States in 1980, during the cold war era. My father worked very hard to provide for our family, not taking a day off of work his first five years in the USA. Because of my father, I have developed a solid work ethic and learned to overcome adversity like losing out on having a mother in my early childhood and taking preventative steps to ward off cancer.

I am the mom  to two beautiful boys who both overcame learning disabilities of their own through a strong partnership with the school(s) + medical community.

When I am not working, I love running! I have competed in countless races including six half marathons and recently completed my first full marathon!  I ran 1,200+ miles in 2019 alone and on pace for the same in 2020!

 

