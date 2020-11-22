One of my favorite TED talks is Simon Sinek’s thought-provoking talk “Start with Why.” Do you know why you do what you do? Purpose matters. Here’s my story.

In 2018, I faced an unexpected physical health crisis. As I recovered, I transitioned the time into a proper self-growth sabbatical leading to my training and completing my first full marathon and launching my own consulting business aligned to support members of my community that could benefit from my communications expertise while balancing health, wellness, and family which I named #goatmatters.

My Why

My love of goats started when we moved to Cherokee County, GA, in 2006, when our oldest son was less than a year old. He was diagnosed with Autism and to overcome his sensory disorder, we spent countless hours at local farms with goats.

As my son approached his second birthday, he became increasingly frustrated not being able to communicate his needs due to his speech delay, resulting in awful tantrums, so I created laminated flashcards from photos ranging from favorite foods to the park and handed my son the stack of cards and that is how we communicated. And through our journey with Autism, I learned just how vital visual communications is.

In 2013, the Aspergers diagnosis quietly went away while a campaign launched that Autism cannot be diagnosed until ages 2 or 3. Based on my experience with my son, this narrative is not valid. As a result, I turned to blogging to drive awareness for issues that matter to me and now offer others communication services.

…And I don’t want to fight for SEO ranking and goats matter; find me a country across the globe that does not have goats; from Cherokee County, GA to Africa. Goats matter. ..so I named my business #goatmatters.

