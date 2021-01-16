First of all, let me start off by saying happy new year! You made it through a very trying 2020 and you have been given the gift of a blank page and a fresh start. I hope that you will make the most of 2021 and that this will be a year of dream fulfillment and goal manifestation in your life. As we head into the third week of this year, I hope that you have devised a clear plan, established key disciplines, and set a rhythm for your life. I want to share a few insights with you on how to start the year off right. It is important that you understand that what you set in place right now will determine the progress you make and what you accomplish in 2021. Start this year with clarity, focus, and passion to make this the greatest year of your life!

You must understand that how you begin is very important. As someone that has trained and developed leaders around the world, I always say that how you start a cycle will determine how you end a cycle. Therefore, if you want to make 2021 the greatest year of your life you need to have a great start. You cannot come into 2021 with the same limited thinking and possibility blindness that plagued you in 2020. No, this is the year that you need to be grateful for the gift of a blank page. You need to take the wisdom and lessons of 2020 and turn them into big leaps and wins in 2021. In other words, do not just talk about what you are going to do this year. You need to get moving in the direction of your desired outcome. Nothing about your life will change unless you change it. So make the decision to begin 2021 with enthusiasm and execution. You need to come out of the blocks strong if you want to create breakthrough success in 2021. Inaction will not provide the impetus you need to move your life forward.

As someone that has trained and developed leaders around the world, I always say that how you start a cycle will determine how you end a cycle. Therefore, if you want to make 2021 the greatest year of your life you need to have a great start. You cannot come into 2021 with the same limited thinking and possibility blindness that plagued you in 2020. No, this is the year that you need to be grateful for the gift of a blank page. You need to take the wisdom and lessons of 2020 and turn them into big leaps and wins in 2021. In other words, do not just talk about what you are going to do this year. You need to get moving in the direction of your desired outcome. Nothing about your life will change unless you change it. So make the decision to begin 2021 with enthusiasm and execution. You need to come out of the blocks strong if you want to create breakthrough success in 2021. Inaction will not provide the impetus you need to move your life forward. You need to make a quality decision that 2021 will be a different year for you. As I stated earlier in this article, we are already heading into the third week of 2021. Unfortunately, by now most people have lost their excitement, abandoned their goals, and returned to life as usual. Yes, you are reading that correctly. Most people do not make it through January before they return to the same cycles of frustration, failure, and defeat. Why is this? If you want to embrace the next dimension in your life, then you must first understand that it all begins with a quality decision. A quality decision is a non-negotiable and no-nonsense decision. It is a decision that my life is not working and that I need to hit the reset button. It is a decision that I am tired of my present state and it is time to make a powerful shift in my life. It is a decision that I am tired of living my life on repeat and I am ready to realize my dreams. If you can relate to any of this, then this is the year that you need to make a quality decision to change your life. Every major shift in my life started with a decision. Hope is not a strategy for changing your life. On the other hand, when you decide that you do not like the options that presently exist in your life that is when you are empowered to position yourself for new opportunities. You can always make a different choice and choose a different course for your life.

As I stated earlier in this article, we are already heading into the third week of 2021. Unfortunately, by now most people have lost their excitement, abandoned their goals, and returned to life as usual. Yes, you are reading that correctly. Most people do not make it through January before they return to the same cycles of frustration, failure, and defeat. Why is this? If you want to embrace the next dimension in your life, then you must first understand that it all begins with a quality decision. A quality decision is a non-negotiable and no-nonsense decision. It is a decision that my life is not working and that I need to hit the reset button. It is a decision that I am tired of my present state and it is time to make a powerful shift in my life. It is a decision that I am tired of living my life on repeat and I am ready to realize my dreams. If you can relate to any of this, then this is the year that you need to make a quality decision to change your life. Every major shift in my life started with a decision. Hope is not a strategy for changing your life. On the other hand, when you decide that you do not like the options that presently exist in your life that is when you are empowered to position yourself for new opportunities. You can always make a different choice and choose a different course for your life. This is the year that you need to have a paradigm shift. If you have followed my work over the years, then you know that I am a firm believer in the power of the mind. In fact, I believe that your belief system is the catalyst to all breakthroughs in your life. For years, I found myself defeated, repeating patterns, and living a frustrated life. Then I started to understand that my present reality was being shaped by my paradigm. If I wanted to shift the possibilities of my life, then I had to take the time to examine what was shaping my paradigm. As I started to address my thinking, I realized that I was not a victim nor was I powerless. I was simply a product of my own belief system. Therefore, I started to reprogram my mind, replace toxic thoughts, and be intentional about what I allowed to occupy mental real estate. As a result, I shifted the course of my destiny forever and I broke out of negative cycles. Now I am a respected author, thought leader, and global influencer that has trained people around the world on how to develop a bulletproof mindset. 2021 can be the greatest year of your life but you will have to change your thinking. Your thoughts pose the greatest threat to your transformation, transition, and triumph. If you will devote time every single day to renewing your mind, this will be a year of remarkable results and mind-blowing manifestation in every area of your life!

If you have followed my work over the years, then you know that I am a firm believer in the power of the mind. In fact, I believe that your belief system is the catalyst to all breakthroughs in your life. For years, I found myself defeated, repeating patterns, and living a frustrated life. Then I started to understand that my present reality was being shaped by my paradigm. If I wanted to shift the possibilities of my life, then I had to take the time to examine what was shaping my paradigm. As I started to address my thinking, I realized that I was not a victim nor was I powerless. I was simply a product of my own belief system. Therefore, I started to reprogram my mind, replace toxic thoughts, and be intentional about what I allowed to occupy mental real estate. As a result, I shifted the course of my destiny forever and I broke out of negative cycles. Now I am a respected author, thought leader, and global influencer that has trained people around the world on how to develop a bulletproof mindset. 2021 can be the greatest year of your life but you will have to change your thinking. Your thoughts pose the greatest threat to your transformation, transition, and triumph. If you will devote time every single day to renewing your mind, this will be a year of remarkable results and mind-blowing manifestation in every area of your life! You cannot conquer this year without a plan. For years, I have been helping leaders around the world to fulfill purpose, build capacity, and realize their greatest potential. One of the things I have discovered is that many leaders are ambitious, passionate, and loaded with potential. However, they often lack clear vision, proven strategies, and well-developed plans. If you want to start 2021 off right, you need more than passion and potential. You cannot start 2021 off right without a clear plan. Furthermore, in order to experience success in 2021, you need tactics. According to The Oxford Dictionary, a tactic is an action or strategy carefully planned to achieve a specific end. In other words, you need to develop a clear plan for success in 2021. Tactics do not just address what you want to accomplish in 2021. Tactics help you define how you will accomplish your goals in 2021. Essentially, tactics are the organizing of the operations of your life. How will you organize your life in 2021 to operate most effectively? Where will you invest your time? How will you measure your progress? What systems do you have in place for accountability? What are your most important priorities? When you develop clear tactics, you create a winning blueprint for success in every area of your life. It is not enough to just write down goals or be inspired. Take the time to develop the tactics that will empower you to manifest your goals and live your greatest life in 2021. Tactics ultimately help you take strategic action which results in inevitable success. Every year has the potential to be great. However, the key to success for you in 2021 and beyond will be planning and execution. I hope you will develop your plan, devise your tactic, and dominate every moment of 2021!