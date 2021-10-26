Contributor Log In
Start the Day With a Thought Download

Create your future with a clear mind.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
Starting the day with a cluttered mind is a sure path to frustration and overwhelm. 

Instead, borrow a habit from some of the world’s most successful professionals. Clear your mind with a daily thought download: 

  • Grab a pen and paper in the morning. 
  • Then, simply write down what you’re thinking. 

There is power in taking the thoughts from our minds and putting them on paper. 

This practice helps us become the watcher. It gives us perspective and agency over our day. 

We uncover negative thoughts before they cause negative results. This includes worries, regrets, and anxiety over what might happen to our business. 

Primitive brain

Our primitive brain thinks these thoughts help us avoid danger, but they don’t serve us. Get them out of your head and view them objectively.  Focus on what you can control, and what you can’t. Separate your thoughts and opinions from facts and consider if you want to keep thinking them. 

This allows us to make space for new thoughts we choose intentionally. 

Create the future with a clear mind.

    Debbie King

    Debbie King, Mindset Expert for Business Owners at Loving Your Business

    Best-selling author and mindset expert Debbie King founded and grew a technical consulting business for years before she realized she was creating a trap - the business didn’t scale and it took all her time. Resenting the price she was paying for “success” and feeling trapped by the business, she went in search of answers. She discovered a way to rethink her relationship with her business and increase its value so that it worked for her. After scaling and selling that business, Debbie created the company Loving Your Business and now teaches her proven approach to other business owners. To connect with Debbie, visit LovingYourBusiness.com

