Start Practicing These 11 Mindfulness Exercises To Improve Your Focus

Mindfulness is the quality of being present — the experience of being open and aware in the moment, without judgment or criticism, focusing your mind on the present rather than wandering. Meditation is the practice of training your mind for everyday mindfulness. You learn to strengthen your mind as you become more familiar with yourself.

Mindfulness

Mindfulness is a mindset; meditation is the training to achieve it. To dive deeper, check out this post I wrote — a meditation guide for beginners. Or start practicing these 11 mindfulness exercises. Give them a try and see what sticks.

1. Watch your own movie

Imagine you are observing a movie and have to describe everything that is happening to someone else. You have to pay special attention and be clear, so the other person can understand what’s going on.

That’s precisely the purpose of this exercise. The only thing is that the movie is your life and you are telling the story to yourself, not to someone else. When you are ready, start by focusing on what you are doing — describe everything that is going on. Be specific, detailed-oriented, and clear. You are trying to increase awareness of how you are doing what you are doing.

Most of the time, we are living on autopilot. This exercise will help you increase awareness of your behavior, no matter how insignificant or not is the task that you are performing.

2. Observe other people

We usually see reality, but we don’t honestly pay attention. Similar to the previous exercise, you will increase your focus by becoming a better observer. You can practice this at your office or in a public space such as a park or public transportation.

Focus on one person and observe what that s/he is doing. Look at the appearance, body language, the way s/he is dressed. Then, move to another person or group and repeat the observation. You are not trying to guess or interpret what they are doing or why. Just watch and become aware of what’s going on.

We usually don’t pay attention to what happens right in front of our eyes. And, if we do, we pass judgment. When we judge people by their looks or actions, we stop seeing. Becoming more mindful requires to see things as they are, not through the lens of our feelings… Read More >>>

Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking, Meditation, Inovation, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Meditation, Productivity, Health, Spirituality, Yoga, Coocking,