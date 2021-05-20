“Start keeping a journal of things you are grateful for”, Joy Cheriel Brown and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

When you feel hopeless and anxious, look for something to be grateful for. As I’ve mentioned earlier, being grateful will improve states of depression and anxiety (remember, you may still need medication so talk to your psychiatrist). But when you can see what there is to be grateful for, you physically and mentally will FEEL better.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Joy Cheriel Brown.

Joy Cheriel Brown is the author of “The Secret of Life Through Screenwriting: How to Use the Law of Attraction to Structure Your Screenplay, Create Characters, and Find Meaning in Your Script.” She is also the owner of Third Person Omniscient Productions (www.thirdpersonomniscientproductions.com), and is the filmmaker of N.O.S. Both her book and short film are available on Amazon.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Well, I originally wanted to become an actress after seeing Home Alone in the theatre when I was 10-years-old. However, my parents wouldn’t allow me to get an agent so I became a screenwriter instead. I wrote my first screenplay at age 10, and eventually started my production company in 2012 at the age of 31.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

So many interesting things have happened after learning the law of attraction. I learned about LOA the same year that I started my company, and after learning about it, there have been so many synchronicities that have popped up in my life. But the most amazing, I think, is how I had the intention to sell my short film, N.O.S., before I even made it. However, I couldn’t quite figure out how to do that since it is not a typical path for short films. Yet, a year after I finished the film and it had screened at a film festival, a sales and acquisitions company found me and wanted to work together. I could see that this was a synchronicity and jumped at the chance. A year later, in 2020 (of all years), the sales and acquisitions company sold my short to ShortsTV; it aired on that channel in June 2020, and by the end of the year, the short was also included in the Amazon Prime membership.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is one of my own: “Everything happens for my highest good and in my favor.” When I adopted this attitude, it no longer mattered how long it took for my desires to manifest because I knew that it would all work out for my best interests in the end. For example: My short film, N.O.S., was initially a contender for my thesis film in my undergraduate program at Howard University. However, the location for the story is very specific since it was based on an actual event from my life. I ended up not producing the short at that time and made another film from a different script, and totally forgot about N.O.S., which was entitled something totally different at the time. When I started my production company, Third Person Omniscient Productions, eight years later, I had actually forgotten all about the script. I found it, rewrote it, and planned to use it as the first project for my production company, but it took five years before we shot it. This was very discouraging to me at times, but in the end, everything worked out perfectly. For instance, if we had shot the film any sooner than 2017, the location of the film would not have been available, and it was absolutely perfect for our story. At the end of the day, even though it took five years to get this short done, six if you consider that post production wasn’t finished until 2018, everything worked out perfectly and for the best in the end.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

The book that made the biggest impact of me was “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. The reason why this book has made the biggest impact is because it led to everything else that changed my life. I left the teaching field in 2011 after having taught English for three years. However, at the time, the only job I could find was in insurance sales. I reluctantly started to sell insurance, and one of the books that my upline recommended that I read to help with sales was “Think and Grow Rich.” I did not read the book at that time, however. Months later, I got a job as an academic counselor for an online university. At that time, I decided to get my finances in order and called a company that would help me with such. The sales rep that I spoke to stayed on the phone with me for about an hour, and at the end of our conversation, the book he recommended to me was “Think and Grow Rich.” This was the second time the universe had tried to get my attention to read this book. I usually need three signs before I take action, but this felt like a direct message, so I read the book. That book led to “The Secret,” and both of those books are about the law of attraction. And the concept of the law of attraction is that you can manifest anything you want simply by a three step process of ask, believe, and receive. Then, once you have asked and believed, you will receive whatever it is that you want, as long as you believe that it is possible to have it, there are no subconscious limiting beliefs that are stopping you from getting it, you believe deserve it to have it, and you feel good. When I read “Think and Grow Rich,” I immediately saw that I had been doing all of the things that the people in the book did who found success. This was the first time that I had confirmation outside of myself that my dreams would indeed come true.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Overall, I do not know which project I will be doing next. But there are two that are in the forefront for me. One is a feature film that will help families dealing with a loved one with Borderline Personality Disorder, and the other is a TV series that focuses on women and relationships, the pursuit of their careers and happiness, and dealing with mental illness. Much of my work focuses on mental health, and definitely all of my work focuses on women empowerment. I intend to contribute to raising the collective consciousness with all of the stories I tell.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have a friend who I grew up with who was in my religion. I grew up as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and I remember she left the religion in the cleanest, neatest way that I had ever seen anyone leave it. I didn’t know at the time that I would eventually leave the religion, but I knew that if I did, I was going to leave the way she did — basically leaving on my own terms and not getting kicked out. When I did leave the religion many years after she did, I looked her up, and she tried to introduce me to the law of attraction that first night I met up with her at a fast food restaurant, but I wasn’t ready for it then. However, when I finally did learn about the law of attraction a couple of years later, she was there to guide me through the process of changing my limiting beliefs and just helping me see things differently. I am, and will forever be, extremely grateful to her.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

I remember when I first began learning about true gratitude, I was instructed that gratitude is not looking at someone else’s misfortune and simply saying, “Well, I’m glad my life isn’t like that.” True gratitude is being grateful for what YOU have and not comparing your situation to someone else’s at all. I remember being taught to be grateful as a child and never having it really hit home for me. I was taught to be grateful because it was the “right” thing to do, and in reality, that’s never really, truly a strong motivator. When I learned that practicing gratitude is basically the only path to true happiness, that really made me take notice and take learning how to be grateful seriously. That, finding happiness, what was what I had prayed to God to find many years earlier, and I could see that learning how to be truly grateful was an imperative step on that journey to finding happiness.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

There are so many people who don’t like their lives. Not only do they not like their lives, they actually HATE their lives. They may not live where they want to live, work where they want to work, be in romances with who they want to be with — it really is astounding how many people settle for mediocre — but it’s really because no one ever taught them that they could have better. No one ever taught them that they can have what they truly want. So then when it comes to being grateful, people don’t feel it. I think that they feel that if they show gratitude for a life they hate, then they are accepting this life that they don’t want. However, I am here to tell that person that showing gratitude for their life exactly the way it is, is the first step to changing their life and having the life of their dreams.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

One of the keys to manifestation — especially when you are consciously practicing the law of attraction, and I say consciously because the law of attraction works regardless; you have attracted everything in your life, even the things you don’t like, but that is when you attract on default. When you are consciously manifesting, in order to manifest what you want, you have to be grateful. What you focus on expands, and if you are focusing on how much you hate your life, that is what you are going to manifest — even MORE things to hate about your life. But when you practice gratitude, it shifts your feelings, and if you remember, I stated that the key to manifesting what you want is to FEEL good. If you don’t feel good, you’re not going to manifest the things you want. When you practice gratitude, your whole worldview begins to shift. Then, and only then, will you begin to manifest things that make your life better and that ultimately gives you the life of your dreams.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Two of the toughest mental conditions to deal with, especially during a global pandemic where many of us are stuck inside our homes and can’t be with all of our friends and loved ones, are depression and anxiety. I’ve definitely suffered from both in this lifetime. When you’re depressed, you simply just don’t want to be here anymore. There is not a real strong desire to practice gratitude, and it can be a heavy struggle to practice gratitude during a time of depression. But when you start to be grateful for the little things, and the big things, but especially the little things, you begin to feel more grateful for EVERYTHING. I was diagnosed with Schizoaffective Disorder, bipolar type in 2005, so when I would have bouts of depression, my psychiatrist would not prescribe antidepressants for me, in addition to the meds I took to prevent psychosis, because they could push me into a manic episode. So, I had no other choice but to find other methods to deal with my depression, and most of my depression came from me not being happy with my life — my dreams didn’t seem to be coming true, and I was living a life that I hadn’t planned for, working jobs I didn’t really want to work, etc. It took a while, but when I was able to shift my feelings by practicing gratitude, my life slowly began to change. Also, when you’re grateful, you don’t worry about as many things, and this causes anxiety to lessen. I’m not advocating that people should forgo medication. Medication can be very helpful and is mandatory for many people to function, but don’t underestimate the affects that gratitude can have on lessening depression and anxiety.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Start keeping a journal of things you are grateful for. I learned the law of attraction from the book, “The Secret,” written by Rhonda Byrne. But she also wrote a book called “The Magic,” which is all about gratitude. In the book, she recommends that for 30 days, you write down 10 new things that you’re grateful for every day. This means that during these 30 days, you cannot repeat anything that you have already been grateful for. This really illuminates how many things you truly have to be grateful for. When I started to do this, I realized that there was a lot about my life to like. In addition to keeping a gratitude journal, I began to keep a manifestation journal. Where I would write the things that I wanted as if they were affirmations like “I am so happy and grateful to have a job I love,” for example. And it’s amazing how many of those things ended up going into the gratitude journal eventually because they had manifested. When you’re stuck in a situation that you don’t like, for example, let’s go back to this idea of the job. When I was ready to leave teaching, I had a very clear idea of what kind of job I wanted to have next. I was an English teacher so I wanted to have a job where I would get paid to write — not even as an author or screenwriter — I just wanted to write on my next job, even if it was copywriting or technical writing. I took classes, I got certifications, I got a Master’s Degree in Creative Writing, but I still found myself working jobs that quite honestly, I didn’t want. So when this happened, I would have to write down what I was grateful for for each of those jobs. I had to get happy with my situation before I would manifest a different situation. Eventually, that did happen. Did it happen overnight? To be honest, no it didn’t, but it eventually did happen. So when you’re in a situation that you don’t want to be in, find whatever it is about the situation that you can be grateful for, even if it is that you make just enough money to pay your bills and keep a roof over your head. More money will come to you when you are grateful for the money that you have. For years I felt broke. There never seemed to be enough money. However, when you start to realize that money doesn’t always come in the form of “money,” you can see how financially abundant you actually are. What I mean by this is that money doesn’t always come to you in the form of bills or coins. Money can be a discount, someone treating you to a meal, or an opportunity coming to you where you can make money. There was a time when everywhere I went, absolute strangers would offer to pay for my meals (yes, this really would happen), and this, in turn, would stretch the actual money that I already had — to the end of the week, or even to the next week. Also, people would offer to help me by giving me money — and there would be enough of it that I wasn’t forced to take jobs that I hated. When you’re grateful for the good things about people, even the people who annoy you, or who you don’t particularly like, these very people become allies. There are so many people who are stuck in situations with those who they can’t get away from — either because these are people they have to live with for a period of time, or because these people are coworkers. I remember when I started working as an academic counselor, one of the jobs I eventually got after I left teaching, and they would change our seating assignments in our cubicles every so many months. All of the people who I thought I didn’t like became people who I loved or either really respected, after the fact, because I was able to focus on the good things about them. Once you actually try to look for the good things in a person, you WILL find some. Everybody has something good about them. This practice about looking for characteristics in a person to be grateful for will change all of your relationships for the better. When you feel hopeless and anxious, look for something to be grateful for. As I’ve mentioned earlier, being grateful will improve states of depression and anxiety (remember, you may still need medication so talk to your psychiatrist). But when you can see what there is to be grateful for, you physically and mentally will FEEL better.

If you take the above situations into consideration, practicing gratitude can make a world of difference. It will eventually cause you to have the abundance you want, the relationships you want, and the happiness you crave.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

Start keeping a gratitude journal. If you don’t want to write down ten things per day, if that feels like a stretch, start with one thing. Then the next day write down two things, and so on. Another thing that will make you feel good is to make someone else feel good. What I mean by this is to take each day and thank one person for something they have done for you or tell them what they mean to you — how grateful you are to have that person in your life. Making someone else’s day will also, in turn, make your day. I promise.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

One of my go-to books about gratitude is called “How to Be Happy, Dammit: A Cynic’s Guide to Spiritual Happiness” by Karen Salmansohn. Even though the book is primarily about being happy, there’s a lot in it about gratitude — after all, gratitude is the key/secret to happiness. The book is super funny and can be read in about an hour or two. It ALWAYS makes me feel better when I’m feeling down. It’s like a picture book (with words) for adults. I highly recommend it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My screenwriting book (as mentioned in the bio), “The Secret of Life Through Screenwriting,” is about teaching screenwriters how to use the law of attraction for their protagonists, so that when the audience sees that the protagonists in our movies and TV shows know how to manifest the life of their dreams, then the people watching these stories can also learn how to manifest the life of their dreams. And a HUGE part, if not the MOST IMPORTANT part about manifesting, is practicing gratitude.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

If you follow the link in my bio, go to the contact page and sign up to be on the email list. That is how I keep people updated with what I have going on.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!