Start Giving Back to Society, Life will be Easier!

Due to this COVID – 19 Pandemic, We are locked in our own houses. When it started we all thought that the situation will be normal within a few weeks or months. The situation changed but till now we are not able to back to our normal life. So, in these past some months we have changed some habits within us very easily, which we are trying for a long. If I need to mention one of the habits I have changed in my life which I was trying for long but due to some reasons I can’t in my normal life. But due to this pandemic when I got a chance to think about my life & how can I improve my life for upcoming years, I got some answers within myself.

If we need to change our life, then it can be possible with 2 steps.

Change your lifestyle.

Help some needy one to change their life style.

Because in this world, if you only think about yourself then it will be impossible to stay HAPPY life long. If you want to stay a happy life long, then you have to contribute to the environment, to the world. I have changed some habits within me to stay healthier & to get mental peace. Due to the pandemic, all the restaurants, Fast food centers are closed. So, we got a chance to spend our life with homemade foods but after some days when I was not taking any fast food, I understood that it was not so difficult to stay without fast food. Also, I started researching how I can change my lifestyle to be a healthier person. Actually, a busy and hectic lifestyle often leaves people with no time to exercise or follow a proper diet. I came to know about fasting & its benefits. I came to know many benefits of fasting as I am trying to mention below but most importantly Long Fasting & Intermittent fasting is a great way to weight lose & stay healthy.

Promotes Blood Sugar Control by Reducing Insulin Resistance. Promotes Better Health by Fighting Inflammation. May Enhance Heart Health by Improving Blood Pressure,Triglycerides and Cholesterol Levels. May Boost Brain Function and Prevent Neurodegenerative Disorders. Aids Weight Loss by Limiting Calorie Intake and Boosting Metabolism. Increases Growth Hormone Secretion, Which Is Vital for Growth, Metabolism, Weight Loss and Muscle Strength. Could Delay Aging and Extend Longevity. May Aid in Cancer Prevention and Increase the Effectiveness of Chemotherapy.

When I came to know all the good benefits of fasting, I started it & anyone cannot believe even I cannot believe within 1 month I have reduced about 6 to 7 kgs & that’s surprising. After that, I started to gain knowledge more about fasting & started to help my neighbors with their weight loss & get a healthy lifestyle. That way I have changed my life & started giving back to society. Actually, If we need a sustainable environment where everyone will be happy. We may think it is not possible but I can say it’s possible. What we are getting from society if we all started to some portion giving back to society, then life will be easier.

So as Thrive Global Contributor It’s my responsibility to share something about fasting, How anyone can start to get a healthier life.

How to Start Fasting

There are many different types of fasts, making it easy to find a method that fits your lifestyle.

Here are a few of the most common types of fasting:

Water fasting: Involves drinking only water for a set amount of time.

Juice fasting: Entails only drinking vegetable or fruit juice for a certain period.

Intermittent fasting: Intake is partially or completely restricted for a few hours up to a few days at a time and a normal diet is resumed on other days.

Partial fasting: Certain foods or drinks such as processed foods, animal products, or caffeine are eliminated from the diet for a set period.

Calorie restriction: Calories are restricted for a few days every week.

Safety and Side Effects

Despite the long list of possible health benefits associated with fasting, it may not be right for everyone.

If you suffer from diabetes or low blood sugar, fasting can lead to spikes and crashes in your blood sugar levels, which could be dangerous.

It’s best to talk to your doctor first if you have any underlying health conditions or are planning to fast for more than 24 hours.

Additionally, fasting is not generally recommended without medical supervision for older adults, adolescents, or people who are underweight.

If you decide to try fasting, be sure to stay well-hydrated and fill your diet with nutrient-dense foods during your eating periods to maximize the potential health benefits.

Additionally, if fasting for longer periods, try to minimize intense physical activity, and get plenty of rest.

Hope this article will help you change some bad habits in your life & will help you to get a healthier lifestyle.