“Start every day with a sense of gratitude” With Dr. Olivia Audrey

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr Olivia Audrey.

Author, Speaker, & Celebrity Dr Olivia Audrey ND,BCND has been featured on Parade, Vogue, Ladders, Good Morning La La Land, Celebrity Parents Mag, and more. She currently has co-authored a book with the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson.

Dr. Liv is a board-certified Naturopathic Medical Doctor who has an exquisite and current clientele database from British Royals, Celebrities, Sports Stars, and Fortune 500 business owners/executives seeking her intuitive health & spirit guidance. She also teaches wellness seminars & strategic advising to such prominent companies such as: Alexander McQueen, Neiman Marcus, La Mer, Jo Malone, Nordstrom, and more.

Dr. Liv’s podcast, “Liv Better Now” is on LA Talk Radio which has a listenership of over 3mill. The show is about empowering modern women to identify and uncover their own personal spark of creativity and inspiration to reinvent themselves at any age and stage of life. The show airs Wednesdays 12pm PT/ 3pm ET Live, and accepts callers. Visit https://oliviaaudrey.com for more info!

Dr. Liv is an Expert In:

Holistic Health

Immune System

Gut Health

Cancers, Lyme, Diabetes, EV, and other Auto-Immune & Inflammatory Diseases

Nutrition/Wellness

Natural Supplements / Diet

Meditation

Holistic Beauty

Female Empowerment

Spirituality

Fitness

Healthy Eating

Joy based living

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I describe myself as just a girl from Maine who had a vision that ended up expanding into a huge movement of wellness spirituality and holistic health. I grew up on a horse farm in a small town in the Northeast that didn’t even have a stoplight. My childhood was spent immersed in nature and learning about the symbiosis of every living thing

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I remember meeting Oprah for the first time. I was at a charity event that I knew she was going to be add but had no means or connections to be introduced to this woman who I admire so much. I simply followed my intuitive instinct to get in line for dinner and as it turned out it ended up being the reception line to meet her! We had an amazing exchange and it was one of those moments that I can reflect back on and know for sure that the universe It’s always leading us towards the next step.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think self-doubt is the biggest dream killer that there is and also listening to people around you who can’t conceive of your inspiration or dreams because it’s not relative to them. That may be the most well-kept secret is that people can be very well-meaning and try to warn you first year you want to see for directions simply out of protection but it can squash your dreams if you’re not careful.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

By far there are four transformative people in my life that have changed it irrevocably forever. The first are my three children Tucker, Mia, and Sullivan, and a very close second is my dearest friend Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. Professionally and personally she has taken me under her wing and really encouraged me to believe in myself and my gifts, in a way that no one else has ever done.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

My main goal when I wake up in the morning is to live a life of gratitude other than that I also want to inspire people to reach for their next possible level of being I don’t want people to settle for mediocre or safe I want people to live better to live fuller to live on purpose and I think that there could be a really strong synergy in the physical mental and emotional aspects of self with in that world.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Start every day with a sense of gratitude, be mindful about what you are consuming whether it be media food information or emotions of other people and then make sure that you and your day in a place of gratitude as well it doesn’t mean that you can’t have bad days it means that it’s important to find a sliver of evolution within every challenging experience.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Education about health and nutrition and supplementation is so needed in our culture but also around the world. Many people feel as though true health fitness or just feeling good on a daily basis is so out of their reach because they don’t understand it. I encourage people to form a greater understanding with not only the education available but also their own bodies, which are of course our greatest teachers.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Number one you can never dream to bag number two don’t doubt the power that you have been given in this life to live out your passion number three if you’ve had a bad day dust it off go to bed and allow yourself to reset the next day and leave it behind number for gratitude and appreciation of where you are in life is literally the only way to get to where you’re going number five it’s never done it’s never over and you can’t get it wrong.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

It’s difficult to choose just one because I can truly see how interconnected they are I do believe that in our society especially there needs to be more of a focus on understanding mental health and treatment there of. Furthermore I think that there is a massive deficit in nutritional advancement education and availability that could also help us understand the gut brain reaction and relationship more fully leading to greater discoveries in how to treat mental health.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

https://www.instagram.com/theoliviaaudrey/