Starliner: “Just spread positivity”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Starliner. Starliner is based in Houston, Texas. From a young age, he’s been glued to the guitar, gravitating towards rock music especially. He’s been touring in bands ever since. Most recently, he was a member of The Drugstore Gypsies, a touring rock band featured in publications like Rolling Stone. This year, he has several new music releases on the way, starting with the single “Never Satisfied.” Later this year, he’s also set to drop his first solo EP, 20/20.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thanks for having me! I grew up in Richmond, Texas which is right outside of Houston. I started playing guitar when I was 10 and got with some buddies and started playing in bands pretty much right away. It came pretty natural to me and I decided pretty quickly that that’s what I wanted to do with my life. I’m thankful that I learned that early on. It gave me some confidence and I was actually making some money doing what I love. So it was an easy decision for me. But yeah, music has been a dominating obsession in my life ever since.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Well as the years went by, playing in different bands and honing my craft, I became kind of a control freak to be frank. Haha! I’ve always been a perfectionist and really particular about a lot of things. So there was a good amount of dispute over musical decisions and even business decisions. Don’t get me wrong, I think there is beauty in a band that has equal members that put in all of their input and dispute over what the right thing to do is. I think that can make for some good music, and I still have that in a way. But at this point in my life, I really know what I want. So I decided to go out on my own and accomplish what I envision.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Well the most significant thing in my life is having my kids. I remember I was in the hospital about to have my second daughter when I really made the decision to go out on my own as a solo artist. I think life kinda hit me and I wanted to take matters into my own hands and have no one to blame but myself.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We were playing a gig one night, and one of the guys had a little, or a lot, too much to drink. He was stumbling around and messing up a lot, so I was getting pretty frustrated. But I think we’ve all been there before, haha! I wasn’t sober myself, but I decided to go over and kinda shove him with my shoulder, and he fell over. I was way more embarrassed than before, because normally I would never do something like that. But my emotions got the best of me. It’s funny when I look back on it, but it wasn’t so funny at the time, haha! But I learned that no matter what happens, you should always keep those kinds of emotions off stage. And you can always talk about it and solve the problem behind closed doors. That, and don’t get hammered on stage.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m always working on new music every day, but my debut EP will be coming out this year. I’m really excited to get this out. I started writing some of these songs about 3 years ago, so it’s been a long time coming! But the EP is almost like a concept album. It feels like the songs run into each other, but they’re pretty poppy songs. So it feels good to listen to the songs on their own. I’m excited for you to hear it!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Well film and television isn’t my area of expertise at all. But I do like watching! But I think it’s important to have diverse characters so that different people can relate to different characters. I think that people identifying with certain characters is a big part of what draws people to art.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would say just remember why you started in the first place. I think for most of us, the answer would be just for fun and the love of music. As long as you’re having fun and doing what you love, you’re thriving in my opinion.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to just spread positivity. I think people underestimate the power of smile. It’s an easy thing to do and I think it could help anyone. Smile at a stranger and that could make their day just a little better, and yours too. If you’re not having the greatest day, smile through the pain and you’ll get through it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Definitely my parents. They’ve always been really into whatever me and my brother were into. My dad started running sound when I started playing, so he was the sound guy for all those bands I was in growing up. And my mom is really business oriented, so she’s been like a manager to me. Having a sound guy and a manager when you’re that young is pretty nice, but more importantly I had very supportive parents. I think that’s really important no matter what you do. And I’m definitely grateful for that!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My dad told me a long time ago, “Hindsight is 20/20” and this is actually really relevant right now because I’m calling my EP “20/20” and it’s a recurring theme throughout the EP. To me it means that you take the information and the resources you have at the time, and you make the best decision that you can. And as long as you do that, you can’t have any regrets because you did your best and you can’t change what you did.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’m gonna go with Neil deGrasse Tyson. I’ve gotten really into space and science over the past few years, and he’s good at communicating that stuff to people who aren’t astrophysicists. The new EP actually makes some references to space and time, and I’ve seen him talk a lot about relations between science and art. I think there could be some interesting conversations!

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram and Twitter is @starliner_music and I’m on Facebook at Starliner

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you! This was my first official interview as Starliner so this was very meaningful to me too! Thanks again!