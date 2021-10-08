Star Simmons of vKind: “Lead by example”

Lead by example — Leaders today need to be strong, but we need to be real, too. There have been times where I haven’t been strong or acted as professionally as I would have liked. If you’re going to lead a strong team, you have to be an example at all times. Only you can set the standard for how you want other people to contribute.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Star Simmons, co-founder of vKind. Simmons is a lifelong entrepreneur, master networker, and 23-year vegan. She created vKind to achieve her vision for the VegEconomy: an economic ecosystem of compassionate innovation where animal cruelty is left out of the supply chain. With more than 25 years of experience in finance, sales, marketing, and publishing, Star fused her business acumen with her desire to make a difference for entrepreneurs, vegans, and ultimately, the animals. vKind is now the largest vegan search platform in the U.S., connecting vegan businesses to consumers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I get chills every time I talk about it. In 1998, I passed a PETA booth while on a peaceful stroll along Venice Beach. After seeing an image of a smiling butcher holding a baby lamb with a knife to its throat, I knew I would never knowingly contribute to animal cruelty again. I spent many years before and after this life-changing moment in careers that greatly enhanced my business acumen but never aligned with my authentic desires. I ran an accounting firm, a cannabis company, publishing outlet and worked on several independent projects in various verticals. , I took the skills and wisdom from 25 years as an entrepreneur and turned it into my dream: vKind. Now, I wake up every day feeling a sense of purpose by making veganism more accessible for all while helping entrepreneurs like myself succeed in the plant-based space.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The most exciting and unexpected aspect of running vKind was realizing that the community behind what I call the VegEconomy — that is, stakeholders and entrepreneurs seeking success without harming animals — was vastly bigger than I could have ever imagined. Before starting vKind, I spent so many years in business meetings at steak houses trying to educate people when they’d ask about my food choices — and never feeling like I made a difference. Now, I wake up and work alongside people who share my values and make profound differences by investing in innovation over reeducation. Being surrounded by this community of people who want to change the world and invest in that dream daily is single-handedly the best part of what I do. I never knew how many people really gave a damn, but now I know I’m not alone. There aren’t just five of us picketing on a street corner anymore.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have made so many mistakes that it’s hard to choose just one! I’m not the best at finding humor in my mistakes, but I always appreciate them for the profound lessons they teach me. I guess one funny mistake–funny for its absurdity–was the notion that I could run multiple companies at once. I foolishly thought I could run both my cannabis company and vKind as long as I had a strong team. It’s been working, but at the cost of many, many hours of much-needed rest. The problem is that, no matter how strong your team is, you need to constantly direct and redirect your organization toward the vision in a project’s early years. Working yourself to the bone is possible when you have a strong enough idea, but that doesn’t mean I recommend it.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My business partner and mentor, Al, always believed in me even when I didn’t believe in myself. Our partner in our Liposomal CBD company, the scientist and creator of the technology involved in our product, died suddenly of a heart attack. I had to step into his role with no background. I honestly didn’t think I could do it, but Al assured me I could. It was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life, but I was able to pull it off, allowing us to get the company where it is today. I don’t think it would have happened if he wasn’t in my corner. Just before vKind was born, Al had plans to invest in another vegan company. After I shared my five-page business plan and dream of vKind with him, we both got choked up right then and there. Immediately, he said he was in and that he believed in me.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding women back from founding companies?

I believe as a woman, the hardest part of running a company is overcoming my big heart. Many women tend to be more nurturing and kind in how we operate. It has certainly been a challenge for me because I want to take care of everyone. But sometimes, you have to make tough decisions in the interest of your company. That can pull at your heartstrings and leave you with a huge sense of guilt. Women will sometimes hold back because they do not feel strong enough to make those tough decisions.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government to help overcome those obstacles?

It is undoubtedly a tough time to answer this question with what has just transpired in Texas, with women losing their rights to choose. I don’t believe women should necessarily get special treatment from the government with grants and such. Still, I believe we must be treated as equals regardless of gender, meaning equal pay for the job duties performed and the right to choose what happens to our bodies. As individuals, we must do our part by taking risks and leaps where women haven’t previously. If you feel you’re going against the grain, you’re doing something right most of the time. Despite my unstable upbringing, business norms, and challenges facing female entrepreneurs, refusing to be a victim has enabled me to succeed.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women, like men, have dreams. Oftentimes, those dreams extend beyond or away from raising children. Women should become founders simply because living their dream is their birthright. Whether or not that includes children is moot and shouldn’t even be a pressure point anymore. The more women take the leap to become founders, the less pressure there will be on women to conform to the expectation of raising children.

The second reason women should become founders is, quite simply, to save the world. I expressed earlier that having a big heart can be the toughest part of becoming a female founder, but it can also be one’s greatest asset. By having a heart, women can make their team feel valued to encourage everyone’s best work. We can drive companies in a positive direction not by leading with our ego but by consciousness and a sincere interest in creating positive change. Business needs to be done with more heart if we wish not to destroy our planet.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Some people think being a founder has so many rewards. Yes, it does, but they come at the high price of the stress and responsibility you carry on your shoulders every day. I’m very grateful for all of the opportunities that vKind has afforded me, but I want anyone to know that starting a company takes unbelievable dedication. The perks never justify the work; you have to be in this from your heart and for the right reasons first.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder, and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

It takes a certain skill set to run a company over being an employee. I don’t believe everyone can do it. It’s a stress that never lets you rest. It’s always there. I can’t tell you how many times I have struggled just to get through the day, knowing that tomorrow will be even more challenging. But I wouldn’t trade it for the world.

It’s for people who are natural risk-takers. Since I was born, I’ve been a risk-taker and a survivor, so becoming an entrepreneur suited me. Growing up in a drug-addicted family and eventually going into the foster system, and dealing with family members on welfare, I knew early on that I needed a different direction for my life. I started working at age 13, making a paycheck, and buying my own clothes. You have to be a survivor through and through to make it as a founder and not give up, even when it seems like the best choice at the time.

I also think the ability to uphold your vision above all else is critical to making it as a founder. Without a strong vision, it’s easy to become swept away by the obstacles, challenges, and uncertainty that come with running your business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

#1 Believe in Yourself — Believe in oneself is the fundamental step to becoming a founder. In my case, my business partner believed in me, and that spark allowed me to see that I should believe in myself, too. If I hadn’t, I would have never started my dream business.

#2 Hire people who are strong in the areas you’re not — Although the business is your brainchild, you are just one person. Develop some awareness of your strengths and weaknesses. Don’t be afraid to outsource or delegate when a task drains your or your team’s precious energy that would be better applied elsewhere.

#3 Be organized — If my desk is cluttered or my emails reach over 200 unread, I start to become very scattered and overwhelmed. I can’t focus on anything. I recently dedicated the entire Labor Day weekend to getting organized and reordering my life. Every time I do this, I come in the next day feeling refreshed and ready to take on the world.

#4 Lead by example — Leaders today need to be strong, but we need to be real, too. There have been times where I haven’t been strong or acted as professionally as I would have liked. If you’re going to lead a strong team, you have to be an example at all times. Only you can set the standard for how you want other people to contribute.

#5 Stay vigilant — When things aren’t going right in your businesses, the responsibility will inevitably fall on you as the founder. For that reason, it’s imperative to keep an eye on all areas of the company, even if you feel you don’t have the time for it. If you see that something is failing, address it immediately before it starts to affect your entire organization.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

By supporting the VegEconomy with my work, I am making the world a better place each day. I feel it’s my purpose to raise awareness with my influence. I’m committed to educating people about the reality of what’s happening to animals. I try to do so from a place of kindness. I don’t think enough people in this space are doing that. vKind has helped me in this process to be less judgemental and more welcoming about veganism. To truly be “vKind” and use compassion to get people into going meat-free. Since taking this approach, I’ve had people go vegan from my social media posts, writing to tell me they have woken up. Things like this move me to tears.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Worldwide veganism, of course! If we all embraced this lifestyle, we could transform the entire planet. Going vegan could provide better welfare for animals, protect our beautiful forests and water systems, prevent future pandemics, reduce the effects of climate change, and improve humans’ health and quality of life. Veganism is truly the most influential cause. That’s why I built my life’s work around supporting the movement through what I understand best: business.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world or the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? They might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to sit down for a vegan breakfast with Joaquin Phoenix. Joaquin has done more for this movement than anyone, using his influence and popularity in Hollywood to set a powerful example for others. Receiving the best actor award and turning his acceptance speech into a statement on how we treat fellow beings was one of the bravest, most selfless, and honorable acts I have ever seen.

