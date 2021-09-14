Star Mercocet: “Generally learning to avoid untrustworthy people or businesses”

Fifth would just be generally learning to avoid untrustworthy people or businesses. Nowadays, you see it way more often, but back then I’d use almost any website or service that promised me playlist pitching or growth campaigns, most of the time, people promising these services are using bots or inorganic methods on increasing numbers such as stream and follower counts. (This is still a very tricky thing for most artists).

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Tyler Davis.

Tyler Davis, better known as “Mercocet” is easily one of the most unique independent artists to have recently come out of Chicago. Mastering the perfect blend of trap/pop appeal, Mercocet’s fierce vocals and genuine approach to his music have earned him placements and sponsorship from notable platforms like Lyrical Lemonade and Halfpintfilmz. Having garnered over 7.5M online streams, his dedicated fan base began to grow via his breakout hits “Open Your Eyes” and “Slatt Science”, earning him his first million streams worldwide. Having opened up for reputable acts like KCAMP, DJ Chicago and Ishdarr, all eyes are on Mercocet as his brand continues to expand in the Chicagoland area and beyond.

His stage name grew out of an authentic desire to combat negative experiences from his past. The term “Merc’’ meaning “to fight” or “to kill” paired with “ocet”, a loose association with a popular painkiller, creates a combination of words to demonstrate how music helps to “kill the pain” — a relatable sentiment to artists and listeners all over the world. Contrary to popular trends in Hip Hop culture, Mercocet does not condone drug use and instead, uses his music to help listeners to enjoy their life and escape their stresses in a healthy and creative way. Introduced to music at a young age, his family’s musical tastes generated a creative spark that holds true to this day. Influenced by artists like Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion, Mercocet combines the best of both Pop and Hip Hop worlds to embody a sound ignited by both passion and purpose.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up on the north side of Chicago in Portage Park. At the time, my mom was working two jobs and going to night school, so I’d always be with my grandma in the city until she came and picked me up. I grew up in a bi-racial household. Mom is white and Dad is black.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

For my 12th Birthday, as a birthday party idea, my mom got me a couple of hours in a recording studio in Chicago with like 10 of my friends at the time. We spent 2–3 hours recording a cover to Lincoln Park’s “New Divide” because I was a huge fan of the Transformers movies. My mom also had me in Swedish Singing for 8+ years because she wanted me to learn more about her Scandinavian culture.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’d say the most interesting thing that has happened to me was when a group of producers from Munich, Germany reached out to me through my IG DMs and praised me for the talent and potential that I held. I later ended up producing my number #1 hit “Open Your Eyes” with them and now that song is streamed millions of times all over the world.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I originally first started recording myself, I went to Best Buy and bought a blue Yeti microphone; what I was unaware of at the time was that I supposedly bought a microphone for doing podcasts or gaming and not for making a song.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, I’m getting ready to release my first ever Debut Album, my first actual sought-out and concentrated body of work that speaks volumes! Also have been working on a couple of special singles with one of Chicago’s most formidable producers and one of Polo G’s right-hand men Dj AYO.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think it’s important to be diverse in the industry because it creates longevity in your career, puts you in uncomfortable positions so you make room to grow, and also upholds the most genuine version of yourself and shows that you’re always willing to try something new!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I’d say the first thing was just being in the studio and learning how to produce/mix/master….if I really honed in on learning those skills, I feel like it would be a much easier process of knowing what I want to sound like and also a huge money saver in the long run (from an artist’s standpoint).

The second would be learning how to properly distribute my music. I grew up off of SoundCloud and at the time, a lot of the biggest rappers were popping off as SoundCloud rappers. I didn’t for a second ever think about putting my music on Apple Music or Spotify, at the time, I didn’t even know someone as small as me could even do that.

The third would be probably knowing how to properly network with people. Coming into the industry, I was trying to connect with people solely off of following thousands and thousands of people on Instagram and being active with every person I could get in contact with. What most people don’t know, is that doing things like this is the bare minimum of what It truly means to network.

Fourth would be how to effectively plan a release. I’d say when I started out, I knew I was really passionate about music but I had no structure as far as direction. It’s important for the artist to structure releases fluently so it has the best chance of getting picked up and placed, that way your fan base can continue to grow!

Fifth would just be generally learning to avoid untrustworthy people or businesses. Nowadays, you see it way more often, but back then I’d use almost any website or service that promised me playlist pitching or growth campaigns, most of the time, people promising these services are using bots or inorganic methods on increasing numbers such as stream and follower counts. (This is still a very tricky thing for most artists).

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Be yourself! Don’t try and conform to what you think the industry needs or wants to see! Being your most genuine self can take you a long way.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d say generally to talk more about mental health, specifically men’s mental health. A lot of times in most situations, men are always overlooked when they are going through mental health issues, it’s almost like society puts an obligation on us to have “tough skin” and keep a lot of our dark thoughts and or addictions to ourselves.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Hands down I have to say my best friend, brother and manager Saif. Saif believed in me when no one else did, he saw the vision and the legacy I was trying to leave on this world and he believed in me fully from the jump. Saif has picked me up when I didn’t even want to make music anymore because honestly, it can get really stressful and depressing. Saif has put me in rooms and situations with people I could only dream of and has contributed more than just time and effort to every production I have made thus far.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’d say “Kill that urge to be chosen, Choose yourself” I like this quote a lot and stand by this a lot because I always use to want to be wanted, like I know it sounds big-headed of me but at one point or another, everyone wants to be liked, whether that’s as a friend or being in a relationship or having a business opportunity. You can’t force people to like you or be around you no matter how nice you are to them. Let them miss out on that blessing of being YOU. YOU ARE THE BLESSING.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I really want to get up with Cole Bennett, he has been such a huge inspiration since 2016 for me and I genuinely want to be around more people like him so I can learn to grow! You only become a legend when you surround yourself with the legends!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on Instagram — @Mercxcet

YouTube @Mercocet

Spotify @Mercocet

Apple Music @Mercocet

