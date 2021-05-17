Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Standing Together, Never Alone: John Lennon #UK #England

JOHN LENNON'S Performance Of "Stand By Me," and the Blessing Of One, Who Will Walk With You!

John Lennon being interviewed by journalist Steve Turner of Beat Instrumental magazine, Apple Records, London, 19th July 1971. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
Sometimes, there are those moments when you have to walk alone. Yes! The journey can be agonizing, scary, and doubtful. You don’t know what will happen to you. Most importantly, you are not sure just how you will make it. Yet, one thing is for sure, pressure is always needed to retrieve a gem! Those difficult tasks in which Heaven requires are tedious and taxing. However, sometimes we are required to venture through them. Sometimes.

Then, there comes those times when we are gifted with a special someone to walk with us. They are strong, resilient, and maintain the agility of getting through the difficult trail with us. We can lean on them for support. Should we get tired, they offer their shoulder in resting our weary head. Should you ever receive such a companion, just know that they are a precious to keep. During the difficult times, they will be there. When you have nothing (void of material possessions), they will be there. Should they ever come with you on that long walk, hold onto them; and hold onto them, tight!

“Stand By Me,” is one of the legendary songs in Soulful, R&B her/history! The song is popular for its legendary sound, dance tune, and message. Nevertheless, through every generation, it maintains its vitality. Why? Because through each and every turn in our lives, we need someone to stand by our side. No human being, with any sanity, can stand, alone!

If you can find one good person, who stands by you through every walk and turn, throughout your life, you have been blessed! When it comes to a man, and his relationship with a woman, he has been granted a gift from the Most High! For as the Biblical text emphasizes “he that finds a wife, has found a blessed thing.” So, “stand by me.” For one member of the legendary Beatles, singing such a song was a journey into his own, personal walk.

John Lennon

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

