Stand up white America, silence gives consent to bad behaviour.

Regardless of the place and colour of the aggressors and assailants racism and hatred are potentially present in every human being. When the economic and media system there is no longer any thought or reason, more than the reptilian brain and no longer any bulwark for the expression of hatred.

This Wednesday, May 27, international news takes us to the United States, where four policemen have just been dismissed after the death of a black man during an arrest, and to the Vatican, which announces the canonization of a Frenchman.

Demonstration in Minneapolis on May 26, 2020, after the death of George Floyd, a black American man during his arrest by four police officers.
Four police officers sacked after a black man was killed in Minneapolis during an arrest. The images taken by a passer-by and widely circulated on social networks on Tuesday are terrible. It shows George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black American man, tackled to the ground by a police officer. The officer blocks him with his arms, and his knee holds the man down by pressing on his neck. George Floyd begs, says that he is in pain, that he cannot breathe, then he shouts “mama, mama” as if he knew he was going to die. The policeman remains impassive by pressing George Floyd’s cervical vertebrae for a long time.

George Floyd will die moments later in the hospital.

Thousands of protesters have gathered in the streets of Minneapolis to demand “justice for George Floyd”. George Floyd’s death comes days after the release of a video showing the murder of another unarmed black man, Ahmaud Arbery, by two white men in the state of Georgia.

t had left Texas to start a new life in Minneapolis, in the northern United States. But George Floyd, the black American described as a generous man who lost his job during the pandemic crisis, died face down on the ground with his neck below the knee of a white policeman.

