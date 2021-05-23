Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Stand Still…

There are many ways of going forward, but only one way of standing still.. - Franklin D Roosevelt

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Life without dreams and goals is just like living without the soul. Not a satisfied life isn’t?? Are we fighting for our dreams and goals ? Or when we have some disappointments we quit and moving ? Every thing depends on how are reacting to our problems we are facing.

Of course many of us will quit and move to another. But damn sure we will regret forever. This is will never makes us to have a satisfied life. Life is worth living, you are your author of your lives. Make your own story that inspires others with lot of motivation, hard work, discipline. Not with regrets.

Whatever the situation may be don’t give up on yourself. Have trust in yourself, believe yourself. Your are capable of doing great things. You are born to achieve great things. Nothing stop me. Have this in mind and keep repeating yourself daily when you are facing tough times. Stand still… We shall overcome our tough times, we will shine in our life.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    The Curious Case of the Shelved Dream

    by ConsciousLeap
    Community//

    Accept the Situation and Move On

    by Shubh Agrawal
    Community//

    ***WARNING: THESE 18 QUOTES WILL MESS WITH YOUR SOUL IN A VERY, VERY GOOD WAY***

    by Chip Franks
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.