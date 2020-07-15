Stand Out Of The Crowd – Erika Del

Erika Del Toro is a big influence and motivational speaker in the Latina community, Erika Del Toro managed to create amazing opportunities for herself . She pours so much belief in so many people’s lives, and always states when you pay people’s bills, yours are paid on its own.

Erika Del says growing up, many of us wanted to “fit in” in order to be accepted by our peers and hopefully make some friends. Many years ago, being like other people was considered normal, and anything that was not normal or mainstream was frowned upon. But now, times have changed and being different or weird has become widely accepted and become the “new normal”. Now it’s considered perfectly fine to stand out from the crowd. Why is that? What’s changed?

Being different from the crowd is one of the most important things in one’s life. At the end of the day, crowd might have quantity, but it’s always one person outside that crowd who leads them. So it’s your choice whether to be the driven or the driver. Here are a few ideas on how to be different from the crowd.

People are realising that being true to yourself and following your heart gives you a better chance at finding happiness. Being different takes courage, though, and many people find the idea of being different and not be accepted, of standing out and not blending in, a scary prospect. But we are all different, each of us is unique. There is no one else like us in the world. We are being to realise that now, and we are learning to embrace our uniqueness and how useful it can be. Take a stand, have an opinion and question things before accepting or rejecting them.

If you want to stand out from the crowd, you’ll have to hold your head higher. Make your voice heard, your opinions worked on. Shake the grounds with what you have. Get noticed. Any publicity is good publicity. But make sure you’ve the right reason. Any action, when you wish to stand out, needs planning. Jot down all the things you want to do. Then plan on achieving your goals step by step. Accept the fact that you cannot be someone overnight. Take one step at a time. Walk firmly but don’t kick someone off the path. Always remember, the people you leave behind while going up the ladder will meet you on your way down. Being different is like holding sand in your hand. The harder you hold it, the lesser will be left in your hand. So, be humble. “Pride goes before a fall” as it is rightly said.

People who choose to stand out from the crowd rise up against the tides and hold their head high. There will be obstacles but the real one will be that person who dares to stand up after the fall. You give your best, perform well and hope it gets you noticed, but while good performance is important and critical to advancing your career; unfortunately, it’s not always enough. Many of your peers are doing great work as well. You have to do, have, be something more than that to stand out from the crowd. They key is to decide what’s different about you, and then learn to capitalize on it. Pay attention to what you do best, what you bring to the table, what’s special about you. Being useful, being helpful is an important aspect of making a great impression. Show up with a spirit of empathy and something to give. An attitude of service makes people interested in what you have to offer.

Be disciplined

Most entrepreneurs are people of impulse, and most passionate people live by feelings. But those who understand and practice the art of discipline can channel those impulses into something of substance.

Know yourself

Get feedback from others and learn as much as you can about how you come across. Then you can accurately target how you appear in a crowd and what you need to work on.

Be conscious

Showing up consciously means always being on time, honoring your commitments, and being prepared. Nothing is more powerful than an individual acting out of a well-developed consciousness.

To stand out from the crowd requires you to stand up and stand for what you believe.

Be memorable or unique. Be remarkable and talented. Be professional and reliable. Be creative and interesting. Let what’s different about you be visible, work on cultivating that “specialness” and you will get noticed.