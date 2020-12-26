Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Stamped From the Beginning

A Book Review

Stamped from the beginning is a history lesson from beginning to end on race, class, discrimination and socio-economic disparity in America. Dr. Kend reminds us that the root cause of slavery and oppression were economic, and while many of the laws have been eliminated, the resulting poverty and subsequent class system remains. Perhaps the most unsettling is the author’s assessment that new laws and covert systems have been put in place to maintain the class system status quo. 

In the book, there are places in the historical account of Black scholarship (and leadership) in America that are challenging at best—and disturbing at worst. In the book, the discussions on Dubois or Booker T. Washington; Dubois or Marcus Garvey; Dubois or Malcolm X; Dubois or Martin Luther King Jr. left me perplexed as to why there was always constant intellectual disagreement. While Dubois was an avid voice and advocate for the talented 10th, history has shown us that the masses –or the other ninety percent never made it to the

middle class. Now with the middle class shrinking globally, it is uncertain as to which social experiments will yield future gains for the underserved.

How will Blacks in America transcend the bondage of slavery, Jim Crow, and racism? I will wait to read the author’s next book this fall, How to be an Anti-Racist.

What have we learned in the unprecedented year of 2020 about race, class, poverty and the future to come?

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

