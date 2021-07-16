Stacy Weeks Of Red Yew Studio: “Always have the mind of an apprentice  ”

Always have the mind of an apprentice — you will discover new things you thought you knew everything about; you will be passionate about learning and inquisitive in your actions.

Stacy Weeks is a movement specialist and health coach who runs the multi award winning Red Yew Studio based in Devon, she coaches online, and writes for niche sport magazines around the world. Her business has been featured in The Independent & National Geographic Traveller and she has been featured as a guest expert/speaker for PsychReg, The Sunday Edit and various other online learning platforms. Her belief is every ‘body’ is bespoke, her passion is helping women improve the way they move, and to make sustainable choices for a healthier lifestyle without the extreme diets and exercise programs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I would literally say the title here could be Pie & Latte’s to Pilates!

I came into this career via pub management, a chance encounter, and a car accident. The original plan was to become a dancer, it had been my passion since I could walk, unfortunately in 2001 I had a car accident which, although not hugely serious, caused a massive change in my life. The Dr said I would not have the career I had planned, which caused a loss in confidence to perform, and I developed anxiety and depression. I also put on nearly 4 stone in weight, which after 20 years of never being overweight, made things worse mentally. I did every diet and exercise programme, signed up to gym membership and never attended past the first couple of weeks, my weight yoyoed. My full-time student bar job became my full-time adult job, and I worked up the ladder to become a manager. I smoked over 20 a day, went out drinking after work, and spent most of my 20’s piecing nights back together, a life far different than today.

A move back to Cornwall in 2007 sparked the change, I fell out of love with running pubs and went into training and assessing, then a chance encounter led me back to dance. My dance work had always explored how the body was affected by memory, site, and trauma, which in hindsight was the pre cursor to my career as it stands currently. Pilates came into my life at various intervals, but more so in my late 20’s, after yet another trip to the osteopath, she suggested Pilates. I reluctantly joined a class at the local gym, and it was that experience that led me to become a Pilates teacher. I filled out my PARQ (physical activity readiness questionnaire) and handed it in, the receptionist put it straight in the filing cabinet. The instructor had no idea about my injuries and pathologies, I was lost in a sea of 22 other bodies, and they never left the stage to check on the participants. I felt awful afterwards and ended up back at the osteopath. I told her what happened, and she suggested I trained to become a teacher.

That experience really informed my business values and how I work with people, I do not believe in big classes, I feel that every ‘body’ should get support in a group setting and that my clients do not pay to see me workout.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I have many over the years, from teaching lords, ladies, and retired Olympians, to unveiling memorial plaques with celebrities (Phillip Schofield) but the most pivotal was right at the beginning, a chance encounter before this all started. I had just spent 3 weeks at a school exploring whether I would like to go into teaching secondary school children, English (I was finishing my degree in English with the OU), I ended up in the dance department due to my previous degree. The teacher (Gemma Kempthorne) in the dance department offered me a professional job on a private commission she was working on (Reflections — BosArts). The performance was site-specific and consisted of a few performances that were all interrelated, we were dancing in the harbor, polishing the natural environment, performing traditional Cornish dance and ‘Selling the wind’, which is the moment I changed my entire life around. Selling the wind was set high on the clifftop with a washing line, 3 pillowcases and a large white sheet, it was based around the stories of the harbor (Boscastle) where witches would sell the wind to the sailors. A total cliché moment, but I was literally standing looking out to sea with this big white sheet billowing above me, when I burst into tears. A huge swirl of emotions, disappointment in myself, elation, freedom, a relief from the 8 years of beating myself up for a lost career, then a huge feeling of determination. That was the moment I told myself I was going back to dance and movement. I’m glad I did, because at 30 I gained a first class honours degree in dance, then a PgCert and two award winning dance films. I can still feel every emotion when I recall that moment, it is where I learnt that opportunities arise in the most unlikely of places, things happen for a reason. It is never too late and to listen to my heart and gut. If I had listened to my head that day, I know I would not be talking to you now.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Giving my skills away and lacking business knowledge to make it a viable career. You get your qualification and off you go, no one tells you how to make a go of it. I stumbled across all sorts of business advice courses, I thought I had to discount and underprice myself to get clients because that is what everyone else did. It is one of the biggest mistakes I now coach new teachers to avoid. Unfortunately, the fitness industry has created an expectation for free classes, we see free workouts online all the time, but ultimately this undervalues the time, skills, and education of teachers. There are clients out there for everyone, and not everyone is meant to be your client, is the most important lesson you can learn, know your audience, know your skill, and know the value you bring.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people I have in my life that I am grateful for in my career, every ‘body’ I work with, every student I train, every peer I am taught by, teaches me something new that has fundamentally helped me become the teacher I am today. However, my mum and dad are a massive support to me, they always like and comment on my Instagram posts, my parents granted me the wisdom of honesty and integrity. They are my core values to this day. I am also surrounded by many other strong women, and I have a business mindset mentor that I have been working with for a few years, Dr. Katherine McAleese. This past year has been especially tough with business closures due to COVID, and my marriage breakdown, however her support, unwavering belief in me and guidance continues to be invaluable.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I believe it is the small wins that make big waves, and that life is a goal. When it comes to fitness and nutrition, we plan for the moment in the match rather than the entire game. We also only seem to deal with something when it becomes a problem, in terms of sport, this is the rehab, when we should be focusing on the prehab. I spent a decade trying to balance out my life, and it is only since I tackled, body, mind, and fuel that I saw the biggest changes. My aim is to help other people, women who are where I was to understand that trinity, that every small win builds on the last, leading to a stronger, healthier life, there is no shame in what went on before, it’s just about moving forward. I support people to make the small steps that feel like giant leaps, I teach them to understand and analyze themselves rather than me telling them what to do, and I help them to realize they are bespoke, not a generic copy. You do not learn if someone tells you what to do, you learn by being taught to think for yourself, the how, what, where, why, and who.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

5 Things YouTube Video: https://youtu.be/Tj60x7XXGgY

Speak Kinder — Language is a powerful thing, if we tell ourselves negative things all the time, we begin to embody that. The more positive we can be, the more positive our outlook becomes, it can make a huge difference to your health and wellbeing if you are compassionate to yourself. Sit amongst the stars — Detox from the digital and take a moment to be amongst nature. I live near Exmoor so we have little light pollution, I quite often reset by looking at the night sky. It stops the must be working all the time thoughts and allows me to just be with myself. That alone can reduce hormones like cortisol which in chronic production can do a lot of negative things to our minds and bodies. Sleep is important — When we sleep, we produce or decrease hormones like cortisol, insulin, leptin, and ghrelin, all of which play a huge part in our wellbeing and health. Are you getting enough? How can you improve this? I must have a dark room because I am hypersensitive to light, so a blackout blind changed my life! No more waking up at 5am when the sun rises, unless I choose to. Exercise for life, not for the moment — Plan a programme that is as unique as you and think about the goal of life. It is a long-term goal that has many known pit stops, so we can plan for those to. However, if we have a base plan that allows us to move well for life, rather than just in the moment, the small changes we must make along the way, are easier to integrate, maintain and accept. Make a date with yourself — Book 5 minutes in your diary with yourself, set a reminder and keep your appointment. Repeat this step as often as you feel you can, do not overestimate. If once a week is achievable that is where you start. Maybe choose one of the tips in this article to focus on, or read a page or two in a book, or plan the meals you are having. Do this often and you form a habit, then you can repeat and stack that habit on top of the one you have created.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Teach Pilates, nutrition, and mindfulness in a practical, exploratory, and easily understood way in schools, as a compulsory group of subjects, from nursery level upwards. We would see far less injuries and pathologies occurring later in life. If people have the education to move, fuel and think wellthey are set for the long game, I am sure that we would also see more tolerance and understanding in the world too.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

It is ok to find your passion later in life — There is too much pressure to feel like you have everything together and know what you want in life at a young age, sometimes we must live in our lives a bit longer to work out what is the right path. Kiss a few frogs so to speak. Always have the mind of an apprentice — you will discover new things you thought you knew everything about; you will be passionate about learning and inquisitive in your actions. Listen to your gut — it is rarely wrong. There are moments in our lives that just do not feel right, pushing through without listening to why we feel they are wrong, could be a costly mistake. Things go wrong for a reason — it might not always feel like it, but it will make sense at some point. Failing is normal — As a perfectionist I learnt this one late in life! You will find out a whole lot more in the failure, just being successful all the time limits you in many ways.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health it is the most fundamental struggle we can understand. Having had my own dealings with depression and anxiety I know the stigma I lived with, but I know how it affected my ability to believe in myself and my own abilities, I know how it affected my body and my health. The mind has an immense amount of power over our wellbeing, Joseph Pilates believed that too one hundred years ago, we need to educate people to be more understanding and tolerant of the mental challenges people face. However, I often say some of the darkest moments in my life were the most enlightening, I learnt many things about myself, skills I never knew I had, and developed the strength, awareness, and the empathy I needed to support others. It does not have to be a struggle, with the right support and understanding it can become a great strength.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

