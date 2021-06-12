Stacy London: “Physical and emotional health is incredibly important when running a startup”

Physical and emotional health is incredibly important when running a startup. The amount of time I spend sitting on my phone or computer now borders on ridiculous. I have to remind myself to get up and walk around. I have to remind myself not to have a second cocktail. I have to remind myself to eat nutritiously. Because when stress is high, it can take a real toll on you psychologically but physically as well.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stacy London.

Stacy London is one of America’s foremost style experts. She is best known as the co-host of TLC’s iconic show, “What Not to Wear.” Following that success, she hosted and executive produced 3 seasons of “Love Lust or Run.” Stacy has written two books, Dress Your Best, which was published to stellar reviews, and The Truth About Style, a New York Times bestseller. In 2020, she hosted a podcast discussing mental health, Could Be Better, tbh, in collaboration with the Crisis Text Line and The Jed Foundation (JED). In 2021, Stacy became the founder and CEO of State of Menopause, a holistic product line for women which addresses the symptoms associated with menopause and perimenopause. In this new phase of her career, Stacy is doing what she has done her entire career as a stylist: help people from suffering silently, raise their confidence and self-esteem by alleviating external symptoms, and removing the shame that surrounds them.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and bred in Manhattan, so I was never lacking inspiration. I came into the world knowing style was going to play a role in my life.

I wore purple until I was about 5 years old. Then, I dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz for about 7 years in a row. I wasn’t a fan of gingham pinafores but I LOVED wearing ruby slippers. One of the greatest things my mom ever invented was taking a pair of silver Dime Store slippers and painting them with a red Sharpie. Best ruby slippers in the world.

In college, I majored in Philosophy and Literature, but I spent a summer interning at Christian Dior in Paris in their PR offices. When I saw editors come select clothes for shoots, I knew that was where I was headed. My first job straight out of college was at American Vogue as a fashion assistant.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I did a late-night talk show in 2007 called “Fashionably Late with Stacy London” and it didn’t really succeed. I was so disappointed! My father reminded me of something I’d heard him say many times, but the words had never hit me so hard before. He said: “We don’t do things for the outcome. We do them because they are worth doing.” It made me realize that expectation is the death of possibility. Doing things IS the success in itself.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. I believe very much in the auspices of the right timing. I was fired from my job at Mademoiselle Magazine in 2000. After which I spent about a year doing all kinds of styling jobs I didn’t love: for banks, for kids’ juices, for menswear, and laundry companies. What I didn’t realize was the amount of knowledge I was gaining to dress all KINDS of people — not just professional models — and that those experiences would prepare me when I got to audition for What Not To Wear. All your experience matters. I never knew how I would apply everything I did to a future life but in the end, it did

2. As Tina Fey says, “say yes and figure it out later.” This has always been an important idea to me. When I started in TV, I wanted as much experience as I could get to make me better at being in front of the camera. I didn’t know how long I’d have the opportunity to work at that level. I didn’t know how long that window would remain open, so I wanted to do everything I could and learn from it. I feel the same way with this new company.

3. Then I learned to say no. It got to the point in my life where saying yes to everything wasn’t positive for me any longer. I felt exhausted and uninspired and that’s when I needed to pull back and assess when saying yes was good for me and when saying no was better.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I am actually on my third chapter, to be honest. In my first chapter, I was a magazine editor. I spent five years assisting some of the greatest editors in fashion magazines before going on to be the Senior Fashion Editor at Mademoiselle, which was truly a dream job. I worked with a team I loved, traveled the world, worked with wonderful photographers, models, and artists. And then a new Editor-In-Chief was hired and fired me within a month.

That’s what started my second chapter in TV and styling. I spent a year feeling aimless and taking styling jobs I didn’t love. But when I got a call about auditioning for a show called What Not To Wear, all the knowledge I’d gained that year is probably what got me the job: dressing real people, not models, and understanding peoples’ choices in personal style. The show ran for 10 years, ending in 2012.

In 2016, I had pretty major spine surgery after which I started experiencing peri-menopausal symptoms; though, I didn’t really understand what was happening at the time. As I recovered from surgery, my father took ill and I spent a year helping care for him until he passed away. Grief really consumed me and it wasn’t until the pandemic that I started to really think about what the thread throughout my career has been and where I wanted to go next.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I don’t feel like I reinvented myself at all. I feel like I evolved. After 13 years as a fashion editor and 20 years as a TV vet, my purpose — my reason — has always been the same: to help people, particularly women, feel a heightened sense of self-worth, self-love, and self-acceptance.

After helping women for over 30 years through style, now I want to do that through something else. Becoming the CEO of a menopause company is about all the same things the rest of my career has been about.

No one wants to talk about this phase in life; how hard it is, what shame, and confusion it can instill. For me, anything, especially something as “dark and secretive” as menopause NEEDS discussion and merits care and solutions. As someone with a public platform, it isn’t enough to talk about style alone anymore. We need to discuss women’s health and care in a way that empowers and arms people with information to make the right choices for them. That’s what I did for women and style. It feels like I’m just taking on a subject now that has a lot more negative connotations around it and I want to be one of the voices to change that.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I spent a couple of years pitching TV shows about transformation in mid-life as I was experiencing peri-menopause; I couldn’t go on hormones for other health reasons, so I have experienced severe symptoms. I didn’t feel like myself, or at least the person I’d always just kind of felt like. I wanted a show to talk about that, about transformation at this age, about evolution. I was roundly rejected. The idea wasn’t sexy enough, or maybe I wasn’t. But I came away from those meetings very disillusioned, not just by the thought that my second career was coming to an end, but that something I was sure I was not alone in experiencing wasn’t going to get the kind of exposure it deserved. So, I knew I had to find a different way to serve the community with whom I wanted to interact.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skill set inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

Through this experience, I’ve honed skills that haven’t been exercised in a minute: patience, curiosity, ambition, leadership. As “talent,” you’re meant to do what you’re told. Even if a show is your idea, you’re beholden to a network’s vision of it. As a “spokesperson” for brands, which I’ve done in the past, I was hired because I fit their message. When I didn’t any longer, they found another spokesperson. At my age, with my experience and my skill set, I realized there was more than one way to express my purpose. While I’m still beholden to a board and investors, I’m running this ship. For better or worse, the decisions we make start and end with me. I think being a CEO suits me. It invigorates me. It requires me to be responsible, open-minded, and creative in ways I never thought possible.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

My introduction to State Of was actually quite unique. I started as one of a hundred beta-testers for the brand before I acquired it as a stand-alone company.

I was so relieved to see SOMEONE paying attention as my menopause symptoms were getting more severe by the year so I got really into my role as a tester. I made suggestions about each product, product selection, everything.

When the team approached me about taking over the company it was an easy decision! I knew how good the products were. I had a hand in making them! They work IN THE MOMENT. They are designed to make you feel better now and help you manage your symptoms. As a company, it was essential that these products be centered around symptoms because many people, not just women in their 40s-60s, experience menopause: health issues such as radical hysterectomies, premature ovarian insufficiency, endometriosis, breast cancer, and chemo can all force people into menopause prematurely. And importantly, menopause issues aren’t generally addressed for the trans, non-binary, gender-fluid, and intersex communities. To me, this is an inexcusable oversight.

I wanted State Of’s voice to be more like mine and my personal experience rather than from the standpoint of a “brand builder” or “health expert.” I knew I needed help and I wanted this audience to hear my truthful experience about arriving at this place. As a brand, we believe in addressing menopause, however you get there, and including marginalized voices in this conversation.

We’ve grown our community over 500% and sales by 4000% in a month. I’d call that a damn good start.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m so grateful to so many people in my life who have helped me get here, to this new stage in life. Professionally, Ariel Wengroff and Henry Davis, who encouraged me to take this brand from them and grow it. Benish Shah and Manasa Tanaku, who have advised me with compassion and passion and dedication, the likes for which I can’t be ANYTHING but grateful and in awe. Rohan Sheth who is a master at communication both in social and strategic partnerships. Mimi Middleton who trains me in all things tech. It takes a village for sure. My girlfriend and family have been nothing but wonderful. I’m not sure I would have been near as interested in taking this on if I hadn’t had their support. Lastly, I am lucky to know a bunch of amazing founders and CEOs whom I’m lucky enough to be able to call when I’m overwhelmed and indebted to them for taking those calls repeatedly!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I don’t know that there is ONE story in particular. I don’t think I realized the degree to which I would have to deal with mansplaining, especially about menopause. More importantly, I don’t think I realized how many fantastic allies are out there in this space. There are so many glorious women, especially at this age, who want to help each other, personally and professionally. Meeting women like Nina Lorez Collins, Omisade Burney-Scott, Alessandra Henderson, Hitha Palepu, Margit Detweiler, Alisa Volkman, Manasa Tanuku, Benish Shah, Rachel Hughes, Ann Marie McQueen, Katie Keating, Alex Daly, and countless others, has been the best part about this adventure. Knowing that all ships can and should rise together has been an incredible learning experience.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Everyone struggles with believing in themselves at some point. When I find myself listening to negative voices in my head that are taking me down a rabbit hole of fear and despair, I add in a positive one and let them argue about things while I’m out of the room. Honestly, sometimes all it takes is to recognize the Negative Nellies before they overtake me to change the narrative and basically say: “Nope, not today Satan.”

In my own work, I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I’m not entirely sure I thought that much about support ahead of time, to be honest. It’s a smart thing to do but I’m learning as I go. It’s been essential for me to have both involved advisors AND friends to lean on. I’m learning who to trust with what so that I’m never leaning on one person for too much (I hope!). It’s all about spreading my hysteria around. I’m teasing. My girlfriend is the only one who has seen every side of my excitement, confusion, fear, passion, all of it….And I think she’s plotting to kill me.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

This new chapter was a long time coming. Even before the pandemic, I had been “On Pause” (pun intended) for a while — which is also why I named our State Of Menopause newsletter the same thing. During the pandemic, when so many social issues came to a boiling point, so did my desire to evolve. I simply felt it was time to put my energy into something new and meaningful to me. I arrived at menopause because of my own experiences, the lack of concrete information out there, and the dearth of products to help me through it.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why?

1.) Physical and emotional health is incredibly important when running a startup. The amount of time I spend sitting on my phone or computer now borders on ridiculous. I have to remind myself to get up and walk around. I have to remind myself not to have a second cocktail. I have to remind myself to eat nutritiously. Because when stress is high, it can take a real toll on you psychologically but physically as well.

2.) Don’t rush when it comes to building your brand. Because I took over the brand to be a stand-alone company, there were products and processes in place. In some ways that has been a great benefit but in others, it hasn’t. My vision for the brand isn’t the original one. To get that voice right means creating an essential connection between us and the community we mean to serve. That takes a minute. But we are where we want to be because of it.

3.) Surround yourself with smart people but not always like-minded ones. A great brand is never created by one mind. A great brand is created with many different points of view, considered from different vantage points, and finding the best solution within and among them. I don’t mean “make noise” just to make it. But menopause is a great example. Some people look at it from an age perspective. Some look at it from a health perspective. Some think of it in physiological terms and some equate it in emotional terms. In order to be effective as a brand, we need to look at all the ways menopause affects people experiencing it and understand their needs from all angles.

4.) Fundraising is up there with having a root canal.

5.) OK, this one I knew before I started or I wouldn’t have started. Based on my dad’s advice above, be driven by passion or purpose. Be driven by something outside of yourself, a mission, or a movement. Do not be driven by the idea of what a successful company should look like and be the company you are. Be driven by values that strive to change or even start a new conversation. Break glass ceilings for those who come next.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My hope is to inspire the way we look at women, trans, non-binary, intersex, and gender-fluid people and their health in menopause. That we become proactive in our own care, that we have reliable sources of information that allow us to use our own agency in making personal choices to feel better now. For people between 40–60, I hope to inspire and encourage us to reframe this time in our lives, value our age and experience, and join in multi-generational mentorship that allows us all to feel seen, heard, appreciated, and respected.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Viola Davis for her experience with menopause. Melinda Gates, Laurene Powell Jobs, Mackenzie Scott for advice on funding. Chloé Zhao to talk about humanity. Janet Mock to learn how to lead by example. Justine Bateman and Maye Musk to learn from their personal journeys. And Frances McDormand, so I can buy her a drink.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!