Stacy Cline of GoDaddy: “Be prepared for constant change”

Be prepared for constant change. The field, the programs, the trends are all constantly changing. Be able to iterate and know when it’s time to take a different approach.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stacy Cline.

Stacy Cline is GoDaddy’s Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability senior director. Stacy is responsible for driving the strategic direction of GoDaddy’s environment, social, and governance (ESG) efforts, social impact programs, leading CSR processes and initiatives, and driving engagement across cultures to create business value.

Her passion for inclusive entrepreneurship is evident in her experiences running the Empower by GoDaddy program that equips entrepreneurs in underserved communities with the training, tools, and networks needed to accelerate their journeys.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up in a great suburb in Minnesota. It was a fantastic public education system, new schools equipped with the latest technology and resources and I never thought twice about it — I was and am privileged, I assumed everyone in the U.S. had a public education experience just like I did.

I moved to Arizona to attend the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at ASU and as a freshman, one of my assignments was to get stories published in local newspapers. One of the stories I was asked to cover was around local public school funding cuts in Phoenix. There was a meeting at a school and I remember walking in and being shocked at the condition of the school, the lack of supplies, technology and books, but the teachers I met were the most passionate I had known.

I will admit that I was very naive and it took until I was 18 to have the realization of just how different the experiences are across the U.S. and world and how truly lucky I had been. It was then that I decided I wanted to go into a field where I felt I could do more and truly make a difference.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

What has been most interesting is just how much the field of corporate social responsibility has changed. When I started in the field 9 years ago, the conversation was about educating individuals on corporate social responsibility, getting leadership buy-in, and helping leaders understand why CSR was important. I often had to start conversations by defining corporate social responsibility.

Now it’s rare to talk to a leader who doesn’t see the value in CSR and why it’s integral to incorporate CSR into business strategy. And the work, the issues, and the approach to CSR is constantly evolving.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I can’t say this is necessarily funny, but it is one of the biggest lessons learned in my career. I was armed with passion, resources, and ideas and was ready to make an impact with the first iteration of the Empower by GoDaddy program.

I made the assumption that small business owners would welcome help. Why wouldn’t they? I could see that their business was struggling so I wanted to help boost them up. What I didn’t do was actually ask them what they needed.

When I first tried to launch the Empower program in Phoenix, within 8 months, the program hit a major dead end. I didn’t once ask the community or business owners what they wanted to see. I trusted our nonprofit partners and assumed the entrepreneurs would want help. We were equipped to provide support so I built a program around that. I very quickly learned that was the wrong approach and the business owners I worked with were not afraid to tell me so.

While I thought I would build trust along the way, I now know that for this work to be effective and authentic, you have to start with trust and you have to truly understand the community, who you want to serve, and what you want to accomplish and involve the folks you want to assist along the way.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

GoDaddy’s mission is to empower entrepreneurs everywhere and make opportunity more inclusive for all. But, unfortunately, opportunity isn’t inclusive or even accessible for a lot of people. For example, less than half of small business programs dedicate sales and marketing support for underserved entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs in underserved communities are hungry to gain new skills but often lack the support they need to be successful.

To address this back in 2017 we launched Empower by GoDaddy, our social impact program to equip entrepreneurs in underserved communities with the training, tools and resources that they need to be successful.

We developed a customized curriculum covering topics identified as needed by entrepreneurs and small business support providers for in-person and virtual delivery such as building a digital presence, ecommerce, and online marketing. We then connect our employees as volunteer coaches and provide free tools and technology and access to networks.

We continue to double down on our commitment to empower entrepreneurs everywhere and make opportunity more inclusive for all, and it’s increasingly important that we support all entrepreneurs, no matter their circumstance or where they live. In turn, it is a business priority that we raise awareness around the purpose dimension of our brand authentically taking action and being a catalyst for small business and local economies.

Empower is a signature program leveraging GoDaddy’s unique assets while further advancing its commitment to making opportunity more inclusive for all. Through strategic nonprofit partner investments, skills-based volunteerism, in-kind donations and impact storytelling, Empower is delivering against key business goals while supporting entrepreneurs and underserved communities. We intentionally designed a program experience for entrepreneurs applying our expertise in digital presence building and marketing that required customized, personalized coaching and ongoing adjustment based on feedback from participants. The program is meant to be a deep and engaging experience to meet entrepreneurs where they are in their journey and to provide customized support to boost their success. The work takes place with hyper-local nonprofit partnerships and deep relationships with leaders and staff to ensure program quality.

We’ve been able to serve more than 4,000 entrepreneurs through this program and we’re well on our way to serve thousands more just this year.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

One recent story that comes to mind is an individual named Don in Arizona. While Don has been self-employed for 50 years, he recently started over and opened a new shop in Prescott, Arizona in early 2020. The next month, COVID hit. Don was at a standstill until he learned about the Empower by GoDaddy Arizona program.

Don knew little about tech and never had a website. He learned about the importance of having a site after attending one of the digital presence workshops and decided it was time to get a website live. He worked with the GoDaddy team to build a new website, continentalcollectibles.com. Within hours of his new site being live, he received a sale that allowed him to keep his doors open. In Don’s own words, “I’m forever a GoDaddy customer, and I just hope other entrepreneurs will take the Empower program and see the importance of a website like I finally did.”

In a recent GoDaddy survey we found that 77% of microbusinesses believe that having a website would boost revenue, but 1 in 2 said they don’t have a website because it seems too difficult or too costly. We are working hard to educate business owners on how easy it can be to launch a website and by providing the skills training and free products through Empower, we’re hoping to make a big difference by getting folks online.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Yes! And I have six things in fact… first and foremost.. Support small businesses by buying local!

For those in a position to influence small business ecosystems, there are 5 actions that can be taken. (link to silver linings action plan: https://online.fliphtml5.com/mhxlt/tlgu/#p=2)

Modernize Technical Assistance programs: listen to what microbusiness owners and need and create thoughtful solutions. Empower digital enablement: skills training is necessary for a digital world. Innovate access to capital: business owners in underserved communities have a harder time accessing capital. It’s important to expand access to capital to all businesses. Increase Wifi access: having internet access can be the difference between failing or succeeding for microbusinesses. Make healthcare affordable: access to healthcare is a huge issue for microbusinesses. We need better solutions so that people don’t have to choose between owning their own small business or having healthcare.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Be prepared for constant change. The field, the programs, the trends are all constantly changing. Be able to iterate and know when it’s time to take a different approach. Never be afraid to speak up. Everyone has different perspectives and it’s important to speak up for what we think is right. Everyone is on a different point in the journey. Never assume someone understands the value of the work. Education is key in making a difference. All acts, big or small, make a difference. Whether you have an hour to give or thousands of dollars to donate, it all makes a difference and can be life-changing for an individual. It takes time. Don’t expect change overnight — it takes time to build awareness and rally folks to come along in the journey.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Join the movement to support small business!

We know that everyday entrepreneurs and your businesses are the backbone of local communities. Micro and small businesses create vibrancy, prosperity and support recovery through economic downturns. Here are a few stats from GoDaddy’s Venture Forward initiative, a research project to quantify the economic impact of the 20 million U.S. online microbusinesses, defined as businesses with fewer than 5 employees, that use our services:

The data shows that cities with more microbusinesses per 100 people have lower unemployment, higher household median income and are more resilient to recessions

The pandemic has underscored the importance of being able to participate in the digital economy and our research shows that places with greater microbusinesses density fared better over the last year. Communities with higher concentration of microbusinesses saw increased commercial activity and reported less revenue loss

For every 1 entrepreneur, there are 2 jobs created. Whether by direct hiring, supplying materials, or by bringing money into the community

Making a difference can be as simple as buying local.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Seek patience and passion in equal amounts. Patience alone will not build the temple. Passion alone will destroy its walls. — Maya Angelou

I love this quote because it emphasizes the critical balance needed for change to happen.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Greta Thunberg! I appreciate her get-down-to-business, let’s stop talking and start taking action attitude. That type of young leadership is exactly what we need to make real change.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Follow me on LinkedIn and follow along GoDaddy’s social channels to learn all about our work empowering entrepreneurs.

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/godaddy/?hl=en

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GoDaddy/

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/godaddy

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!