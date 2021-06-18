Stacy Caprio of AcneScar.org: “Ability to set up tracking”

Ability to set up tracking: You need to have tracking on paid ads so you can see what types of keywords and traffic are converting into profitable sales and which are wasting money and can be cut from your campaign.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stacy Caprio. Stacy is an Entrepreneur and owner of ecommerce websites renuw.co and acnescar.org.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I had never thought about my own skincare other than moisturizing daily and wearing sunscreen, as most of my life I’d had pretty good skin, other than occasional bouts of acne.

It took going through a tough transitional period of life for me where my hormones went out of wack from being exhausted mentally combined with being anxious and depressed, where my acne became deep and cystic, and then left deep scarring all over my face for me to start to worry about my skin and start thinking seriously about skincare for the first time.

That’s when I started researching skincare products online, as a way to help my own skin heal again. After I found products that helped my scarring, and made my skin glow in a way it never had pre-skincare and scarring, I became hooked on skincare, and started my two sites, acnescar.org and renuw.co, to help others heal their acne scarring, and help those with normal skin who want to maintain their skin and get a healthy glow do so with great, scientifically backed skincare products.

When I started these two sites I already had a online marketing background, as my 9 to 5 jobs were in online marketing, specifically running paid ads and doing search engine marketing for various types of companies.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

One funny marketing mistake I made when first starting was jumping all-in into paid ads too quickly. I have a paid ad background so I wanted to start them as soon as possible to help my new companies grow.

However, I didn’t realize that as a skincare and health based company, I needed to be more careful with the type of ads I was publishing due to strict compliance rules most ad companies have regarding these types of companies.

Unfortunately, I planned out huge paid ad campaigns and spent a whole week mapping out my strategies and creating specific ads for Facebook, Google, Pinterest, and Quora, and then all the first round of ads were disapproved, and I didn’t change anything, which looking back it is clear I should have.

Then I resubmitted everything as is, thinking it was simply an error on the ad platform end, and they disapproved all my ads again, and I was even banned by Facebook ads, my Quora ad account was taken away, and my entire Pinterest account was deactivated.

I was able to get my Pinterest account back, and end up running some ads on Google as well as Bing, so it did work out, however if I’d taken more time up front I could have easily run ads on all platforms without being banned or having ads disapproved.

I easily could have submitted ads in compliance with the rules of each platform if I had taken more time to research this up front. I simply had never run ads for any health-based company, even though I had run ads for dozens of other types of companies during my 3 years in the corporate world, so I didn’t have experience with getting accounts banned or having to be careful with sensitive ad category compliance.

Looking back it’s a little humorous simply because I easily could have avoided this.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Yes, I actually had the pleasure of speaking with Daisy Jing shortly after launching my websites. Daisy is the woman who founded Banish, a company that approaches acne scar healing differently than mine does, but she had so many insights into how she started, grew and managed both her company and mindset during the entire process and I learned so much from talking with her.

I still recommend Banish products, including the Banisher Derma-Pen to clients asking for a good Derma-Pen to this day, because she had also sent me a sample of some of her products, and the quality is insanely high.

She is an incredibly kind, generous, intelligent and thoughtful entrepreneur, and I’m so grateful to this day I had the chance to speak with her and learn how she views business and life because it still influences me to this day.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I make myself available to all current and potential customers via email, messaging and text, and will always take the time to talk personally with anyone who wants to ask questions, learn more, or share their own stories. I’ve even talked over the phone with some customers, and I deeply value customer relationships above all else.

I include a hand-written note in all orders, and I know my customers appreciate this level of intimacy because they will send thank you messages and mention me by name in repeat order notes.

One customer from California called me several times, one before ordering, and shared her own story, which we were able to connect over, and we have stayed in touch since then. I think it is important to put customer relationships first to build a strong business with returning customers.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Starting before you’re ready: I was never ready to start my businesses. I had been thinking about starting them for over a year by the time I finally did. Each time I would think to myself, well my skin isn’t completely perfect yet, even though it is so much better, so I need to wait until it is to start. Or, I don’t know if I can get customers, or I don’t know how to do this particular thing or that thing, so I need to do more research before starting. At the end of the day, starting before you’re ready is how you’ll learn and actually be able to start a business. You don’t need to know everything or be perfectly ready before you start something. Confidence, betting on yourself and your business: To start an ecommerce business, you have to make up-front investments in inventory, website costs and other things that you can only do if you’re confident enough to be willing to bet on yourself and your business. Vulnerability: To start my ecommerce businesses, I had to be willing to share my deepest insecurity publicly with the world, which was my skin. I had to show pictures of my deeply acne scarred skin and its healing process, which was the thing I was most scared of doing since it was my deepest insecurity and something I still feel ashamed of and embarrassed over to this day, however sharing it was the only way I could start my business.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, I’m working on getting a deal with a new supplier for a specific Vitamin-C formula to sell in my store. This is a product I’ve seen help my skin so much, and I know my customers will love and benefit from it. If I can work with the supplier to wholesale it and get a great deal, then I’ll be able to provide it in a cost-effective way for customers so they can get access to another great skincare product at a great price.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

One big mistake many companies starting out with PPC tools often make is using the default advertising settings of each ad network. One example of why this is a huge mistake that can cut devastatingly into your ROI, is ad companies set the defaults to be beneficial to them so they make more money, not to you or your sales or conversions.

Google ads, for example, sets ‘Display on Display Network & Search Partners’ as a default setting for all ‘Search Campaigns’. You always want to uncheck this default setting since displaying on search partners means your carefully keyword-targeted search campaigns will not only be showing where you want them to be, on Google Search, but will also be showing on the Google Display network for non-keyword targeted searches. This is a huge waste of your clicks and money, because you only want to be showing for specific keyword searches, not simply on the Google Display Network, and is a big mistake many companies just starting out with PPC will often make, simply because they do not know any better.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Choose specific buyer-intent keywords to target.

Target these on Google Ads & Bing.

Set up a remarketing campaign on Google, Bing, Facebook & other channels your audience is on.

If you have extra budget set up a demographic based targeting campaign on Facebook ads.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

Without a doubt I’ve always seen the best results from Google Ads. Google Ads allow you to target specific buyer-intent keywords your potential customers are actively searching for, which means your ads will have the highest conversion rates.

Out of all platforms I’ve ever used, Google Ads have always had the highest conversion rate, highest ROI, and best overall results.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

One thing you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign is what your audience is searching when they are on search engines trying to find your product. Once you know this, you’ll be able to target these specific keywords on Google and Bing search, and then you’ll show up when your customers are searching for you, which means you have a high chance they will buy your product and then even become a customer for life, coming back when they need it again next time. You also need to know how to use the different PPC platforms. This is important because if you don’t understand how to use the different platforms you can make simply targeting mistakes that can throw off your entire campaign, such as I mentioned previously like enabling targeting methods that are the platform ‘default’, but only because they make the ad platform more money, not because they are the best for your campaign. How to retain customers and keep them coming back. Obtaining customers is the hardest and most expensive part. If you’re not able to retain them and keep them coming back, you’ll have trouble becoming a lasting, truly profitable business.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Make your campaign fun to read and relevant. Make your email campaign full of stories, and make it interesting to read. If it’s not, your readers will simply unsubscribe and you’ll have no one on your list. Make your campaign more valuable than salesy. A salesy campaign will push your customers away, whereas one that adds value to them will draw them in and make them want to buy from you. Send consistent emails. If you don’t send emails consistently, your audience will forget about you.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I personally love the Google Keyword tool. I use it for both paid ad and organic keyword research. If you’re running a paid ads campaign, you get access to the Keyword tool’s full features for free, and if not, you only get a partial view of keyword volume, which makes it hard to accurately plan your campaigns.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Ability to analyze data: You need to be able to look at data and draw conclusions that will help your business grow and cut losses. Ability to set up tracking: You need to have tracking on paid ads so you can see what types of keywords and traffic are converting into profitable sales and which are wasting money and can be cut from your campaign. Ability to learn new platforms: You need to be able to learn new platforms as they come out to take advantage of new deals and lower competition, and to learn existing platforms so you can provide the highest level of performance for your campaigns. Ability to be empathetic with customers: Being able to empathize with your potential customers by getting inside their head and fully understanding their pain points is what will enable you to get the best ad copy, ad creative that will actually convert potential customers into actual customers. Ability to think creatively: To have the most successful campaigns, you need to be able to think creatively and create out of the box campaigns that will connect with your potential customers in a new and unique way. So many advertisers are fighting for customer attention these days, so if you can approach it from a new angle and get your customer excited to give you attention, you’ll have a huge advantage marketing-wise.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I personally love using Ahrefs to do competitive research and sharpen my own marketing tool-kit. I also love saving ads that come onto my own Instagram, YouTube and other channels that inspire me, because I know that I can use key components of these ads when creating my own and for general inspiration.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement where everyone appreciated themselves filter-free and makeup free as they are. I think too many people try to present themselves as an idealized version online with filters and tons of makeup and photoshop, and this only makes people hate themselves and even hate how others look in person. It is a negative cycle, and I would love to start a movement where people could embrace themselves as they are and be happy with how they look not caked under makeup, filters, and photoshop.

How can our readers further follow your work?

They can follow me at www.acnescar.org and www.renuw.co to see my products and journey evolve.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!