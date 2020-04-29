Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Stacking Positive Concepts

Stacking positive habits…Stacking positive traits…and now Stacking positive concepts for resiliency, growth and wellness.

By

I have written in my company’s At The Gate blog, that I frequently read through a little meditation guide on simplicity and I have found it particularly useful this year. When True Simplicity Is Gained: Finding Spiritual Clarity in a Complex World is a book by author and theologian Martin Marty is for any time of year, but structured for the 40 days of Lent.

This year, given our current world pandemic, I found the last 7 reflections particularly profound. In order, they are titled Understanding; Justice; Healing; Discipleship; Reordering; Transformation; and Hope.

This reminded me of my first Thrive Global article, which I wrote last fall after Ariana Huffington put out the clarion call for “how do you stack positive habits?” I wrote about how I have learned to do positive habit stacking. And then in October I followed up with a Thrive Global post about stacking positive traits.

If we are stacking positive habits on a foundation of positive traits (goodness based on knowledge, which leads to self-control, perseverance, and kindness) what are those positive traits resting on? I would like to think they are stacked on the concepts of Understanding; Justice; Healing; Discipleship; Reordering; Transformation; and Hope – stacked one on top of the other like a staircase.

Most religions and spiritual practices have these concepts as part of their core teachings. Even those who claim no religion, when pressed, will probably offer up these concepts as the basis for a good life and orderly well-functioning community. Most religions also have the concept of pilgrimage, a time of the year for discipline usually followed by a festival. The pilgrimage or epic journeys of ancient Greek literature are about human beings tested to capacity in order to learn the big lessons of life and grow strong and wise.

Well, we can’t go on any epic journeys right now – except through literature and movies! But that does not mean we can’t find ways to exercise these conceptual muscles and grow strong. And we all know that exercising and growing strong are what keep us healthy and resistant to disease. Growing mentally strong keeps us inoculated from the dis-ease of the mind, which is every bit as important as staying physically strong.

But I digress!

These concepts are also the concepts that my Torii Coaching & Consulting Co-Founder, William Rodriguez, and I used as the foundation of our business with our clients. We first seek understanding of the project and ask lots of questions that will allow for maximum efficiency, success and wellness for all involved – and that may be a company seeking corporate coaching, a nonprofit organization seeking a keynote speaker to share knowledge, or a government contract to work on a policy question. When you focus on understanding the core concepts and issues and learning more about the world your clients inhabit, you will naturally come to see the cracks and develop plans on how to set things right again (justice).

Justice leads to healing because the system has been set right again and the people who were negatively affected are afforded the space to heal and be made whole again. This is one of the concepts in William’s TEDx talk.

In his TEDx talk, he describes the need for understanding the issues of the broken military mental health system and how that leads to justice – of righting the system – so that veterans can heal, and service members can grow strong and resilient to have longer, more fulfilling, healthier careers in the military. This calls for discipline and following the wise teachers who have gone before us, such as the Vietnam veterans who have spoken out eloquently on this issue (Karl Marlantes jumps to mind). When this happens it naturally leads to a reordering. A reordering of the individual, which leads to reordering of the community, then society and then whole system-wide changes. We as a nation have done this before. It is never easy – its painful and messy and many resist change and reordering because they were benefiting from the old, unjust system.

But, nothing worth having is ever easy. There is no story or legend of the pilgrimage or epic adventure that was easy. No character in The Lord of the Rings ever declared “hey, this isn’t so bad, what a lovely journey to Mordor!”

But just like our friends the Hobbits, and military veterans, and veterans of a thousand different issue campaigns and times and places, pushing through when you know it is right and at least reordering yourself and how you conduct yourself in the world leads to transformation which always leads to a deep reserve of hope.

As William likes to say – everyone goes through transitions in their life. A divorce, marriage, move to a new city, or other major life event is significant to the person going through it. Because, when you don’t have that thing any more – what ever that is – you almost feel naked and to not have that answer is a very vulnerable place and can really affect people’s mental health. Once our mental health starts to deteriorate then our physical health follows. These concepts are very broad in their reach and affect us all as human beings. So much of our identity is surrounded by what we do or these labels that we carry – it is part of how we are conditioned. This is why we are all struggling right now, stuck at home, with altered lives from the ones we have spent so much time and energy constructing. It’s natural to feel out of control and adrift at a time like this.

So what do you do? Like anything else – muscles and your brain – you have to exercise these behavioral modalities focusing on resiliency and wellness and learn the skills to thrive without prescription medications. 

Note that “hope” comes at the end. I think this is for a very specific reason. At Torii, we say, “Hope is not a strategy. Hope is what we have after we have already implemented the strategy. Things can change, but they require action. Hope is what we have after we already have the action.”

Let comes before Easter celebrations – not after. During Ramadan, Muslims fast during the day and then eat with family and friends – not the other way around. In the Jewish ordering of time, evening and night comes before day. You must go through the process, through the actions, before you get to sunshine and hope.

Hope is vital, just as the sun is vital for life on earth. But it is the result, not cause of all the positive habits and traits and concepts we have stacked up like a staircase.

And of course, what always say is the most effective thing along any journey, is having someone there who understands, who is not going to judge, not going to look at you like you’re crazy – who allows you to share your story. If you are isolated at this time and have no one to share your story with, pull out some paper and a pen or your laptop or iPad and start writing. Putting your truth down in writing is sharing it with the universe and that has power.

    Carrie Ann Alford, Co-Founder at Torii Coaching & Consulting

    Carrie Ann is the Co-Founder of Torii Coaching & Consulting, where she and William Rodriguez provide high-quality, individually tailored, evidence-based personal development services to individuals and corporate clients with a holistic approach focusing on maximizing existing strengths for optimal performance. As well as high-quality, bipartisan consulting services that focus on cutting edge, fiscally responsible policy solutions, focusing on military, veterans and health/wellness issues.

    Carrie Ann has served as Director of Policy & Planning for the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, since August 2015, where she worked closely with the policy directors for the Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs and the Adjutant General of the Virginia National Guard to create a coordinated legislative strategy to benefit Virginia’s military, veterans and Guard, and further the goal making Virginia the most veteran-friendly state in the nation. She served three years with Virginia state senator Linda T. “Toddy” Puller, crafting veterans and health care policy and legislation, the senator’s speeches and communications strategy.

    Carrie Ann worked as a reporter in Washington, D.C. covering homeland security, bioweapons, terrorism and federal appropriations, is the author of one novel, Click, and numerous articles, book reviews and opinion pieces. She holds a dual BA in Journalism and Old Testament Literature/Jewish Studies from Moody, a Master’s in Legislative Affairs with an emphasis in National Security & Intelligence Policy from the George Washington University, and a Certificate in Advanced International Affairs – National Security Policy from Texas A&M University.

    She comes from a family committed to military and public service.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.