Stackin Up Entertainment: COVID-19 Will Not Slow Us Down

Stackin Up Entertainment and Its Passion for Making Artists’ Visions Come True behind today’s successful musicians is a label that believes in its artists’ talents and paves the way for their domination in the industry. Chasing a career and making one’s dreams a reality in the music sector can pose a lot of challenges, and the guidance of a competent institution cannot be emphasized enough. Stackin Up Entertainment, LLC, makes it possible for aspirants to go after what they want courageously. This confidence rests on the assurance provided by the company that they will not battle in this competitive arena alone and unarmored. Based in Richmond, Virginia, this music record label has played a role in the careers of artists from different parts of the country and the world.

As a pillar of support, Stackin Up Entertainment believes in making visions come true. And its ability to translate dreams into reality is made possible by how they are equipped with the necessary tools to campaign an artist’s records properly. This powerhouse, established back in 2018 to offer distribution for major and independent artists across the globe, was introduced to the industry thanks to Gregory Craig Brown, Jr. The visionary behind Stackin Up Entertainment finds it perfectly natural that his life path has led him to create the label. Marked by a love for music, his early childhood heavily featured the songs of Smokey Robinson, The Beatles, Dr. Dre, The Chronic, and more.

At a very young age, he wanted to take center stage, grab a mic, and freestyle. And it was no surprise that music remained his companion when he got older. Gregory, a graduate of Norfolk State University, majored in Mass Communications and minored in Music Technology. He completed 4,000 unpaid hours of recording in the same studio Pharell Willians used to sneak into. Ultimately, setting up his own music-centered company was only a matter of time for this passionate pioneer.

Gregory had always wanted to go to the NBA growing up and make it a career. When he was 14years old, he tried out for the basketball team and the nurse who did his physical exam checked his heart and said, “Your heartbeat is abnormal, irregular, and you can die any day now.” That deterred Gregory from ever wanting to pursue his dream because of the fear of losing his life. So when he wasn’t picked for the game, Gregory picked up music and it became his NBA. With a deep-rooted passion for music, he treats it like a sport each and every day and lives inside of him.

His venture, Stackin Up Entertainment, is rooted in fostering continuous growth, delivering innovations, assuring longevity, building relationships, and demonstrating confidence and professionalism. It offers not only major distribution services but also facilitates organic Spotify promotion for every artist, which helps them reach out to their target audiences. Moreover, Stackin Up Entertainment lends artists a hand with their EPKs, preparing them if they choose to take the route of jumping aboard a major label.

Crafting a promotion method tailored to building a bridge between artists and their listeners, the company takes pride in the ability of its team to combine data from the artist’s bio and choice of genre. Furthermore, Stackin Up Entertainment, LLC, boasts a comprehensive approach to empowering hopefuls. It is a one-stop-shop that delivers distribution services, promotional services, mixing/mastering services, music production, and social media services.

The strict observance of its values and the consistency it showcases in every done deal has elevated them to an acclaimed position within the industry. And the greatest strength of Stackin Up Entertainment rests on its tireless dedication to making the dream of finding success within the industry achievable.

