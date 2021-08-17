Stacey Wallin of Numinus: “Remember the importance of empathy and self-care every day”

Remember the importance of empathy and self-care every day. Prioritize self-compassion, mental health and work-life integration, along with empathetic understanding for your team. My relationship with my team is always evolving, and I regard many of them as family of a different sort with the deep respect and trust we have for each other.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stacey Wallin, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Numinus.

Stacey Wallin is the Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Numinus, a leader in helping people heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. Stacey has a deep and diverse history in founding, scaling and leading companies at the intersection of health and technology. She was Founder and CEO of LifeBooster, a tech startup providing Fortune 100 clients with wearable tech for workplace injury prevention, and Director of Venture Programs at the BC Tech Association, designing accelerators and programs for high-growth and impact-focused tech companies and advancing policy recommendations.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve experienced the pitfalls and limitations of traditional approaches to mental healthcare. As a child and young adult, I felt my family navigate the struggles of what was available for mental health challenges in an environment where these topics were also stigmatized. While climbing out of complex-PTSD and related challenges, I experienced a few (related) near-death experiences in my mid-twenties. I found meaning, answers, and healing after this through research and personal trial and error — with one path I tried being psychedelic-assisted therapy. My early experiences were intense and enlightening, and I recognized that many, many people would profoundly benefit from a similar healing experience. My personal healing path is what led to discussions with my cofounder, our CEO Payton Nyquvest, and ultimately to the creation and founding of Numinus. Through Numinus, we’re dedicated to improving and increasing access to psychedelic-assisted therapy and creating a legal, regulated sector.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The landscape has evolved immensely from when we first started Numinus. In the beginning, there was regular stigma and a lack of knowledge around the potential for psychedelics in a clinical setting — not to mention a lack of funding and expertise. I remember our earliest days working out of a single small room where we squeezed in a couple of desks and had our first conversations with potential partners and investors. They were exhilarating and tough times back then that required a lot of personal and team sacrifice and deep, challenging conversations around what we wanted in business strategy, funding, partnerships and collaboration models.

There were also very different views among our few peers on the trajectory of the sector, with some focused on the market opportunity and others on advocacy. We had feet in both camps. For us, it’s always been important to bridge these views to make healing both accessible and scalable. We’ve spent a great deal of time connecting with different stakeholders to understand their points of view and find ways to work together. In the end, it’s been to our mutual benefit. We now have a strong advisory board that includes some of those early relationships, and partnerships with sector leaders such as the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Starting companies is difficult work but I was not new to the startup world when I co-founded Numinus. As an entrepreneur focused on social impact, I knew big challenges would come and perseverance would be required. I’m driven every day to move forward when doing so has the potential to help millions of people — it’s simple, but I am here to be of service so it’s not about me.

My team and I know that our company’s mission is greater than any one of us alone. To understand that statement, it’s worthwhile taking a step back. Current mental health therapies and medications often do not work, can have significant side effects, and are intended to manage symptoms rather than heal. Conversely, in recent years, psychedelic research at leading universities in the US and Europe is showing significant, beneficial impacts of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy at addressing some of the largest generators of suffering in the world, with fewer side effects. This is a big driver for me.

Equally important is our commitment to providing data and informing regulators, investors and educators on the importance of these treatments so that we can collectively advocate for and build infrastructure that addresses mental health at scale.

Essentially, we’re here to help transform the current mental healthcare system, tackle its significant gaps, and improve humanity’s quality of life.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Today, we are well funded, with three significant acquisitions including the clinics we deliver services through, a psychedelics laboratory that was featured in The New York Times, and strong business development, M&A, medical and psychotherapy teams. We are creating protocols and policies for psychedelic-assisted therapy, and educating what is essentially the first generation of regulated therapists in the sector. We are more than 100 strong and will add another 25 or so when we complete our latest acquisition in Toronto. So we are in a good position.

Perseverance, collaboration and compassion for self and others have helped get us to where we are today. Payton and I share these traits and, because of that, we’ve understood and supported each other. Over the last few years, we have also taken time to reset, reduce stress and prioritize our own health and to practice what we preach by diving into our own personal work.

Today, we have a fantastic team that is committed to our mission. That helps alleviate many of the hardships that founders can face, such as feeling isolated, although I have felt that too. In addition, I feel that we are on a societal precipice due to the ongoing shift in how people, companies and government talk about and address mental health. We are collectively experiencing mass social, cultural and regulatory change to reduce stigma, prioritize mental health and recognize it as a key factor to living a fulfilled life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t know how I can pass on the funny without divulging too much but when we started I think we were so keen to learn, to stay humble around the limits of what we were arriving into this industry with, that we were a bit quick at times to let folks who seemed to know more than us direct us in our focus and experiences. It led to some hilarious memories and great new friendships, and also caused misunderstandings and some pretty unnecessary pivoting haha.

In time, I’ve come to appreciate that the same principles I hold dear remain true in this industry like others and that I could trust my instincts. Hold the people you’re here to serve at the center of your decision-making, stay curious, just launch and iterate, and never forget the why.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We are trying to make mental healthcare and psychedelic-assisted therapy as accessible as possible. We recognize accessibility to these services is important, and the sector needs to do more. At Numinus, we prioritize accessibility in how we develop intellectual property and pursue patents; how we build our clinic network and engage with our communities through, for instance, funding clinical studies in areas such as MDMA for PTSD; and how we work with regulators to support policy reform. Recently, Sharan Sidhu, who oversees our R&D lab in British Columbia, Canada, stated that Numinus won’t patent IP that makes psychedelics inaccessible. This underscores the depth of our commitment to the public and transforming mental health care at scale in a way that delivers for all who need it.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

No matter the industry, we need to embody and practice the things that we preach. Take care of yourself the same way you would suggest others care for themselves — cultivating healthy relationships, committing to regular self-care and setting firm boundaries can make a world of difference for our wellbeing. Learn healthy emotional expression. Make time and space in your day for regrouping and grounding. At Numinus, before key meetings, we take a few minutes to pause, relax and reset so we can connect with ourselves and each other, and be present throughout the meeting.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Towards the end of my university career, I had a professor by the name of Shawn Smith, who founded the social impact program at my alma mater, Simon Fraser University in Vancouver. It was an excellent program and I had shared with Shawn that I was re-considering my finance major as I was enjoying learning social entrepreneurship from him so much. While my group was developing our capstone project, a project that led to founding my first company, Shawn pulled me aside and had one of those conversations that changes your life without you knowing it. He asked me thoughtful questions about why I’d signed up for finance, and what I was enjoying about innovation, and suggested that I had a knack for this type of problem solving and the heart to go with it — and that perhaps I should consider this as a path and consider changing majors. They were the right words at the right moment from the right person, and ultimately Shawn played a huge role in my decision to pursue socially focused work rather than continue down the path of traditional finance. I’m so grateful to him and other mentors along the way who’ve motivated and inspired me.

I was also shaped by a boss named Julie I had in the investment space when I was quite young, who played a formative role for me as a female role model for what an empathetic and strong leader looked like in an industry that is still very male-dominated. Julie was a bar-setting boss and human and I’ve never forgotten the example she set on values-driven leadership and team care.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

In addition to my work at Numinus, I have been a lifelong champion for gender equality, diversity and social impact. I sincerely bring my best every day in using my voice to lift those around me and speak to the important things. In 2017 I founded the Canadian Incubator and Accelerator Network, the national body connecting Canada’s accelerators and incubators, with a focus on nurturing collaboration, policy development and thought leadership in order to help create systemic change and support future changemakers. I also volunteer and advise regularly.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The below tips have guided my work building and scaling companies over the past decade:

1. Starting a company requires grit. It requires stripping away many things you think are important, but really aren’t. You’ll deal with endless hours working alone and oftentimes not getting the results or recognition you’re hoping for.

2. You’ll need to live your priorities. You’ll need to make hard decisions between what you want and what you need — often involving finances, social life, even your closest relationships.

3. Remember the importance of empathy and self-care every day. Prioritize self-compassion, mental health and work-life integration, along with empathetic understanding for your team. My relationship with my team is always evolving, and I regard many of them as family of a different sort with the deep respect and trust we have for each other.

4. Not all industries are the same when creating a company. While all entrepreneurship has its unique challenges, working at the intersection of healthcare, psychedelics and mental health requires public education, awareness and advocacy across sectors in order to succeed.

5. It’s the ultimate pressure cooker. We’ve had to ride out tight financial situations, team reductions, stock market volatility, not to mention the impact of a pandemic, yet it’s been the most enjoyable and rewarding time of my life.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

It’s important to remember your purpose and where you are going. It can be easy for founders to get stuck in the day to day because they are so busy building. Maintaining a big-picture perspective will help with fatigue and burnout.

Connecting with other entrepreneurs is also a good reminder that many other businesses face and surmount similar challenges. And it’s important to recognize that as much as the entrepreneurial journey feels like a sprint, it’s usually not. The process to build a company takes years, so ensure that the right supports and balances are in place.

Again, much of it comes down to self-care. Recently, I was in the eye of another storm, hiring for business development, market research and a number of other key positions, supporting on brand and web development work, helping to develop client journeys, setting strategic priorities, and planning for a leadership and strategy retreat. In the middle of all this, I took a week for self-care in the beautiful mountains of British Columbia to practice what I preach.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It’s funny that you should mention a movement, because that is exactly what we are trying to do — create a global movement to bring health and wellness to all. The only way this kind of paradigm shift takes place is if the people demand it and participate. I aim to embody a positive social movement every day through our work at Numinus.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can connect with Numinus through our social media or learn more on our website — just visit www.numinuswellness.com!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!