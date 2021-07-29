Stacey Sheppard of The Tribe: “You can’t please everyone”

You can’t please everyone. Some people will love what you’re doing and others won’t. And that’s ok.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stacey Sheppard. Stacey Sheppard is a freelance journalist, multi-award-winning interior design blogger, and digital communications specialist. She is also the owner and founder of The Tribe, a boutique co-working space for female entrepreneurs designed to help them come together, share knowledge and experience, and help each other to grow and thrive. Her mission is to demystify entrepreneurship and empower women by giving them the support and networks necessary to start and grow their own successful and resilient businesses.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Stacey! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have worked in journalism for over 15 years now and the majority of that has been as a self-employed freelance journalist. I specialize in interior design and I have written for numerous print and online publications over the years. In 2009, I launched my own interior design blog, which has been ranked as one of the top 10 interior design blogs in the UK every year since 2012 and has won numerous awards.

Working for myself was always a dream of mine, but I hadn’t quite realized just how lonely and isolating it can be working from home alone, without a support network or team of people around you helping you to get through the lows and celebrate the highs.

I’d always been fascinated with the concept of co-working and was convinced that it was the future work. I’d watched design-led co-working spaces explode onto the scene and gain in popularity over the years. I firmly believe that we all deserve better designed workspaces, especially given the amount of time we spend at work. Corporate offices, more often than not, are totally uninspiring and do nothing to help improve our mental health and wellbeing. I loved the way that the co-working movement was progressing and with the introduction of female only co-working spaces into the start-up eco-system in 2016 and their subsequent growth, I knew I wanted to be part of this.

My initial market research showed that the co-working landscape in my local area was less than impressive. With my background in interior design, I knew that I could create a space that would be welcoming, cozy, inspiring and somewhere that enhances wellbeing.

When I received a press release stating that the South West of England has a higher percentage of female entrepreneurs than the rest of the country, I realized that maybe this rural pocket of Devon was crying out for a design-led female co-working space. Given the fact that we only have a few female only co-working spaces in the UK and most of them are in London or other big cities, it did seem like a very ambitious and risky plan to open one in such a rural location. But I love a challenge and my intuition was telling me that this could be exactly what women in the area needed to thrive in business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

As soon as I made the decision to open my own female co-working space and told myself there was no going back, everything fell into place so quickly and effortlessly. I decided to start small as the idea of risking my livelihood on such an uncertain venture was pretty scary. I thought it could take months or even years to find the perfect venue that was small enough to seem manageable but large enough to provide the flexible workspace I needed.

I mentioned my plan to a few trusted business acquaintances and before I knew it people were sending me links to venues, reaching out to help me and putting me in contact with all the necessary people I needed to make this a reality. It was like the path opened up before me and suddenly everything I needed was right in front of me. So, from initial idea to actually opening my co-working space was just four months. It was an unbelievable journey.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I had a really clear vision of how I wanted the co-working space to look and feel and it was very much related to the principles of Biophilic Design, which is the process of designing nature back into the built environment. As humans we have an innate biological connection with nature and studies have proven that bringing nature into our homes and workspaces can have massive benefits for our health and wellbeing.

I really wanted to fill the space with plants and greenery, but as much as I love plants, I’m not really the best at keeping them alive. I bought lots of plants and dotted them around the office but within a few days of opening I already had a few casualties. I knew that being surrounded by a plant graveyard wouldn’t provide the wellbeing benefits I was hoping for. So, I had to resort to faux greenery. Having previously interviewed a biophilic design expert I knew that the benefits of fake plants were almost as good as real. Now it’s just a constant battle to keep the rest of the real plants alive.

What did I learn from this? Well, I guess that the reality doesn’t always match the initial vision. Sometimes ambitions need to be scaled back slightly in favor of more achievable and practical solutions.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One of the main reasons I decided to set up my co-working space was because I believe that we don’t need to go it alone. There is no reason why business owners have to work alone, even if they are a company of one. I wanted to create a community of female founders who could support one another, raise each other up and help each other to fulfil their potential.

Having a physical space where we could come together to network, collaborate and seek advice was an integral part of the business model. When the global pandemic hit in March 2020, we’d been open for less than three months before we were forced to close our doors. It was a very difficult time to be a woman in business with reports showing that women have been adversely affected by the pandemic as they have struggled to balance caring responsibilities and home schooling with work.

I had always planned to launch an online co-working membership so that I could reach those female entrepreneurs who perhaps didn’t require desk space but who still wanted to feel part of a supportive community of like-minded women. The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns proved the perfect opportunity to pivot the business online so that we could still come together despite the physical space being shut.

I was extremely lucky to have met Claire Collis through our community. Claire is a digital education specialist and has all the knowledge and skills that were necessary to take our offering online as a virtual co-working membership. Claire helped me to build the platform and work out what we could offer to fill the void of the physical space and the in-person networking that we were all missing so much.

Now that restrictions are easing, the virtual membership runs alongside the co-working space and we are able to reach more women with our community. I couldn’t have done this without Claire who is an integral member of The Tribe.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

This is a really interesting statistic, and it seems to show great progress regarding funding opportunities for female founders. The situation here in the UK isn’t nearly as optimistic and compared to best practice peer countries we have a lot of work to do to catch up. In 2019, Alison Rose became chief executive (CEO) of NatWest Group and the first woman to lead a major UK lender. She was commissioned by the Treasury to lead an independent review of female entrepreneurship in the UK.

One of the main conclusions drawn by the report is that access to and awareness of funding is the number one issue for female entrepreneurs across the entire entrepreneurial journey, from intention to scale-up. Female-led businesses in the UK receive less funding than those headed by men and launch with 53% less capital on average. In addition, only 1% of all venture funding goes to businesses founded by all-female teams, which drastically inhibits scale up.

There is also a perceived bias within the UK venture finance community as only 13% of senior people on UK investment teams are woman, and almost half (48%) of investment teams have no women at all. This is a real concern and one that has regularly been voiced by female entrepreneurs who feel they are judged to be less competent than their male counterparts.

Another issue identified by the Rose Review is women’s greater risk awareness. Women are generally more cautious about starting businesses with women being 55% more likely than men to cite fear of going it alone as a primary reason for not starting a business.

Then there is the fact that women are less likely to believe they have the skills necessary for entrepreneurship with only 39% of women feeling confident in their capabilities to start a business compared to 55% of men. This perceived gap in ability is of course of myth as women are in no way lacking the necessary skills to be successful entrepreneurs.

The report also highlighted the disproportionate primary care responsibilities that fall on women. Women are twice as likely as men to mention family responsibilities as a barrier to starting a business. It is ironic then that for women with children, flexibility around family care is their number one reason to start a business.

Another important issue that is holding women back from founding businesses is the lack of relatable mentors, role models and professional support networks that can help them to start and scale their enterprises.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Firstly, I think we really need to do a better job of demystifying entrepreneurship and making it more accessible. The Rose Review stated that only 6% of UK women run their own business and only 1 in 3 UK entrepreneurs is female. Moreover, up to £250 billion of new value could be added to the UK economy if women started and scaled new businesses at the same rate as UK men. So clearly there is huge potential for economic growth if we tap into the power of female entrepreneurship.

One way to do this is obviously to increase funding directed towards female entrepreneurs. We also need to get more women involved in Venture Capital. Reports have shown that female venture capitalists invest in up to 2x more female founders, so we need to see more women in investing roles at venture capital firms. Once the funding is available, we need to ensure that female founders and entrepreneurs are fully aware of how to access it and have the confidence to do so. The Rose Review found that women are 81% less likely than men to feel they can access the necessary start-up funds. This must be addressed.

As a society, we need to provide greater support for female entrepreneurs when it comes to family caring responsibilities. Governments need to do more to ensure that support systems are in place to alleviate the huge burden that traditionally falls to women. The pandemic has highlighted what a delicate web of support women have woven for themselves and when something like this happens it all comes tumbling down. Women need to be given more of a voice and a greater role in shaping policy.

We also need to increase support locally for female entrepreneurs by creating relatable and accessible networks and making mentors more accessible. Women are less likely to know other entrepreneurs or have strong female role models and they also place a much higher value on external networks. So, providing a supportive eco-system for female entrepreneurs is massively important.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

People choose to become entrepreneurs to address and solve issues that they experience personally and to take advantage of gaps in the market. But the way that we as women see and experience the world is different to the way that men see and experience the world and the problems we may seek to address won’t be the same. Women represent half of the population, so unless we close the gender gap and allow for diversity of thought by empowering female founders and women in leadership roles, we won’t be able to achieve an equitable society.

There is also evidence to suggest that female led start-ups are often more successful and create a higher dollar-for-dollar return on investment. Women-led startups also employ more women so the business case for more female founders is extremely strong.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?



I think there are a lot of myths around being a founder and many of these are exactly what convince women that they don’t have what it takes to start and scale their businesses. Founders are often seen as bullet proof, fearless, genius visionaries and this isn’t something that women necessarily aspire to or believe they are capable of being.

Founders are often seen as bold risk takers who thrive on failure. Of course, entrepreneurship requires risk taking but most founders don’t take uncalculated or unnecessary risks. Entrepreneurship is less about being a risk taker and more about being a strategist.

There is also this perception that being a founder means you need to do it all alone. Sure, entrepreneurship can be a lonely game and the multiple lockdowns that we’ve all experienced over the past year or so have given everybody a taste of what it’s like to work alone and how hard it can be for founders. However, this doesn’t have to be the case. As we know, there are networks out there, like The Tribe, that are designed to provide that supportive eco-system that founders need and want.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I think anyone could be a founder, but a lot of the time it depends on whether or not you have the initial business idea and drive to make it happen. But in general, I do think that there are certain traits that make being a founder a little easier. Passion, determination, persistence, tenacity, and resilience all come in handy.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. You don’t need to have it all figured out before you start. Entrepreneurship is a journey, an exciting adventure where you learn along the way and course correct as you go. You just need to take the next logical baby step that moves you in the right direction. If you try to get everything in place before you launch, you risk never launching at all. There is always more to learn and something that can be improved.

2. Be prepared to adapt and pivot. No matter how much you plan ahead and try to prepare for every eventuality, running a business is an unpredictable game. Nobody could have prepared for the global pandemic. I tried to plan for all possible worse case scenarios before launching but multiple lockdowns never crossed my radar.

3. Trust your instincts. It’s so easy to overthink every little decision when your livelihood is hanging in the balance, but there is a lot to be said for listening to your intuition. More often than not, you have the answers within you. Chronic over-thinking is such a waste of time and energy as you almost always end up going with your initial feeling anyway. Learn to trust your gut and believe in your ability to make good choices.

4. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want. As women, we are conditioned not to take up too much space, not to be too demanding and not to be selfish. So, we often end up making assumptions about what others will think if we ask for what we want. In most cases these assumptions aren’t accurate, so just ask. The worst that can happen is that the other person will say no. Best case, you will get exactly what you have asked for.

5. You can’t please everyone. Some people will love what you’re doing and others won’t. And that’s ok. You’re not supposed to appeal to everyone. Focus on being the best you can be and serving your customers in the best way you know how. When I first opened I had a fair amount of negativity because the space is for women. We don’t exclude men but we are a space aimed at and designed for the needs of women. If I had let the negativity in and questioned my mission and my vision, I would have a very different business right now.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

When I decided to set up my co-working space for female entrepreneurs I was lucky to be able to call on all of the skills, expertise and experience I have gained from my work as a journalist and blogger and put it to work for this new mission. My blog has given me over 12 years of experience in community building which is absolutely integral to the success of The Tribe.

My journalism background has also given me crucial experience in PR and marketing which I am using to my advantage to make sure that our co-working space gets the coverage and exposure that it deserves and needs.

I can’t claim to have made the world a better place yet but if everything goes to plan, I’m hoping to grow The Tribe so that we can reach many more women across the UK. I’d like to see female co-working spaces popping up across the country supporting women to start and grow their businesses. We need these spaces not just in cities but in suburban and rural areas too. Women need to know that there is somewhere they can go to find the help, expertise and network that will help them to thrive as founders.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement to increase the number of female founders and entrepreneurs in the start-up eco-system and to help women-owned businesses to scale up wouldn’t just benefit women, it would benefit society as a whole. According to data from the OECD, women typically invest a higher proportion of their earnings (90%) in their families and communities than men (35–40%). This provides a great incentive to improve the economic empowerment of women. Combine this with the massive value that would be added to the economy if more women were starting and growing businesses and it’s a no-brainer.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I think I’d like to spend a few hours chatting over lunch with Melanie Perkins, Co-Founder and CEO of Canva. It blows my mind that she was so young when she came up with the idea and at age 34 she now has a global company valued at over 15 billion dollars. I would love to discuss with her how she overcame the barriers that so many female entrepreneurs face today, particularly working in the tech industry, which is typically a male-dominated industry.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.