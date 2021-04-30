Stacey Jones: “Never take anything for granted”

Never take anything for granted. The world changed for everyone on March 11, 2020 — in the blink of an eye. And because of that, I’ve learned never to take anything for granted. Gratitude is something we have to work on, every day. I have a job I love, a wonderful husband, two amazing sons, and two sweet fur babies. I have terrific friends and colleagues. My family has a roof over our heads and food on the table. Now, it comes down to perspective, right? Like many 18-year-olds, one of my sons complains that he can’t play football, he can’t visit colleges, and there won’t be a prom this year. And I get it. He’s missing out on some of life’s rituals, and that’s hard. But he’s healthy and strong and his future is his for the crafting. We’ve all learned some tough lessons over the past year, and I hope we’ll see lasting change/ come out of this really extraordinary moment in our history. I really do believe we’ll get through all of this together and we’ll be stronger for it. a part of our series called 5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic I had the pleasure to interview Stacey Jones.

An award-winning corporate communications leader with more than 25 years of experience, Stacey Jones heads Accenture’s global corporate communications function. She oversees a range of initiatives that touch and engage all of the company’s stakeholders, positioning Accenture as one of the world’s most innovative companies, a business partner of choice and a top employer. Stacey currently represents Accenture at Arthur W. Page Society, serves as chair of the board of directors of the Institute of Public Relations, works for equality as a member of PRSA’s Diversity Action Alliance Advisory Council, is a member of Communications 50 and speaks regularly at industry events. Additionally, she is on the strategic advisory board of Readiness Associates. A graduate of Kenyon College in Ohio, Stacey and her family live in the New York City area.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background?

I grew up in the South and Ohio and went to college in Central Ohio. I stayed for a couple of years after I graduated. Armed with my degree in English literature, I became a journalist, which taught me a lot about writing, careful listening and deadlines. That led me to public relations agencies and then to Aetna, where I managed regional public relations before joining Accenture in 1994. Since then, I’ve led global media and analyst relations for many of our industry groups, including Health Services, Products, Government Health, Insurance and Banking. Today, I lead our talented global corporate communications team — and I love it. We serve 40 industries, with 537,000 people right now and 6,000 clients, and there’s never a dull moment. It’s an engaging, fast-paced environment, where you’re learning every day and stretching yourself in new ways.

What has been the biggest adjustment while working from home from your in-person workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

I’m extremely lucky. I have an office at home, so it was a quick transition. Accenture people have always worked both in and out of the office, so my adjustments were minor compared to what other people had to do. But there were a few things I had to learn fairly quickly. For example, I had to learn how to say “no” to non-critical meetings at all hours. The work/life boundaries are definitely blurred when everyone is at home and seemingly “available” 24/7. I also had to make sure I was leading by example with working balance into our planning whenever possible. But it’s not easy to set boundaries, right? And the work doesn’t stop even with a pandemic, so we have to find a way to create that balance.

What do you miss most about your preCOVID lifestyle?

Where to start? I miss hugging friends and being face-to-face at dinner. I miss watching my boys play sports and going on family vacations in new places. I’ve got a calendar in my home office with photos of our last big family trip to Italy, and I look at that calendar every day and think how much the world has changed over the past year. I even miss the casual act of running errands or being out and about on a Saturday afternoon. On the work front, I miss being in New York City, with all of its energy and noise. The quiet of the pandemic is one thing we didn’t anticipate. I’m constantly meeting new people at Accenture and in my work in the PR community and beyond, and I’ve missed that — those connections, that sense of solidarity.

The pandemic was a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic? What do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response?

I know this is a particularly tough time for many women — women who are juggling work and caregiving at home. I see this every day on our team and I continue to be in awe. Working women have always had to balance these responsibilities, but now many are wondering if it’s affecting the way we’re perceived in the workplace. I’d like to see more organizations continue to put an intentional focus on helping women over the course of their careers. That’s one of the reasons I’ve had such a long and happy tenure at Accenture. I had a cycle in my career when my kids were smaller and Accenture allowed me to take on more flexible and project-based work, which enabled me to stay through that period and be successful. For a time, my mother lived with us when she was on Hospice, and Accenture helped me remain productive and balance things in a different way. And that’s really important for everyone, and for women in particular because women are often the primary caretakers.

At the same time, I want all women — all people actually — to advocate for themselves. No one should ever stop learning, both inside and outside their organizations, and we should all take advantage of formal and informal learning experiences to keep growing personally and professionally. It’s also important to find and hold onto people who can help you understand what it takes to succeed — the experience you need, how to deal with specific situations, how to showcase your skills. And we all need to pay it forward by mentoring or sponsoring others. No one succeeds on their own; we’ve all had help and support along the way, and it’s incumbent on all of us to reach back and help someone else climb that same ladder.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

For me, one saving grace this past year has been tennis, which I’ve managed to play outdoors and indoors at odd hours. I’ve played tennis all my life, but not so much in recent years, and the pandemic has given me the excuse to pick up my racquet and go, even for just a few minutes. Great exercise, and great for mental clarity, too. I also find myself playing with our family dog and cat more than I did in the pre-COVID era. My cat’s food and water bowls are in my home office and it makes me happy when she wanders in during the day. She’s not the most productive teleworker, but she’s great for morale. And, like many of us, Zoom has been essential to “seeing” friends and family regularly.

What has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

I’m incredibly fortunate. My family and I are safe and sound, and our challenges have been minimal. But others haven’t been so fortunate and that’s really hard to absorb and process. I see how other people are struggling — people I know personally and people around the world — and I’m constantly asking myself what more I can do. If you’re in a position to help someone, do it. Big or small, words or actions — anything can make a difference. This summer, both of my boys volunteered to deliver Meals on Wheels and the experience meant a lot to all of us. It was an honor for us to give back in that way.

On an interpersonal level, I’ve been telling anyone who will listen that it’s important to ask for help. At Accenture, we say that it’s okay to not be okay. One good thing that has come out of the pandemic is the enhanced focus on mental well-being. We’ve got to take care of ourselves and we’ve got to take care of each other. And we’ve got to learn to speak up. If you don’t feel like you’re being heard, if you feel invisible, speak up. Don’t suffer in silence.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Stay grounded with your perspective. Focus on what you can control and be calm about the things you can’t control. We’ve all had to adapt and adjust, one day at a time. That means keeping things in perspective and trying to understand what other people are going through. I was part of an outreach program at Accenture that addresses the fact that people are struggling with all kinds of issues these days. Learning more about our colleagues, the challenges they’re facing, and how we can help each other changes our perspective. It helps us keep our own challenges in check and stay grounded.

Find ways to get your people “fix.” I love meeting and connecting with new people and had to find ways to do that, and to stay in touch, without being together in person. Now we have to be purposeful about creating those connections. For example, I no longer begin meetings by jumping into business right away. Before Covid-19, our in-person meetings would begin with hallway chatter and things that you knew about people. Now, we have to create those interactions intentionally. So, we’ll start meetings with something like “Hey, what’s your favorite Netflix show right now?” or “Which vacation do you want to take as soon as all this is over?” Finding fun ways to connect with people has been a hallmark of staying in touch and maintaining a sense of what’s important.

Stay tight with your team. I’ve always recognized how astonishing my team is, but if possible, the last year made me even more thankful for them, some of whom I’ve worked with for 20 years and others for only a couple of months. We laugh together, brainstorm together and celebrate our successes together. And when we need to, we hit the ground running, together. When the pandemic hit, we quickly had to figure out how to respond to and anticipate questions and concerns about COVID from our people — everything from whether their offices were open to whether they could meet with leadership. Crisis communications teams are usually small, but we created a team of 100+ of our communications people around the world, practically overnight, and they have managed a 24/7 operation every day since. These people are absolutely superb, giving up time and even sleep to get the job done. And they’re doing it while they, too, are struggling with the uncertainties and challenges of the pandemic. I don’t care what anyone says, you cannot succeed in business without having committed, talented people around you.

Cultivate flexibility and resilience. Flexibility and resilience are critical, professionally and personally. My father was a college coach and I was an only child. We moved a fair amount when I was growing up, so I learned to be flexible and resilient at an early age. I knew what it was like to be the new kid on the block. Being flexible means that you’ve got to learn to compromise and work well with different personalities. You’ve got to be able to throw yourself into a new environment and make the best of it. It also means you have to ask questions, really listen to people — and adapt accordingly. For a long time, there was one person on my team who didn’t go on camera during meetings and I started to become worried. So, we had a heart-to-heart, and I found out that his kids were homeschooling near him and he didn’t feel comfortable having his family on screen, which I totally understand. Now I’m happy to have his verbal input, even if I don’t see him on screen. You need to be flexible — and give more leeway to people who need it.

Never take anything for granted. The world changed for everyone on March 11, 2020 — in the blink of an eye. And because of that, I’ve learned never to take anything for granted. Gratitude is something we have to work on, every day. I have a job I love, a wonderful husband, two amazing sons, and two sweet fur babies. I have terrific friends and colleagues. My family has a roof over our heads and food on the table. Now, it comes down to perspective, right? Like many 18-year-olds, one of my sons complains that he can’t play football, he can’t visit colleges, and there won’t be a prom this year. And I get it. He’s missing out on some of life’s rituals, and that’s hard. But he’s healthy and strong and his future is his for the crafting. We’ve all learned some tough lessons over the past year, and I hope we’ll see lasting change/ come out of this really extraordinary moment in our history. I really do believe we’ll get through all of this together and we’ll be stronger for it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” and share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

Steve Jobs once said that the only way to do great work is to love what you do, and like any great relationship, it just gets better and better as the years roll on. I’ve definitely found that to be true. You have to love what you do because you’re going to be doing it all day, every day. And if you love it, it’s all good, even on tough days. But it could be the inverse if you find yourself with a job that feels like work every day. I’ve been in communications in one form or another all of my life and I feel so lucky to be intellectually engaged. I never find myself looking at the clock, waiting for the day to end. To the contrary, I always feel like I need one more hour. When I was in elementary school — fifth grade, I think — I lived in a small town with a small school. The school windows were covered in that old-fashioned thermal insulation, which meant you couldn’t see a thing. I remember angling to see anything at all — a bird, a car, another person — and I wanted so desperately to just get out. And now, years later, here I am, in a job I love, with a company I admire, working with the greatest people. I do not take any of it for granted.

