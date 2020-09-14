Stacey Hollands: “3 Litres water per day”

Self love – This is a big one. I’m a big believer that self love is such an important factor to reducing the amount of stress and flight or fight mode we put our bodies under.

I had the pleaure interviewing Stacey Hollands. Stacey is the CEO and Founder of Australian Cosmetics company Lust Minerals. Founded in 2014. Stacy has since grown the company to an Internationally recognized beauty brand and major player on the market.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My name is Stacey Hollands, I’m a mummy of 2 gorgeous little humans, Thomas is 4 and Sohpia is 16 months. Married to my Highschool sweetheart James.

Initially, I saw a gap in the market and I suffered with acne and breakout outs growing up and through my teen years. I was using all these well known brands that just seemed to make it so much worse and block my pores..

It was four years into my career as a beauty therapist and I got a job at a high end skin and beauty clinic, this was where I got up skilled in many things including Laser and IPL, but in particular I got to work with different mineral makeup brands. Of course I started using these products and I found they dramatically helped heal my skin and my breakouts started fading.

There were some major gaps within the brand and one major gap I found was the price. With one foundation costing over 89 dollars, I believe that personally these prices weren’t really affordable especially for those who needed it.

During this time, my dad became ill with cancer which was a complete shock, I was young and naive to think that cancer wouldn’t affect my family.

I had this drive to set out and find answers. I spent hours researching anything and everything related to cancer and its causes. I dove deep into chemicals and fillers in products and the impact they can have on our bodies. To be honest I was in complete shock of what I found.

What stands out to me the most is a US study suggests that women can absorb over 2kg of chemicals a year just from skincare and makeup products we use on our bodies daily. Now this is not even including food chemicals.

My job and my passion was to help people feel and look beautiful and ultimately improve the health of their skin but little was I to know, this was using all sorts of chemicals.

I always knew I would have my own business from a young age; it was always in me.

Looking back, I specifically remember I had this fire inside me, this powerful drive.

Being so young was a credit to me as I believe I was a little naive, nothing seemed impossible. I remember thinking why should mineral makeup only be accessible for those who could afford 90 dollars on a foundation. So there I was, I found an amazing manufacturer and went over my pitch with them and the rest is history. Lust was born in early 2015

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

We were plotting along well with steady growth which in our eyes at this stage was perfect everything was looking up. This was until we discovered influencer marketing and facebook target ads. 90% growth in 90 days is insane for us and the new normal is ensuring we get the unrealistic amount of orders out daily. Our monthly order amount is now our new weekly normal, soon to be our new daily normal i can assure you. Lust is becoming very popular and for good reason. Our quality is impeccable especially for a cleaner alternative..

What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Having a marketing plan is absolutely 110% necessary, we would just plan 1–2 weeks in advance whereas now we are potentially months in advance. Of course things change time to time. We use influencer marketing, Facebook ads and klaviyo for workflows and campaigns and i absolutely highly recommend this for anyone wanting to see growth.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we launched my main focus was ensuring our brand was available in stockists all over australia. We soon realised this was very limiting for us. So after 1.5 years we decided to take our brand online and make it available for everyone. We began to focus on social media and within a month our business doubled. Over the past few months as i mentioned, we have grown over 90% in 90 days and gone from 3 staff to 11. I do believe limiting ourselves was a mistake in the beginning however I rather call it a lesson learnt which allowed us to grow to what we are today.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely my husband has been a rock. He has supported us through the growing stage of our business where I was working full time on Lust and not getting any money in return.

August last year he decided to employ a manager to run his business (outdoor power equipment shop) and came on board with me at Lust. It has been the best decision I have ever made as we have gone from strength to strength.

Also in February this year we employed our amazing Business Consultant Olivia and she came on board. She is our shining star, such an amazing support and being in the forefront of our success and growth for this year. Join her experience and our passion and we have created a power house.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

At the end of the day we believe every small change to a cleaner lifestyle will make a difference long term. We have designed our range to be a cleaner alternative to conventional products to help minimise those chemicals we use on our bodies. We have designed these products with the use of highly active natural ingredients to ensure they also assist in improving skin health.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Minimise chemicals- I always choose organic dishwashing liquid, washing liquid and cleaning products- I’m a big believer every small step towards minimising chemicals can make a positive impact on our health and wellbeing. 3 Litres water per day- I always feel more energy when i’m hydrate Choose organic Fruit and Veg where possible the amount of spray on our produce is scary Choose cleaner alternative skincare and makeup products to reduce the amount of daily chemicals your body is exposed to. Self love- This is a big one. I’m a big believer that self love is such an important factor to reducing the amount of stress and flight or fight mode we put our bodies under.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Ultimately my goal is to help inspire people to be aware and educated about what they are putting in and on their bodies.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Firstly, that I’d be working 20 hours most days, literally lol Take risks- risks create change and growth and ultimately a whole lot of learning along the way Always think big picture and not limit your thinking Create a vision board and continually add to it. Find a mentor

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

To be honest i feel like every one of these causes has a place in my heart. Brand wise I feel like our brand is really trying to focus on sustainability more and improving here every single day. Veganism will always be my priority within my brand, animal cruelty is a disgusting thing and i am a vegan myself. I don’t believe there is any need for any brand to test on animals or use products derived from animals. .

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Follow us at @lust__minerals for all thing Lust and education