Stacey Chavers Provides Insight into the Role of a Director of General Accounting and Planning and How She Maintains a Solid Work Life Balance

Stacey Chavers is a successful business professional based out of New Windsor, New York. As a director in the finance world of general accounting and planning, she holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s in public health administration. With extensive industry experience, she enjoys analyzing and evaluating financial data, budgeting and strategic planning. Talented at collaborating and communicating across various teams helping with non-for-profit accounting, optimize cost efficiency and policies development. She currently works for Head Start Agency where she handles their accounting operations and functions along with, budgeting, planning and government grants.

When she is not lending her financial services, Stacey runs a popular event planning business. As someone who enjoys social interaction, she is committed to providing her clients with the best possible outcomes.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

In my employment and my personal life, I have done a lot of event planning, so I have decided to create my own business in this area, just a little side hustle for me because I enjoy it, and it builds upon my natural skills set. Professionally, I have planned a wide range of holiday and birthday parties, and I’ve also put together some great graduation parties.

I enjoy helping with little details such as budget planning, food preparations, and the itemization of needed supplies. Choosing a theme is always exciting, and it's something I recommend for a great party. It's a way to pull different aspects together in a cohesive way. One year for a work party, we did a Great Gatsby theme. Another year the theme was New York, New York. We made tablescapes to match the theme and had the food of the era. I always recommend using a theme as it allows you to get super creative.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I really enjoy working in accounting and there are many different aspects. For instance, there is auditing work and then there is general accounting with accounts payable that is needed by so many companies. I enjoy the strategic and planning aspects of my job. Given my work experience I chose to specialize in accounting for non-for-profits and develop customized plans depending on the organization.

What does a typical day consist of for you?

What I like to do is to get up and take my dog for a walk in the morning when it’s nice. I’m not big on working out, but a walk with my dog is very nice.

As far as work, I always have a to-do list, but it can vary. By working in accounting, you are constantly putting out fires. You have daily, weekly, and monthly deadlines that you always have to take care of. It depends on where the chips fly that day. If it’s a payroll day, I do payroll. Sometimes there are reports to do. Since I work for a government agency, there are standardized reports that I have to follow and process, mostly quarterly reports.

What keeps you motivated?

The successful completion of a project. I am someone who always likes to stay busy, so as soon as one ends, we begin working on another. I like to evaluate my performance and I am always asking myself “What could we have done better?”. I am always looking to improve and put my best foot forward.

How do you motivate others?

I always let my staff know when it’s a job well done and if it’s not, then I let them know how they can improve. Above all, it’s essential that all employees feel valued and appreciated. Verbal recognition is vital to the success of the business and employee productivity.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

My parents were very successful in their business and life endeavors and were great role models for me. They encouraged me and made sure I went to college because they went to college as well. Being African-American and having a higher education is so very important in our family values. It is something that our family has accomplished even going back to my grandparents who also were professionals. My dad worked in business the area of importing and exporting oil used to sell oil, various American and International companies. He used to work for Mobil at a higher level with oil trading. My mom worked at Consumer Reports Magazine for 35 years in various department where her last few year she became VP of marketing department. They both also feel it is good for me to create a business on my own when it comes to cooking or event planning.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

I do not bring work home with me. Work is at work, and home is home. I try to keep them separate. Sometimes things might trickle over and you might have to work on something, but I try to make sure that if I’m at work, I’m at work and no personal things are going on and vice versa. Ultimately, establishing a balance helps avoid burnout.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I do my best to listen to the opinions of others and to take criticism where necessary. Being a leader is about being self-aware and understanding both your strengths and your weaknesses. I’m always searching for ways to improve my management style.

I also have an open-door policy. I always tell my staff to ask questions, which helps ensure everyone is on the same page. No question is a dumb question. If you don’t understand, I don’t understand. It’s better, to be honest, and get the help you need.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

My daughter had an event last weekend with her girlfriends from college. They had a weekend bash and they asked me to cook for them.

A couple of her friends went into accounting and one of them talked about being completely burnt out after only a year. However, I told her that’s how public accounting is. Public accounting is very stressful. She said, “Yeah, it’s like being a crab in a barrel.” I told her, “You just have to find your niche.” We talked about nonprofit accounting and government accounting. There are always different aspects of accounting that you can look into. Even though public accounting gives you good money, you earn your money through those long, long hours.

You have to kind of peel the layers back on that industry that you want to go into. No matter what industry you’re going in, there are always different layers to it. You just have to kind of see where things might fit a little bit better for you.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

This story goes way back to when I first started working for one of big 4 insurance company after graduating college. Being a woman in accounting can be stressful as it is often considered a boys’ club. But one of my supervisors, who was a woman, said, “Never, ever, ever, ever let them see, you cry. No matter what happens, just never cry.” I always kept that in mind. You could get upset or whatever but just always try to have that poker face. I always tell my daughter that we have to be a little tough. You can go to the bathroom and cry. That’s something I always keep in mind. If you have to cry, cry in private, not in public when you are at work.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

I am proud that we bought our home years ago. Both of my children graduated from college and have their own careers now. I think that’s a big accomplishment.

What is the biggest life lesson you have learned?

Don’t ever waste time. Time is very precious. Try to accomplish as much as you can every day. Note, every next day is a reset. I think time is very important, and people don’t understand how important time is. Time is such an essential thing and not wasting time is very, very important and people don’t realize that.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I like to have fun with people. They think I’m crazy because I can be silly and a bit of a jokester. I like to make everyone laugh and I like to have fun. I’m very helpful and big team player. I’ll chip in. If I’m at someone’s house and they are doing something, I’ll chip in.

What trends in your industry excite you?

As technology has continued to evolve, everything is computerized now with accounting. It is so much easier than having to do things by hand. I even utilize technology with my event planning business. Everything is available at the click of a mouse, which saves me a lot of time and boosts my productivity.

Explain the proudest day of your professional life.

I work for a government agency now which initially presented a significant learning curve for me. However, just recently two other colleagues reached out to me for advice. They were asking me questions about reporting after noticing my efficiency with our systems. It made me really proud and I realized just how far I’d come.