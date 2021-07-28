Stabilizing Your Non-Profit After the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic rocked the world. Almost the entire population was directly affected, whether through illness, job loss, grief, prolonged isolation, or other factors. We’ve all made sacrifices. We’ve all seen the world economy go through hectic ups and downs.

Now that vaccinations have the US on a slow return to “normalcy,” nonprofits are left wondering: How do you stay afloat now?

In 2020, about 60 percent of all nonprofits reported that the local or global conditions threatened long-term economic stability. Most nonprofits had to completely reimagine how they connect with beneficiaries and donors, let alone provide their services and programs.

The world isn’t ever going to be exactly as it once was. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Nonprofit leadership needs to adjust to function with these new social norms.

Adaptive Leaders

The people who couldn’t think beyond their rigid nonprofit models were the ones who suffered most during the pandemic. Nowadays, each organization must have leaders who can adapt and change their approach as the globe changes.

Now is the time to learn, grow, and experiment. You have the chance to figure out what works and what doesn’t when it comes to community outreach. Make sure you’re taking advantage of it.

Modernization

Many nonprofits only switched to virtual programs because the pandemic forced closures of real-life programs and services. But the addition of these programs has become a significant revenue stream that won’t disappear post-pandemic. People want to be able to access educational resources, talks, discussions, and other content online.

Another benefit of modernizing is that you can reach out past your local community. If you work with a specific niche of clients, this helps keep you from being hampered by geographic borders.

Recovery

Your investments right now matter. Strategic investing in technology, improved outreach, and digital infrastructure will help you connect with your community even more solidly.

Now is also a good time to do an internal audit. Are there any places where you can work more efficiently?

Make sure you reach out to longtime donors as well. Let them know you’re still thinking about them and want to see them again.