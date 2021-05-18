Sravya Attaluri of Hello Colour: “It’s okay to quit in less than a year”

I want to use my art to destigmatize mental health and educate others on equality. I believe I can best contribute to this mission by creating art that provokes conversation in a non-triggering way by incorporating bright colors and honest messages. I aim to make my art relatable and approachable in order to change how we as a society perceive mental health and mental illness.

My platform also aims to highlight the need for equality especially in advocating for visibility and diversity in art and media. I want to make sure women of color are represented in storybooks, comic books, animation, and fine art. I didn’t grow up with illustrations and paintings of girls who looked like me in books and museums and I want to be able to contribute to that change. Another goal of mine is to use my platform to mentor and hire more young brown girls who wouldn’t necessarily get the opportunity to pursue a career in fine arts. We have to uplift other women to be able to fight for equality.

As a part of my series about leaders who are using their platform to make a significant social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sravya Attaluri.

Instagram “art-ivist” Sravya Attaluri creates illustrations about mental health, self-care and feminism that empower and uplift her global audience of young girls and women. Sravya has been a creative partner for Instagram’s “Girl Power” campaign to promote social media safety, heads the design team for Our Streets Now — a campaign to end public sexual harassment — and works with a variety of clients in the mental health, self-care and equality spaces. Sravya brings a unique global perspective to her art being born in India, raised in Korea and Hong Kong and trained at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

During university, my concentration was in painting and graphic design. I gravitated towards painting to express my mental health struggles and personal passions while my interest in graphic design came from my plan to work in the advertising industry to create campaigns that would demand attention and action.

Although I loved painting and the cathartic emotional release it provided, I was focused on graphic design for my career path as I was convinced that it was the only sustainable artistic profession.

But when I visited an Adobe Max conference for creatives, I saw a young artist demonstrate her illustration process on an iPad. That’s when it hit me that I could combine my expressive painting tools with my visual communications skills to create artworks filled with emotion and expression that motivate, educate and call to action on issues that I’m passionate about. I figured out a way I could share my relationship with art and the emotional support it provides me with other people.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this career?

It’s been 9 months since I left my job as a senior graphic designer at an agency to pursue my dream of being an independent artist. Since going off on my own, I’ve gotten opportunities to collaborate with a handful of like-minded companies and organizations. In February 2021, Instagram approached me to lead the creative design for a global campaign. I couldn’t believe that my art stood out among so many talented individuals on the platform having just began my journey. And on top of that, Instagram believed in my art’s ability to empower and motivate others and wanted to partner with me for a campaign that focuses on educating young girls and women on online safety. Getting complete creative freedom from a company like Instagram was a dream come true.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This is very small, but I work with clients around the world and at the start, I accidentally charged some in the wrong currency. I was very lucky to have clients that were genuine and caring enough to reach out and let me know of my error, especially since I charged them 10 percent of the total cost! I definitely learned to pay attention to all the small details like currencies, copyright laws, invoices and more. Before becoming an independent artist, I was never aware of all these extra skills I would need!

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Bring your experiences and personal values into your work, that is what will keep you passionate and grounded. Frame each challenge as a learning experience rather than a failure, there’s always a lesson to be learned and it will only help you grow. Don’t be afraid to chase a career path where you don’t see yourself represented. Consider it a challenge to stand up for yourself and others like you. If what you want to do doesn’t fall into an existing job category, don’t be afraid to make your own. You’re on the right path if nobody else is doing what you want to do because it means you have something unique to offer. You do not need to give up any of your passions. I’m living proof it’s possible to find a way to combine them all.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the core focus of our interview. Can you describe to our readers how you are using your platform to make a significant social impact?

I want to use my art to destigmatize mental health and educate others on equality. I believe I can best contribute to this mission by creating art that provokes conversation in a non-triggering way by incorporating bright colors and honest messages. I aim to make my art relatable and approachable in order to change how we as a society perceive mental health and mental illness.

My platform also aims to highlight the need for equality especially in advocating for visibility and diversity in art and media. I want to make sure women of color are represented in storybooks, comic books, animation, and fine art. I didn’t grow up with illustrations and paintings of girls who looked like me in books and museums and I want to be able to contribute to that change. Another goal of mine is to use my platform to mentor and hire more young brown girls who wouldn’t necessarily get the opportunity to pursue a career in fine arts. We have to uplift other women to be able to fight for equality.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by this cause?

I have had followers reach out to me and share that my art has allowed them to take the brave step of seeking therapy. I’ve kept in touch with one in particular for a year now via Instagram and even sent postcards back and forth. It makes my day to know that I’m able to make these genuine connections that makes mental health struggles less lonely.

On a more personal note, I’ve noticed my sister feels more empowered to speak up and share her emotions having witnessed my open conversations with our family about mental illness, intergenerational trauma and feminism. As a result, she’s been having these conversations with her friends which will hopefully empower more young girls to speak up about mental health.

Was there a tipping point that made you decide to focus on this particular area? Can you share a story about that?

I started a 100-day challenge on Instagram to draw and post something every day. I was in therapy for clinical depression and anxiety at the time and wanted to use this opportunity to illustrate my daily emotions. Halfway through I realized this personal project transformed into a visual journal for my mental health and other people started connecting with it.

My art has always been about the pursuit of retaining daily happiness. From my earlier paintings that visualized my depression and loneliness to more recent works that focus on recovery and equality, I was using my art as a form of therapy and as a medium to fuel my passions. It quickly became clear that I have a chance to share these with the world to help destigmatize mental illness, increase awareness, and call to action in the fight for equality. Art truly does have the power to heal internally and unite universally.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

The community can continue to have honest conversations about mental health and be open to learn from those who don’t necessarily share their same experience.

I believe that organizations, companies, and politicians need to work towards prioritizing and valuing mental health equally with physical health. It starts with creating more accessible mental health care and then addressing stigma, shifting our work-life culture and empowering community members to enact change.

As a society, we need to evaluate how we can increase visibility and representation for diverse voices in media and in the arts within our own social circles, communities and media. It’s important to provide a space for open discussion and amplify the voices of artists and activists who are working hard to fight for equality.

What specific strategies have you been using to promote and advance this cause? Can you recommend any good tips for people who want to follow your lead and use their social platform for a social good?

Definitely reach out and collaborate with like-minded people. It has helped me feel more hopeful and makes my efforts feel like they are part of a larger community effort.

Keep your content based on personal experience and speak honestly. I believe people are more likely to listen when they feel connected to the person behind the message. This is key to building trust with your audience.

Provide a space for open discussion instead of just pushing your own agenda. When people feel comfortable and invited into a safe forum for discussion, it allows for more productive conversation.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

It’s okay to quit in less than a year. I felt so guilty and had a hard time quitting my job because I thought I had to spend a year otherwise nobody would hire me again. What I didn’t realize is that knowing what you don’t want and having the courage to leave a bad situation is best for your mental health. Trust your gut when something doesn’t feel like a fit. Chase what makes you curious. Do not accept things as they are. Continue to question and evaluate information for yourself. Curiosity and independent thought are the sources of my creativity and imagination. To be able to constantly question everything, evaluate for myself whether or not I agree, and continue to be curious is how I constantly fuel my passion to be an artist. With so much fake news in the world today and misleading information circulating on social media, it’s important that we question what is in front of us and evaluate carefully what we accept as fact. Working all day and night isn’t a good indicator of success. I thought being busy and having tons of projects meant that I wouldn’t fail. It’s important to recognize when to hire more people, delegate and set boundaries to avoid burnout. One reason I decided to leave the corporate world was the freedom to make time for my health and family while doing what I love. Drowning myself in work goes against that vision. It’s completely normal and okay if your interests and passions change. What I wanted to do and where I wanted to be five years ago is not where I want to be today. I felt guilty letting go of something that I previously wanted but it’s important to be aware that we are constantly evolving, and you do not have to feel guilty for no longer wanting the same thing you did years, months or weeks ago. It’s okay to leave a job that prioritizes output over your mental health. There are other solutions and opportunities where your mental wellbeing will be supported.Witnessing the work culture at Thrive Global during a past internship made me aware that there are companies out there that are promoting a better work-life balance and that it’s something I deserve and should fight for.

In my first few years back in Hong Kong, I realized it was quite common and socially acceptable to be constantly stressed and overwhelmed by work. The work culture in Asia is different and they do not have enough support for mental wellbeing, nor do they value anything but output. I don’t believe it’s healthy to encourage this sort of mental stress as the norm. I finally built up the courage to leave my corporate job to find a solution that supported my emotional wellbeing. I wish I knew earlier this was a possibility.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Free online art therapy and required art therapy as part of education systems. Understanding how to express your emotions through art is so powerful and can help so many people cope with their struggles. I believe that art is a universal communication tool that can be used to unite us and address social issues.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My best friend shared this with me when I was at my lowest point. He told me to “Find a passion to live for, not a person.” I am realizing that my perspective will always keep changing but my passion is constant this is what makes me wake up in the morning and stay motivated. It’s important to enjoy the process and not wait for the end result. I don’t like to get caught up in titles, goals and endpoints. I’m trying to focus on the journey itself.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Jameela Al Jamil. I’m in awe of her story and her activism. She’s impacted so many people’s lives including mine. I would love to get advice from her on how to be fearless and have her critique my art.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me on Instagram @sravya_attaluri and visit my website artbysravya.com.

I’m launching my online shop called Hello Colour where I’ll be sharing bright and positive custom-designed products that aim to support individuals on their mental health and self-love journey! You can visit us at www.hellocolour.com.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!