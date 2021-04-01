Spring Ahead: Positivity Power Tools

By Tessa Greenspan (with Nanette Wiser)

If you’re like me, you feel that your body, mind and spirit bloom in spring. I’m exploring new classes, books, webinars and podcasts that inspire and inform me. Celebrate this season of renewal and hope with this positivity power tools.

BOOK: I really like Steven Samblis’ 1 Habit Book Series, a collection of inspirational ideas from leaders in every field. In the newest edition, “1 Habit To Thrive in a Post-Covid World,”The Kindness Factor podcast host Dr. Deb Carlin and I both contribute to the book, providing life-changing habits to navigate life, love and work.

My chapter, “Write Your Gratitudes Daily,” focuses on getting on the track of abundant gratitude, and letting it flood your mind and heart. It is so important to be consistent with this activity because it sets the tone for everything – how you open and close a day. Brain research has shown how the brain literally lights up when we engage in gratitude; there is something magical and healthy that happens.

In addition to gratitude, I recommend this 1 habit: Stop complaining right now. Once you start complaining, it’s like falling down a cold dark hole and you are trapped. The habit of complaining robs you of your peace of mind and your ordinarily calm rhythmic heart.

WEBINAR: I recently spoke with business leaders about how positivity has been a huge contributor to my success, keeping me grounded and focused on what is important in life. I have spent much of my life learning about the benefits of a positive mindset, and mentored my employees and many other people. Recently, I was asked to serve on the Board of Advisors for Tetrasoft Federal to support their initiative to empower positivity in the workplace and customer service.

Success, attitude and being the best is your choice.

Success is not about where you started, it is about where you choose to go; only you can determine your future.

Everything is possible and it is never too late to take the first step.

Push yourself outside your comfort zone to continue to grow.

People will remember you by your character. Character is defined not by how a person acts in good times; it is how they act when things get tough.

It is not your circumstances that guide your outcome, it is your attitude.

PODCAST: Navigating life for women 40 and older can be challenging, especially if sandwiched between raising children and caring for parents. Where is the me time can be a real issue, but there’s hope in this quirky podcast. Feel inspired with Messy Middle Road Trip, interviews with female experts on staying healthy, how to change careers, ways to melt stress and funny anecdotes from hosts Sandra Costello and Nicole Markel.



AUDIO: Dr. Patrick Porter’s Brain Tap integrates all the life lessons of Tessa Greenspan’s positivity workshops. In my new audio, Dr. Porter delivers a serene summary, providing an engaging combination of mindful meditation, soothing sounds and audio summary of life lessons from author/motivational speaker Tessa Greenspan. Some key points include:

You can change every challenge into an opportunity.

Learn to manage your stress with the power of positivity.

Good leaders are lifelong learners.

Integrate all your life lessons into a gameplan.

Core leadership skills include learning, agility, integrity and the ability to listen and delegate.

Create a trail of kindness wherever you go.

You can listen here to the audio meditation for Greenspan’s book, “From Outhouse to Penthouse.” Learn more about Dr. Patrick Porter and BrainTap here or check out their audio catalog.



About Tessa Greenspan: Author, business consultant and motivational speaker Tessa Greenspan sold her successful St. Louis supermarket to pursue an encore career speaking, consulting and writing about how positivity practices can transform your work, life and relationships. Her informative blogs on positivity appear in numerous outlets, including St. Louis Gazelle, Thrive Global, Linked In and Paradise News and she is often interviewed in business and lifestyle media. She has spoken to numerous companies about integrating positivity into corporate culture. She is featured in “The 1 Habit of Successful People,” and on Brain Tap’s audio meditation with Dr. Patrick Porter based on her inspiring biography “From Outhouse to Penthouse.” Listen here to the audio.

Greenspan’s newest project is a new workbook and webinar “Positivity Power” which will be published this summer. Her podcast, “Tuesdays with Tessa,” on The K Channel and host Dr. Deb Carlin can be found here. Her international bestseller, “From Outhouse to Penthouse – Life Lessons on Love, Laughter and Leadership,” is available on Amazon here. This inspired personal story, struggle to overcome obstacles and life lessons is especially poignant during these difficult times. “Failure is not an option,” is Greenspan’s motto. Greenspan is best known for her leadership in business and in life. She is currently on the Board of Advisors for Tetrasoft Federal. She has been a personal mentor to many business owners, female entrepreneurs and is a member of Women’s President Organization (WPO) and E-Women. As a dedicated philanthropist, Tessa Greenspan has sponsored numerous charitable causes including Gateway to Dreams.

