Spreading the Holiday Career Cheer

Decking the halls, the cover letter and resumes

The Holiday season is known for a lot of things. Joy, excitement, family time, presents, décor, carols just to name a few. While celebrating the holidays this year will be one for the books, we can hope that it still brings us some cheer.  If you are in the job market, you may be looking forward to a nicely wrapped present under the tree but more importantly you are earnestly hoping for that job with or without the bow. The good news is that there are a lot of companies hiring in December. 

For some companies, they start their hiring process in December, based on budgeting and other factors. This is a busy time of the year for most, and enough attention may not be devoted to job search. If that applies to you, you can turn on notifications if available on job sites, so that once the job is posted, you are alerted.  

There are some important things that you need to do now. Make sure that your cover letter and resume are the best representation of you. Cover letter is what gets the attention of the hiring manager, and you want to retain their attention. Keep in mind, they are very busy individuals, so the first few sentences have to catch their eye. As a result, it is important to tell your cover letter story in a way which makes you relatable and relevant. 

Resumes have long been the standard determinant of getting a job. It is a piece of document which precedes you. It’s like someone finding out about you in your absence, what are they going to find out? Therefore, it is important to ensure that your resume captures your professional essence beautifully. 

So, while the holidays may be different this year, don’t let your holiday spirit be dampened. Find joy and excitement in family time. Update your cover letter and resume while you listen to carols and not decorating and do what you can to get a present of brand-new job with boughs of holly. 

    Dr Mo, Career Transition Coach at Learnable by Dr Mo

    Dr Mo is a pharmacist, professor, career transition coach and founder of Learnable by Dr Mo.

    She was received a great job offer upon graduation but quickly realized that the job did not align with her professional and personal goals. She knew she had to find one which did.

    She knew she had to search differently and this time make it a job which aligned with her professional goals,  offered work-life balance and job satisfaction .
    She began to search for jobs by implementing some strategies  which landed her an interview. She then used her 4 P interview method which landed her the dream job.
    The true test of her dream role is her being able to have a work-life balance as a mom to a thriving former micro-preemie and an ambitious healthcare professional.

    She now helps ambitious professionals shift out of uninspiring roles into meaningful careers using her proven method

     

