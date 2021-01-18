Spotting Patterns to Prevent Problems

Some problems are much more impactful and complicated than others. These are the kinds of problems we need to avoid in the future. Most problems show patterns or warning signs in advance. If we recognize these patterns, we can use them to successfully minimize the risk problems in the future.

When we anticipate problems that might occur, we do so in the face of uncertainty. We can’t say for sure what will happen, how bad it might be, or when (if ever) it might occur. Due to uncertainty, future predictions are inherently risky.

Risk can be defined as a measurement of uncertainty. Avoiding future problems requires us to predict, as best as we can, the probability that an event will happen at any given time or place and to act accordingly. But how?

One way to sharpen our predictions is to look to the past. For example, an employee suffered a broken hip after slipping on ice while on his way to complete a task. We certainly don’t want anything like that to happen again, so we examine what caused the event and use what we learn to prevent it in the future.

In the above example, the ice came from water that covered the sidewalk. It was early morning and the ice had not been salted. The person responsible for this recently took a new position and had not been replaced, therefore, a solution going forward would be to assign ice/snow management to a new person.

The water came from an overflowing roof gutter. Snow on the roof melted during the daytime, but the gutter downspout was clogged with leaves, this caused the water to run onto the sidewalk where it froze as temperatures dropped overnight. Based on this, it makes sense to clean out the gutters and install guarding to keep leaves and debris out.

But what about the employee’s shoes? It turns out he was still wearing old boots which had smooth soles. He was not expecting ice because in the past it had been cleared away regularly. A solution for this would be to require that this employee wear approved footwear appropriate to the season.

So, by looking at the specific causes of the injury, we can make changes to reduce the risk of this sort of problem happening in the future. Causes are patterns that, left unchanged, can repeat in the future.

But we can do even better than that; while it is normal for us to examine the area where the problem occurred, we can also look more globally at where the problem could occur. In the above example, it would make sense to identify other areas where snow and ice might pose a problem and extend solutions to those areas as well. Also, where else might we experience clogged downspouts? We should inspect those areas, clean them out, and install guards, and it probably makes sense for other employees to wear approved footwear as well.

Understanding causes of past events provides us with patterns we can use to help prevent future events, but we don’t have to wait for something bad to happen before taking action.

Most of the time, work occurs and nothing bad happens, that’s because workers are generally very good at managing risk in the moment. However, they aren’t perfect. Over time, risks can result in adverse events. Therefore, it’s a good idea to bring workers together for sessions designed specifically to learn about how they do their actual work because nothing bad has happened, no one should be on the defensive – the purpose is just to learn.

In the process of learning, look for risks, explore these risks and how workers manage them. Often, you will find that workers manage risks through behaviors. This is not optimal in that success largely depends on the individual – and there is a large amount of variation between different people; the higher the variation, the greater the risk.

The best solutions design risk out of the system, they recognize that error is a fundamental attribute to being human and therefore design systems that either prevent errors altogether or provide the capacity to fail safely.

Ask employees what might fix the problem forever. Who better to ask than those that are most familiar with the work? They know the patterns and the risks better than anyone and, best of all, they will be more likely to embrace solutions that they discovered themselves versus solutions that are imposed upon them from others.

Had a learning activity such as this been conducted prior to the broken hip event, it is likely that most (or all) of these risks would have been identified and eliminated before anyone was hurt.