Sports Teaches Us Essential Life Lessons – Arnaud Barapila

Sport is as old as humanity itself. It’s kept societies fit and healthy while building strong communities and boosting morale. Competitive physical exercise doesn’t only motivate children and adults to get outside and keep fit but it also instills important values. Taking part in sport can help us feel fitter, healthier and mentally strong, and that is just the start of it. Sport can also be fun, especially when played as part of a team or with family or friends.

Arnaud Barapila says sport brings together a mixture of people from different communities, backgrounds, religions and beliefs. Sport can offer a new way to meet others that you may not interact with day to day. As a result, you can make new friends. And who knows, playing a sport might even open new career and business opportunities for you. Sports teaches you how to deal with failure. However perfect one is, a person will have to face failure in his life some day or other. Playing games and sports provides participants with opportunities to develop leadership skills along with the development in communication and team building. These skills enable people to function effectively as leaders, as well.

Learning to accept and cope with defeat is an important lesson in life. The nature of sports is such that there is always a winner and a loser, and the experience of being one or the other is a valuable one. It’s inevitable that there will be multiple occasions when children come out of the game defeated in practice or in a match, but it’s important to help them realize that losing is nothing to be ashamed of. Sports is not always about winning. It is about fair play and believing in equality and justice. Losing is a part and parcel of any game and accepting defeat in a positive competitive spirit distinguishes a true sportsperson which propels him/her to strive harder the next time to achieve what he/she missed out on the previous game says Arnaud.

While sports not only help in developing physical and mental health, it also develops the life skills of a one’s personality. It enhances their capabilities and helps them to have a better understanding of themselves. Sports also help in developing social skills and getting along with people. They learn to interact not only with children of their age but also with adults like their coaches and seniors.

There are many life lessons you can learn by playing sports. Apart from the exercise, the fun factor and the competitive spirit, there is a lot more to be learnt from sports, lessons that can prepare you for life off the field. First things first: If you’re not passionate enough, you’re never going to achieve anything. You need to really want to do something to be able to do it. Try, try and try again until you succeed. There is no reason why it cannot be done. And if it hasn’t be done before, well you’re just going to have to be the first one to do it he quoted.