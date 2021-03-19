Sports Psychology – The Player’s Mantra

What is Sports Psychology?

Is it science to deal with sportspeople and their neuro-conditions?

Is it psychology to motivate and inspire players with theories?

Is it only for sportspeople or even for any common person?

Sports psychology prepares the players to not only perform on the sports ground but also how to deal with the consequences of games and ensure that the mind is not affected in the journey. It focuses on improving the practice, health, learning, discipline and mental preparation of athletes. The prime learning of this psychology is to prepare mental toughness for an individual to perform in any situation.

Every player, irrespective of age or rank barrier needs to specialize in sports psychology. The psychology develops your mental toughness and eliminates your negative feelings or inferior ranking from your mind. Regular practices, tips and techniques of games, strategies all play a pivotal role in leading to the victory point but sports psychology steers your motivation and boosts your all-round personality development not only as a player but as an individual being.

Sports Psychology teaches you the following most important concept which you may not learn during the adventurous physical exercises or coaching sessions.

Mental Strength – Is the most important power which achieves the peak of capabilities for every player. You should learn how to strengthen the mind, fundamental beliefs and harness the potentials for your peak performance.

On the basis, of this mental strength you create for yourself a blue-print as a perfect, top sportsman. The image should be so strong that it shouldn’t get shattered on the court even if you are winning or losing. The importance of this visualization is to let your inner self align with your mind and allow the flow of game to continue. The impression of this blue-print can threaten your opponent’s confidence and concentration. You will feel stronger, secure as you have the edge, read the game through your opponent’s eyes and mind. The regular practice of this mental exercise develops precise resilience which is useful in the routine life of each student, interviewee, employee or simple citizen.

Train your mind to get relaxed before the commencement of the game, throw away tidal thoughts, and let the insights of inspiration tutor your movements. Customize your mind to understand the skills of the game take down the notes about the opponent, his feelings, intensity, weakness, reactions, mental positioning, and instruct your sub-conscious to bend the competitive advantage from the mapping. Immortalize these learnings of rigorousness in your veins to gain your mastery in life.

Your mantra for winning in Life –

Before you start every game on the court or in life, repeat these words trustfully again and again,

‘My opponent is only a human being.’

As you start using the mental advantage, your mind will be accustomed to fulfilling your requirements. Using the same skill, again and again, will enhance your mind’s concentration power. Once your trained mind is able to recognize the pressure of the game or losing of the game, leave it to the mind to handle the responsibility of your poise and composure. The strength of mind will be powerful enough to release you from the traumatic zone or defeated feelings. The purpose of mind training is to build your resistance to let go away from all the frustrations, moments of failure and to re-build you as a better and effective athlete.

The audience loves a player who plays on ignoring the score-board willing to strike on till the very end of the game. This is the true sportsman spirit that records your victory above the winning medals. Your mind is sculpting your attitude that will lead your championship in the coming matches; few defeats can be thrown in the bin.

You have the opportunity to display your qualities in your game, maintain your demeanor, show your cool unwavering strikes or throw strong, venomous strikes at the end before you exit as a loser.

The imperative component that can make a difference in your game and personality, your mental competence, you need to master it with discipline and precision, so what are you waiting for, start learning Sport’s Psychology.

