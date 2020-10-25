Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Spirituality in Business: Energy Healing

An energy healing my feel like an “out there” concept to you. Many entrepreneurs think analytically and focus on the facts that they can see and touch. However, everything around you is made of energy, the air you breath, the ground you walk on, the people that come in and out of your business all […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

An energy healing my feel like an “out there” concept to you. Many entrepreneurs think analytically and focus on the facts that they can see and touch. However, everything around you is made of energy, the air you breath, the ground you walk on, the people that come in and out of your business all bring a vibrational energy. Have you ever met someone and immediately got a bad feeling? That was their energy. 

By visiting an energy healing practitioner, you can help release negativity that you may not even be aware that you are holding inside of you. Any negativity that you are holding can and will negatively impact your business. When you feel lighter the other energies around you flow more easily. 

Have you ever heard the saying, “like attracts like”. This is true of your own vibrational energy too. When you are feeling positive and exuding positive vibrations, you will attract positivity into your life, and ultimately into your business. When you are feeling down and focusing on the negativity, you will continue to attract more negativity into your life. That too will affect your business. 

I have seen the effects of energy healing work magic in my own businesses. There have been times when I felt like I was in a dark hole and couldn’t escape. During these times, my relationships suffered, my family felt helpless, and my business took a hit. My darkness and negativity attracted more darkness and negativity. 

I was feeling lost and didn’t know where to turn. Thats when I was introduced to an energy healer who helped turn it all around.I scheduled an hour long appointment with her. During our session, she did acupressure while helping walk me though the things that were blocking my energetic fields and causing the negative thoughts to continue to surround me. As we were talking though each of the aspects that I had been struggling with, I could feel the weight on my shoulders lifting. 

By the end of the session, I noticed a huge difference in the way my body and my mind felt. I could feel a lightness that I hadn’t felt in a long time. Over the following week, my business began to thrive again. I had more bookings in the week following my healing than I had in the weeks leading up to that experience. I also felt more open to opportunities that presented themselves. These opportunities turned out to be huge exposure for my business in new ways that I never imagined. 

While you may think this is all coincidental, I believe that the shift that was made within me definitely contributed to the ability for abundance to flow to me. 

When we are feeling stagnant as business owners, our business reflects that. We are unable to recognize new and different opportunities that will help us and our businesses grow. Without the ability to recognize and capture these opportunities, we stop growth. 

Even if an energy healing isn’t something you have ever considered, there is nothing wrong with giving it a try. Release the stigma that it is a hippie or religious experience. If you remain open to the experience, the experience can show you a new way of thinking that may just bring a new flow of life into your business. 

    Stacey Simins, Business and Mindset Coach at Simins Solutions

    Stacey is an entrepreneur and small business coach with over 10 years of experience growing start-ups. She helps new entrepreneurs find cost effective, creative solutions to grow their business.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Raise Your Vibration and Live More Consciously

    by Bianca Alexander
    Community//

    BENEFITS OF ANGELIC HEALING IN YOUR BUSINESS & LIFE

    by Neelam Rai
    Community//

    How To Stop Being Drained By Negativity

    by Michelle J. Howe

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.