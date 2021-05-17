Spiritual Wellness Weekend: Dusty Springfield

A man who is connected with the beauties of Biblical prayer creates a special wellness, when it comes to a romantic relationship between himself and a woman. There is something about moving through Biblical prayer, and its ability to connect it to romantic relationships, which sings praises to the Heavens. It examines what real love is all about. In addition, a woman, who is attracted to this (while connecting prayer to her own life) is truly ability special woman. So sacred and special, that it moves through those bland traditions of “love.” Not only are they “bland,” but they don’t address the spiritual beauties and comfort of what Heaven has to offer or the Most High!

When a woman recognizes a praying man, or a man who is truly connected with Heaven’s glory and faith, there is a certain connection, which is found. Of course, not every woman seeing this in a man is righteous or truly genuine in her reasons for attraction towards such a man. Some women seek to exploit this energy from such a man. Therefore, men of the word must be very careful, in this regard. Yet, when it comes to those truly genuine, loving, and righteous women, they appreciate the energies and attraction of such a man. For they have already done the work in having elevated their own Spiritual wellness to the path of the Most High. They have done such work, and are looking for a man to complement that same fellowship.

There are certain times in the mainstream entertainment world, when that Biblical presence is able to make such a romantic attraction known. Though they are not has occurring as one would like them to be, they are present. “Son Of A Preacher Man!” So, what is it about a preaching father and that relationship with his son, which makes a Biblically-led woman attracted to that? Perhaps, it could be that she sees the reflection of Heaven’s beauty, and the wellness of the Most High, in his Spirit. Hmmm. That’s it, isn’t? Perhaps, there is a particular experience when such a man looks at her. It’s a joyous treasure, indeed! Furthermore, how does it move into revelations of the Most High’s conception of love? How such a love can be expressed between a man’s attraction for a woman? Now, that’s a blessed thing.

There is a different kind of feeling when a woman experiences that Biblical love from a man. After all, it’s more than traditional practices of intimacy. In fact, it’s a certain domain of beauty, as a person is experiencing Yahweh’s love; how he has ordained man and woman to love each other. Such a love is more magnanimous than what anyone can comprehend. “The Son Of A Preacher Man,” seems to have been heavily immersed in that Biblical love! Perhaps, just perhaps, women who have been connected to such a love, find themselves experiencing the love of Yahweh! It’s the celebration of Heaven, when such a love is reflected in that coupledom. It’s more than such a traditional love story.

“The Son Of A Preacher Man” gives those hints and clues of what it feels like to be loved by a man, who has been blessed by that Biblical love. “The only man, who could ever reach me was the son of a preacher man. The only man who could ever teach me was a son of a preacher man.” With such lyrics as these, you have to come and ask yourself why “the son of a preacher man” was able to touch a man in such a way? Why was it that the “son of a preacher man” was able to teach this woman? How was he able to reach her? Could it also be that there was a level of beauty and holistic wellness, which reached her, simply because it was connected to the Most High? Ah! The blessings of Biblical love!

There have been many renditions of this song. Furthermore, different singers have highlighted their particular artistry on it. Whatever tones, timbers, rhythms, and beats, they were able to move it in such a way! For one particular artist, there was a delicacy surrounding her texture, and how she was able to vocally move through an airy nature and texture is splendid! The gentility in her voice is a reflection for one layer of Heaven’s domain. The way she conveys this sound sounds like a lullaby; a Mother sweetly singing to her children, or possibly a newborn. She is none other than the late and phenomenal. . .

Dusty Springfield