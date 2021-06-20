Spiritual Wellness Weekend: Dr. LaTonya Earl #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021 #Gospel

Faith in a greater power has always restored a sense of protection, for those seeking it. It has also crafted a unique perspective on the true sense of power. So many people want to pretend as if they have so much power. And yet, there are not, empowered. Let it be known, that there is a difference. Egos and a false sense of power is prevalent on this Earth. There are people, within certain positions of power. Nevertheless, they are unaware of a greater, Universal reckoning, that we are aware of. Yes! It’s quite telling, isn’t. So, what does that truly mean?

Moving into the power of faith-that Gospelic faith-there is a power of healing. It is elevated to a greater awakening, in what it truly means to live by faith. When a powerful Source has proved itself worthy, and authentic, you have no problem returning. Why do you return? Well, because this Source of protection is reliable! It works. We can apply this very same thinking, back in the context of the Gospel.

When a person is running to the altar, it is clear an urgent matter. Danger is near. Assistance is needed, immediately! At the altar, there is comfort. At the altar, there is rest and the ability to recuperate from life’s hectic burdens. There is the power of releasing everything, which does not serve a person. Toxicity is overcome. The mistreatment, and abuse, a person has experienced is hampered down; at least, for that moment in time.

Danger is painful! The thought of being in danger, is even more agonizing. Have you ever been in a position, where danger was prevalent and near? It seemed like one would cave into never surviving the consequences of a dangerous interaction. Nevertheless, you made it. A Shero/Hero, or safe space, saved the day! And, when was all over, you lifted up your hands, in High Praise. Surviving the impossible, a person had much to rejoice, and be grateful for! And so, “I Run To You!” Safeguarded. Safe. Protecting. Secure. The sigh of release, begins.

When a pain has been so grievous, so outrageous, and so life-threatening, sometimes a person stays within that space of security for longer periods of time. You simply just don’t want to leave from a space of protection. Yes. It simply feels too good to be true. Having been able to overcome the impossible meant, that a person was protected by the Divine. When it comes to Black American, Gospelic tunes, overcoming danger is as common as breathing. I run to you. I run to you. Run as hard as you can to a higher love!

Dr. LaTonya Earl