Spiritual Wellness Tuesday: Sister Clara Hudmon #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021 #Gospel

One of the most blessed moments through Black American Her/History is having gotten through those most painful moments; overcoming the struggles, and remaining still, through the most chaotic of times. It’s the stillness of our foremothers and forefathers, which has continued a peculiar people-known as Black American-into existence. Let’s be very clear, stillness does not equate to inactivity. In fact, it is one of the epitome for maintaining a true foundation, in the midst of adversity. Holding onto that centering, until better days are to come.

There is great wisdom, and lessons to be learned from that older generation of Gospel music. That older collection of Gospel repertoire, which moves the mind, body, Spirit, and Earthly surroundings. What makes it such a treasure is that it is, real! It feels real and it comes from a place of naturalness. During such a period, people didn’t play around with Church. Too many things were happening, and one did not contaminate the energy’s spacing, with foolishness. The joys, celebrations, anguish, pain, and others were laid at the Church altar. Furthermore, one’s burdens and struggles could always be addressed and understood. There was that support system, and safekeeping of one’s emotional caretaking. That was the meaning of Old School Church. Community accountability and respectability was keep. Of course, there are blankets of such, which are still around. Let that be known, and made abundantly clear!

Singing particular, Gospel songs served as havens, for the protection of one’s mind and livelihood. Calling on the Most High for safekeeping and wellness was imperative, during those trying times. The blessings of the Holy Spirit were welcome. Not only was it welcome, but it shoes our people the abundance in calling on a power, which is greater than ourselves. It is the foundation in keeping forms of stillness, during those violent storms.

The song, “Stand By Me,” is a treasured tune. Long before it became a popular, romantic beat, it was used as a Gospelic melody. Upon hearing the recording, one can sense the old sound. A person is forced to listen to timber and recording, in such a way, that you wish you were there. The congregation’s groans is moved by the words of one Gospel singer. A person feels the restoration of one’s Spirit; knowing that one will always be protected. They are moved by her words, and by her voice. Things just feels too real. In fact, it is real!

One of the beauties of such a blessed thing is how others are transformed, in the process. In “Stand By Me,” a person can transform oneself from a state of hopelessness to one of victory. In troubled times, when one is seeking refuge, Heaven’s army surrounds us. There is a greater force than one could ever imagine. Peace, be still. Peace, be still.

For this Gospel, and often unknown, Gospel legend, the vibes of staying strong during turbulent times are too real! When you have experienced danger, and have been saved from it, you rejoice in the Most High. When a person has experienced the anguish in having moved through life’s challenges and pains, one celebrates in having overcome those burdens. Praises of Halleluyah brings comfort and the bounties of abundance. Such praises are warranted because they are the living testimonies of High Praise.

A song, so Earthly, in its very celebration of protection is one, which is worthy of being heard, over and over, again! The older, Gospelic vibes, from the earliest of times, are worthy of being brought into the present times. In fact, now is the right time, in doing so. And so, “Stand By Me, Stand By Me,” the blessings for such a time. The very praises of abundance moves one through. Such a musical treasure is sung by none other than the “Georgia Peach“. . .

Sister Clara Hudmon