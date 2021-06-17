Spiritual Wellness Thursday Letter: Walter Brown (Brown McGee) #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Dearest Love,

I’m writing this letter to make it very clear. I think highly of you because you are, so Dear. There are many, who claim you. They like your very sound. Yet, when your true self comes, they are nowhere to be found. You move through life blessing those, who hold you very true. Yet, sometimes others, just don’t have a clue. Life isn’t always easy, and I want you to know, the more I get close to someone, their true colors, show!

You send ambassadors to demonstrate your loving ease. Yet, through so many times, they treat us like a disease. Why do the good guys get treated like dirt? We are often left broken, loveless, and hurt. She treats me badly, and this you already know. Yet, in our time together, I had much love to show. Her nastiness is toxic, a pain in my heart. So, there are those times, I wish we were already, apart. I’m writing you love, though I’m sad and blue. Just know that I still have faith in you.

There are times I come home and find myself, alone. I’ve called her all day. She just ignores her phone. My patience for her is getting shorter, every single time. And yet, I just can’t seem, to get her off of my mind. So, love, if this message, is finally getting to you, just know that a good man is having, the Blues.

My heart is broken-hearted; seeing pictures of my girl. She is the love of my life. She’s my entire world. There are times when I remember, when she and I first met. There’s still some fight in this love, I won’t let her forget. But, love, if you already see, she is not the one for me, just take her quickly away, and let me be. For, I know there is a better love, which is greater, loving, and true! And, even if I lose her, I’ll still be seeing, you!

Walter Brown