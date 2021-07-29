Spiritual Wellness Thursday: Bill Kenny #BlackAmerican #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

Chaos has plundered the hearts and minds of so many people. Society keeps us moving into a direction of ongoing suffering. Like robots, so many have forgotten what it means to be, still. There are others, who don’t even know. Sadness can overtake us if we are not careful. Laying awake in solitude, we winder if solutions will ever come to soothe our problems and pain. It’s only right that we ask. It’s only human that we question our faith in a greater (and grander) power. Right? Will things get better? Will we overcome the pains, in which life has presented for us all? Of course, only time will tell. Nevertheless, we work towards those moments, for the greatest of times!

There will never be enough literature when it comes to the power of prayer. It is an energy, which is more abundant than what we can imagine. We can only state, that we have even reached the surface. For, prayer is much more abundant than what we can comprehend. That’s the nature of it all. Everyday should be a new awakening when it comes to the power of prayer. There should be new discoveries. In addition, there should be more conscious understandings as it relates to the blessings of prayer.

When it comes to Black American music, rarely do we hear about prayer outside of Gospel music. When that does happen, we are given another glimpse into seeing how Biblical understanding can move through different musical forms of Black American musicality.

Sometimes, we view prayers as being simple. Yet, it is not always so. It requires reflection, meditation, and the building of particular mannerisms. Prayer requires humility. It demands a level of consciousness. So, how do we pray? For starters, we come with honesty and a pure heart. We come with the understanding, in knowing that we are part of a greater force; a force, which is more profound (and powerful), than any Earthly force. That’s real!

In our time of solitude, let our problems melt away, through the power of prayer. Grant us the power and responsibility to surrendwring to the Heavens what we cannot control. Allow the Most High to take it from there. When it is all over, permit us to move through a deeper understanding; knowing that we are rooted and nourished in the healing (and peaceful) ointment, of prayer!

Bill Kenny