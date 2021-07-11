Spiritual Wellness in Uncertain Times

Everyone is trying to do their best.

It’s only natural for people to feel shock and confusion amid tragic and unforeseen events. Do any of us recall experiencing an ongoing period where we can’t get a grip of control over that which is both surrounding us as well as what’s in our midst? For the past year and a bit we haven’t been able to know from moment to moment whether the next big thing would be a building collapse, a pandemic, or something closer to our personal lives. Extremism and bigotry appear to be gaining steam. The news is full of holes and contradictions. Very very little is adding up. So what can we hold on to?

Around the world, Jews are currently observing a period of collective mourning known as “The Three Weeks,” which culminates with the saddest day on the Jewish calendar, Tisha b’Av, or the Ninth of Av. During this time, we focus on elevating ourselves spiritually, and on the final day, Tisha b’Av, we mourn. We mourn the loss of our Jewish center: the Temple in Jerusalem, destroyed not once, but twice during our history. The Second Temple, destroyed in the year 70, was the center – and the heart – that united our people, a place to form a spiritual and ritual connection to God. Our collective longing to rebuild the Temple remains central to daily prayers till this day. In essence, we mourn the fact that we don’t even know how – or what – to truly be mourning over. This can very easily lead to a very unsettled spiritual state of being.

Achieving Spiritual Wellness

When we talk about wellness, we generally refer to mental health. Yet I would like to suggest something I call spiritual wellness. While spirituality presents many deep questions for which we may not have answers, challenging situations present us with the imperative to open our hearts and practice patience, as we advance to the next day, the next month, the next era, with hope and determination.

What’s the best way to achieve spiritual wellness?

As much as the phrase Tikkun Olam, repairing the world, has gained familiarity, Tikkun Adam, the fixing or wellness of the individual, is where it all begins. Here are a few small steps we can all take to achieve – and maintain – our spiritual wellness.