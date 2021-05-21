Spiritual Wellness Friday: Tom Petty

There is that one song (or a few), which takes you back to when you were a child. All of those memories regarding family, friendship, faith, and fellowship. You remember Sunday school. You reminesce on the answers to your prayers. Going to bed, late at night, you prayed to Yeshua Ha Maschiach, asking for Divine protection, and good things to come. You prayed for all of these things because, as a child, you believed in the miracle (and the power) of faith! It didn’t matter if you were made fun of, and teased for the strength of your faith. None of that mattered. For you held onto that feeling that everything would be alright. You held onto it-nice and tight!

Do you remember our Church youth group? Do you remember those particular songs, which stood out? It’s what made the very nature of high praise, stand out. Certain songs had the power to intersect between the Church and the mainstream. You could hear them during youth group trips. Simultaneously, you could hear them on your way to school. Either way, they reminded you of your calling and your desire to hold onto your faith, in the midst of pushbacls and the naysayers. Such was a reality. There was no doubt about that.

“She’s a good girl; loves her Mama, loves Jesus. . .” With just those few words, you were automatically hooked. My oh my, how soothing they were. Over and over again, you yearned to listen to them. You desired to. They told the truth. Words spoke beautiful treasures of enlightenment. They made you aware of how beautiful your faith was. In addition, once you reached into the age of adulthood, should you have strayed away, you were reminded of that “faith of a child.” Just know that the little girl or little boy is always there-waiting on you to always return.

There are songs, which highlight the social categories of humanity. The good girls. The bad guys. Nerds. Bad girls. The list goes on. When a man is willing to admit the error of his ways-including how it negatively impacts the “good girls,” there is enough to be said about that! Admitting it is the first step in correcting the error. Acknowledging that one has turned away from the goodness track when it comes to treating “the good girls,” is another path onto wellness. It’s holistic, audacious, and a necessary truth telling when making the good woman, restored!

“Free Fallin.'” What does that mean? Does it translate into having lost control over one’s actions? Does it translate into going with the flow? Or, how does it correlate to simply surrendering and releasing? Telling the truth, while acknowledging one’s surrender to it. We can create an additional list to such speculations. Regardless to how we get there, the initial point is to highlight our ability to surrender and permit love’s Divine to take over when it needs to! So fall, if you need to. Just remember that the objective is for spiritual freedom, when the fall is over!

Tom Petty