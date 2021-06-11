Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Spiritual Wellness Friday: Sister Clara Hudman #BlackAmericanHer/History360

The Calling Of Faith, During The Most Needed Times! Another Celebration Of The Late Gospel Singer, SISTER CLARA HUDMAN, and the Song, "Lordy Won't You Come By Here!"

There is nothing more precious than calling on the Creator; knowing that the help requested, will be provided! There is no other greatness, than such. You know what a song is talking about when things have gone array, and all you can do is, look up! You are forced to surrender. Sometimes, there are no words to explain it. Surrendering, with arms wide open; hoping that a prayer will be answered.

If you have ever been hungry, hopeless, homeless, and without any way to gain assistance, you know the power of surrender. The pressure increases. So much of what you have been going through seems, neverending. Around and around you go into the cycle of gloom and doom. It seems eternal. And finally, you receive a promise. It’s the answer, or prayer request, you have been waiting for. Finally, a person is free, at last! Halleluyah! Giving all High Praise!

In the world of Gospel-that Negro sound of US soil, you will experience those songs of High Praise! You have to! It’s what got Black Americans over! It’s what got our people, through! My goodness! All you can do is lift up your hands when times of hopelessness seems, near. That’s all you can do! “Lordy, Won’t You Come By Here?” It’s a simple question; an honest plea! An honest plea, for what we need!

When The Most High hears our cries-our prayers, our pleas-there is a silent blessing spread throughout the space! Yes! It is silent. For goodness doesn’t always have to be loud. Permit its silence! With arms wide open, feel blessed, and receive!

Sister Clara Hudman

http://www.earlygospel.com/early-gospel-singers-g/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pOIXsuVdH3k
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2cu8dyr0qJXVc0K03iBLYu

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

