Spiritual Wellness Friday: Linda Hargrove

Life has its challenges. Then, there are those times when life just sweeps every single comfort imagined, from underneath us! Suddenly, the terms “life is a challenge” becomes an understatement. Life becomes more than a nightmare. Suddenly, the happy times and precious times are cherished, even more. You respect them and wish they hurried their way back to you. Hmmm. . .If only life were that simple! If only we were permitted to overcome our every day challenges, so quickly. How easier life would be!

In the midst of meditating on our comforts, we sometimes take on certain disillusions. We want things to be easy, sometimes! Yet, we forget that it is the hard, which produces the gem. It’s the production of jewels, which requires tenacity, patience, diligence, and consistency. Each day we have to remember that a little work creates a little change. Day-by-day. Moment-by-moment! That’s just how it is! Yet, for every day that we push through, we are gifted with the opportunity to see our footsteps back to those more happy times!

Left. Right. Left. Right. Each footstep is a testament to the ongoing strides we are making, day by day. Quite honestly, it’s a strategy in keeping our Spirits up, in order to overcome the pain of going through our challenging times. There is a way in doing it. Getting back to one’s comforts demands that we maintain our mental power. It requires for us to maintain our hope (and dignity), during the time of moving back into our comfort zone. Keeping our Soul filled with smiles, so that the fire of determination does not burn out. Gotta’ keep the flame of overcoming alive, Baby! Cry if you have to. Nevertheless, don’t permit your tears to put it out. Such is a perfect example to allow water and fire to co-exist, simultaneously! Permit water to cleanse the Soul. Nevertheless, do not permit it to cleanse the fire, away!

Left. Right. Left. Right. Now, we are back to getting on the right path. Now, we are getting closer to where we want to be. We simply have to keep moving to that place. It’s a journey of growth, nonetheless. What does not work simply fades away. Yes. You come to know who is on hour team, and on your side. Everyone is not going to make it with you on that renewal to success. Sometimes you have to fall in order to release the useless, and exploitative. The road back to success becomes a little lighter, next time around. And, you can soar a little, higher.

So, as you move back towards the sunny side. Just remember to appreciate the challenging ride. It will be well worth it, in the end.

Linda Hargrove