Spiritual Wellness Friday: Eri Kawai #Japan

When one has been blessed and Divinely favored, one cannot help, but to give High Praise. For there was a reason as to why an individual was given grace, by the Divine. Grace is a gift from Heaven, which was not always earned. If fact, it wasn’t earned. That’s why it’s a gift.

In the Biblical faith, there are many songs, which hint to the favor of grace and mercy. Of course, if you are familiar with such liturgy, you will know one major song as, “Amazing Grace!” “Amazing grace, how sweet the sound; that saved a wretch like me. I once was lost, but now I’m found; was blind, but now, I see.” Who can deny the precious nature of such sweet words? Honesty is gifted within them. Acknowledgement of a greater love continues to bloom. It is everlasting, and never depletes in its treasure of Grace.

One can find it amazing how sweet, such a song has come to be. Spreading across the different geographic plains, there are certain narratives for how this song has touched the lives of different people. The song is performed in different nations; serving as a living testimony in the power of the name of the Saviour-Yashuah Ha Maschiach. Yes, there is power in this living name. There is power in this Holy Name. It moves through every barrier. It overcomes obstacles. Furthermore, such a name achieves impossibilities.

When speaking the very term, grace, we are inviting that energy into our lives. It is a subtle way of asking. Therefore, we are to receive. Remember, we did nothing to deserve it. We did nothing to earn it. Still, we were gifted it, and it is why we should sing such praises to the end.

One of the highlights of favor, is how it compels us to forever remain humble. Humility does not translate as letting our light dim. It does not mean that we shrink into a lower energy frequency. Humility simply states that we are open. We are open to learning, acquiring knowledge, and to doing the will of the Most High. Such is the purpose of this virtue. It is a beautiful perfume, when surrendering to Heaven’s will and existence. In this, we are understanding that there is more energy to be used; spreading healing throughout every part of Earth’s spacing.

Amazing Grace! Yes. Within Japanese water’s there are those, who have been favored. Grace and mercy also flourishes in this land. There are those, who have come to accept salvation, through Yeshua Ha Maschiach. They are firm believers in the word. For an even greater tale, they remember those times of being lost. When you remember where you have come from, you can’t help but to celebrate what’s, anew.

Hearing the words of “Amazing Grace” from a Japanese maiden is a restoration for the people of Japan. Beautiful. Masterful. They are whispers throughout the waters; ever restoring people, for the manner of hope. For grace and hope are interlinked, within each other. One supports the other. It is a trace of mercy. Through the power of mercy, as the Clark Sisters have sung, “we are blessed and Highly favored.”

Isn’t grace amazing? For we have been redeemed, and restored. Just know that grace awaits those, seeking eternal life, evermore!

Eri Kawai