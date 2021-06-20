Spiritual Weekend Wellness: Dr. LaTonya Earl #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #Gospel

When it comes to the highest of praise, and the workings of the Most High, there is a silent whisper taking shape. It is an invisible presence, which brings in the Spirit of holiness. It guides in the Spirit of calm. Peace is forever restored. For it is of the Creator’s delight, that one is given the blessed company of Divine wisdom and Love! Halleluyah in all of Yahweh’s Glory.

On any given Sunday, and within the confines of the Black American Church setting, there is a blanket of wellness. It cradles the space; comforting the hearts of those, who enter with arms wide open. It is through such a blessed treasure, where the power of grace, mercy, and protection is permitted to bless the space! Sometimes, you can’t even explain it. All you can do is experience it, and reflect upon it. That’s the miracle of it all. Heaven’s blessings, auras, and experiences don’t always have to be explained. If only you, sing about it. If only you meditate upon it. Let Heaven’s domain enter into the spacing, and commit thy works from there.

We have returned back to the sanctuary. It is a space of protection, solitude, and the blessed nature of our Spirit. It is Holy Ground. Furthermore, it is through the workings of Church-spacing, where the Creator establishes a wealth of knowledge. It is through the invitation of the Holy Spirit, and when grace is called upon; entering into the sparkling hue of Heaven’s delight!

Returning to the serenity of Houston, Texas, the Gospel truly lives, within that realm. It is through Gospel music, which highlights the spiritual medicine, used by Black American people. Afterall, Gospel music is another perfume of Black America’s gardens.

There was one angelic name. She left her congregation, earlier than what was expected. However, sometimes Heaven needs certain angels, just a little earlier. Their treasures are more powerful when in Heaven’s domain! Their power is greater, and more profound in this way. For, since we cannot see them in the physical, we must experience them on a grander scale; greater than what we can possibly imagine.

And so, the welcome has begun. Calling on The Most High to enter into such a space. Yes. It is welcome. That blessed Spirit is welcome. Through this level of spiritual elegance, one granted access to the blessings of Heaven’s delight. Yes, Creator. Yes, to the Most High! You are welcome. One’s presence is always welcome!

Dr. LaTonya Earl