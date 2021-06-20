Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Spiritual Weekend Wellness: Dr. LaTonya Earl #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #Gospel

The Welcoming Of The Holy Spirit Into The Space Of High Praise! Remembering The Late DR. LATONYA EARL and Her Performance Of "The Glory!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When it comes to the highest of praise, and the workings of the Most High, there is a silent whisper taking shape. It is an invisible presence, which brings in the Spirit of holiness. It guides in the Spirit of calm. Peace is forever restored. For it is of the Creator’s delight, that one is given the blessed company of Divine wisdom and Love! Halleluyah in all of Yahweh’s Glory.

On any given Sunday, and within the confines of the Black American Church setting, there is a blanket of wellness. It cradles the space; comforting the hearts of those, who enter with arms wide open. It is through such a blessed treasure, where the power of grace, mercy, and protection is permitted to bless the space! Sometimes, you can’t even explain it. All you can do is experience it, and reflect upon it. That’s the miracle of it all. Heaven’s blessings, auras, and experiences don’t always have to be explained. If only you, sing about it. If only you meditate upon it. Let Heaven’s domain enter into the spacing, and commit thy works from there.

We have returned back to the sanctuary. It is a space of protection, solitude, and the blessed nature of our Spirit. It is Holy Ground. Furthermore, it is through the workings of Church-spacing, where the Creator establishes a wealth of knowledge. It is through the invitation of the Holy Spirit, and when grace is called upon; entering into the sparkling hue of Heaven’s delight!

Returning to the serenity of Houston, Texas, the Gospel truly lives, within that realm. It is through Gospel music, which highlights the spiritual medicine, used by Black American people. Afterall, Gospel music is another perfume of Black America’s gardens.

There was one angelic name. She left her congregation, earlier than what was expected. However, sometimes Heaven needs certain angels, just a little earlier. Their treasures are more powerful when in Heaven’s domain! Their power is greater, and more profound in this way. For, since we cannot see them in the physical, we must experience them on a grander scale; greater than what we can possibly imagine.

And so, the welcome has begun. Calling on The Most High to enter into such a space. Yes. It is welcome. That blessed Spirit is welcome. Through this level of spiritual elegance, one granted access to the blessings of Heaven’s delight. Yes, Creator. Yes, to the Most High! You are welcome. One’s presence is always welcome!

Dr. LaTonya Earl

http://myhoustongospel.com/2020/02/remembering-latonya-earl-life-music/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tZcK8nEn1-4&t=4s
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6CSaF6DgP7YBgX2haGTTiA

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    One Heavenly Story Of A Piano Man, and His Name Is, DAVID HALES! 🎶 #AUCNext100

    by Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Dr. LaTonya Earl’s Performance Of “Just For Me” and the Power Of Grace! #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Tuesday Spiritual Wellness: Yuval Zamir

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.