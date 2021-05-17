Spiritual Weekend Wellness: Bryan Johnson #UK #England

Love is Divine! There is no escaping that! It is a blessing from the Creator. Furthermore, when that love is shared between one man and one woman, there is a level of ecstasy, which reigns down on the Earth, from the Most High. It is something worth celebrating. When the Creator ordains such a love from the Heavens, it is illuminated for the entire world to see! Furthermore, there are different layers of movement when it comes to a man trying to find the woman meant for him. Some cross oceans of time, in order to search for such a woman! Other men move through different directions, in order to locate their perfect mate; the one Heaven has ordained for them.

When a woman has left a man, there are many reasons for why. Of course, during that moment, a man goes over and over in his mind why she decided to go. Was it something that was said? Was it something that he did? Did he not appreciate her enough? Did he betray her trust? So many things are left to be questioned and addressed. Furthermore, these things bring a unique question, when dealing with that specific connection between a man and a woman. Of course, each spark is different. Every connection has its unique bond. So, what causes certain bonds to break? When a woman leaves, a bond has been broken; permanently or temporarily-however that may have been! Depending on how that man feels about a woman, he may pursue her until the ends of the Earth. He may search for her high. He may search for her, low. Yet, no matter how far, if he loves her enough, he will travel through the different directions of the Earth to find her.

What’s amazing regarding the search for one’s mate to return is that he doesn’t have to do it with gloom. In fact, there can be joy in this search. The search can move with a certain pep in one’s step! They can navigate to the very top, or the very bottom! It all depends on how determined he is to move. There is one particular singer, who demonstrated just how illuminating the very treasure of joyfulness, in the desire of getting one’s love back, can be! Adding jubilance, with a little pep in one’s step, the beauty of such an adventure continues to show. Finding one’s love is a jolly and festive occasion, my Dears. Going the extra mile to return that love to one’s life doesn’t have to be as excruciating as many have been led to believe. Furthermore, it provides ample opportunity to contemplate, and reflect upon the necessary, behavioral change, needed along the way. One such song is called, “Looking High, High, High!” And, it is performed by none other than the late British singer. . .

Bryan Johnson